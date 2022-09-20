ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Mashed

Do You Need A Water Bath When Making Cheesecake?

Though it masquerades in the dessert world as a cake, cheesecake is really not a cake at all, as it is not made with flour. There's even debate about whether cheesecake is considered a pie because it contains a custard-filled crust. However you want to define cheesecake, it's a sweet,...
Mashed

The 15-Year-Old Beef Between Whole Foods And A Lobster Fishery

Whole Foods has rubbed some people the wrong way since its debut. One of the major complaints that people have is the astronomically high cost of shopping there. Block Club Chicago reports that Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who cited high prices as the reason one Whole Food store failed: "Most Chicagoans are hard-pressed to pay, for example, $15 a pound for a piece of steak." Then there was the time that Whole Foods had to pay a massive settlement because an investigation found that the supermarket had been grossly altering the weight of products in order to charge people more.
Mashed

Is Dry Brining Or Wet Brining Better For Thanksgiving Turkey?

If you happen to be hosting Thanksgiving this year, there's a good chance you already have various elements of the classic American meal on your mind. With turkey often serving as the main course of the late November celebration, the anxiety around cooking such a large piece of meat is palpable not just in real life but on social media sites such as Reddit. Just one search of the different brining techniques on TikTok can send anyone into a tailspin when deciding what option is best for them and their comfort level in the kitchen.
Mashed

Are Planet Smoothie's New Avocado Drinks Actually Healthy?

Planet Smoothie has incorporated one of the absolute healthiest foods you can buy into some new menu offerings, but healthy ingredients don't always mean healthy food products. For instance, although Burger King says its Double Whopper sandwich includes lettuce and tomatoes, Nutrition Value states the sandwich contains 67% of the daily recommended allowance of sodium. Add on a soda and a side of fries, and you're likely already over your sodium intake for the day in just one meal.
MindBodyGreen

How Much CoQ10 Should You Take? The Answer May Surprise You

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Nutrients and special bioactives cycle through their time in the spotlight. One current buzzy antioxidant is CoQ10, in long form known as coenzyme Q10. This powerful coenzyme compound is found in skin care formulas and other targeted supplements—CoQ10 is multidimensional and sought after for a very good reason. However, ingesting CoQ10 provides different benefits than applying it topically. But how much CoQ10 should you take each day to reap said benefits? Here’s the answer.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Delivery service offers free milk to all customers

The cost of living crisis has increased the cost of numerous everyday essentials, including bread and milk. Over the past year prices for milk have soared by two thirds and could soon cost more than petrol per litre. A pint of milk could now set you back by around 86p,...
butterwithasideofbread.com

EASY BISCUIT BEIGNETS

Easy Biscuit Beignets are simply made with just a few ingredients in minutes! Tender, sweet beignets with biscuits are fried, covered in powdered sugar & taste incredible!. Making fried beignets is one of the best ways to recreate this tasty, fluffy, “mini donut” experience but without all of the effort. With these homemade beignets you can expect a fluffy pillow of deliciousness, but nothing prepares you for that first amazing bite of warm dough and sweet coating.
Mashed

What Time Of Day Should You Eat Spice-Filled Food?

When you think of foods packed with spices and herbs, you probably think about dishes such as biryani, mole, curry, and pho. While these ingredients always help to add that extra boost of flavor, there are also nutritional benefits to enjoying certain spices in your meal. John Hopkins Medicine tells...
Mashed

ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Community Policy