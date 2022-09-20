ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa school employee arrested, charged with having sex with student

By AJ Holliday
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Capt. Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit announced that a man was arrested and charged with rape Sunday.

Arthur Clark, 31 was arrested and charged with second-degree rape and school employee sex act with a student under 19. He has since been released on $30,000 bond.

No other details will be released at this time. If you have any information regarding Clark in any other crime, contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 205-464-8690.

