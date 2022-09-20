Read full article on original website
Major supermarket chain announces national price-cutting campaign to ease inflation burden
A major supermarket chain recently announced that it would be kicking off a nationwide price-cutting campaign in all of its US stores to help ease the burden of the recent inflation spike for its customers.
Do You Need A Water Bath When Making Cheesecake?
Though it masquerades in the dessert world as a cake, cheesecake is really not a cake at all, as it is not made with flour. There's even debate about whether cheesecake is considered a pie because it contains a custard-filled crust. However you want to define cheesecake, it's a sweet,...
The 15-Year-Old Beef Between Whole Foods And A Lobster Fishery
Whole Foods has rubbed some people the wrong way since its debut. One of the major complaints that people have is the astronomically high cost of shopping there. Block Club Chicago reports that Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who cited high prices as the reason one Whole Food store failed: "Most Chicagoans are hard-pressed to pay, for example, $15 a pound for a piece of steak." Then there was the time that Whole Foods had to pay a massive settlement because an investigation found that the supermarket had been grossly altering the weight of products in order to charge people more.
Here Are Five Ways to Slow the Ripening Process and Banish Brown Bananas
You meant well when you tossed that bunch of bright yellow bananas into your shopping cart. Alas, there were no green ones available, so you grabbed what was there. But you already knew: Waking up to a brown(ing) bunch on the counter was inevitable. Bananas on borrowed time! It's true, keeping bananas fresh is no easy task.
Is Dry Brining Or Wet Brining Better For Thanksgiving Turkey?
If you happen to be hosting Thanksgiving this year, there's a good chance you already have various elements of the classic American meal on your mind. With turkey often serving as the main course of the late November celebration, the anxiety around cooking such a large piece of meat is palpable not just in real life but on social media sites such as Reddit. Just one search of the different brining techniques on TikTok can send anyone into a tailspin when deciding what option is best for them and their comfort level in the kitchen.
Are Planet Smoothie's New Avocado Drinks Actually Healthy?
Planet Smoothie has incorporated one of the absolute healthiest foods you can buy into some new menu offerings, but healthy ingredients don't always mean healthy food products. For instance, although Burger King says its Double Whopper sandwich includes lettuce and tomatoes, Nutrition Value states the sandwich contains 67% of the daily recommended allowance of sodium. Add on a soda and a side of fries, and you're likely already over your sodium intake for the day in just one meal.
MindBodyGreen
How Much CoQ10 Should You Take? The Answer May Surprise You
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Nutrients and special bioactives cycle through their time in the spotlight. One current buzzy antioxidant is CoQ10, in long form known as coenzyme Q10. This powerful coenzyme compound is found in skin care formulas and other targeted supplements—CoQ10 is multidimensional and sought after for a very good reason. However, ingesting CoQ10 provides different benefits than applying it topically. But how much CoQ10 should you take each day to reap said benefits? Here’s the answer.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Delivery service offers free milk to all customers
The cost of living crisis has increased the cost of numerous everyday essentials, including bread and milk. Over the past year prices for milk have soared by two thirds and could soon cost more than petrol per litre. A pint of milk could now set you back by around 86p,...
butterwithasideofbread.com
EASY BISCUIT BEIGNETS
Easy Biscuit Beignets are simply made with just a few ingredients in minutes! Tender, sweet beignets with biscuits are fried, covered in powdered sugar & taste incredible!. Making fried beignets is one of the best ways to recreate this tasty, fluffy, “mini donut” experience but without all of the effort. With these homemade beignets you can expect a fluffy pillow of deliciousness, but nothing prepares you for that first amazing bite of warm dough and sweet coating.
What Time Of Day Should You Eat Spice-Filled Food?
When you think of foods packed with spices and herbs, you probably think about dishes such as biryani, mole, curry, and pho. While these ingredients always help to add that extra boost of flavor, there are also nutritional benefits to enjoying certain spices in your meal. John Hopkins Medicine tells...
