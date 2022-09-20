ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owasso, OK

Pride of Owasso marching in St. Patrick’s parade in Dublin

By Marti Going, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PqVHW_0i3Jz4Eq00

OWASSO, Okla. — The Pride of Owasso marching band will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in the heart of Ireland next year.

Owasso High School Band Director Chris Harris learned the band was selected to return to Dublin for their March 2023 St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

This is only the second time the band has been selected since 2014.

Around 210 band members are planning to attend. It will be a part of a fine arts trip for several arts groups with activities and performances in both Ireland and London. The choir will perform at Christ Church Cathedral in Dublin and St. Mary’s Cathedral in Kilarney.

The bulk of the trip will be paid for by students but a portion of travel costs will come out of the fine arts activity fund at the school. Owasso officials say you can call the Fine Arts Office at 918-928-4001 if you wish to donate to help.

“We’re very excited for this opportunity for OHS students. A full Fine Arts trip is very unique to a district of our size and gives students an opportunity to experience another culture, while also sharing their talents. It is a huge honor to be selected to perform in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade as it is a rigorous selection process to be invited,” Jordan Korphage, Director of Communications says.

The song list for those performances is still to be determined but parade organizers have asked for songs that celebrate Oklahoma culture.

©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Cherokee Fall Festival held at Mohawk Park

TULSA, Okla. — A Cherokee festival was held at Mohawk Park on Saturday, Sept. 24. The event took place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and featured traditional and contemporary Cherokee arts, culture and entertainment. The event was hosted by the North Tulsa Cherokee Community Organization, the Cherokee Community...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Blue Whale of Catoosa turns 50

CATOOSA, Okla. — A party was held to celebrate Blue Whale of Catoosa turning 50 years old today. The City of Catoosa and the Johnnie Marshall Memorial Scholarship partnered to throw the party. The event took place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and featured things like live music,...
CATOOSA, OK
KRMG

USA BMX hosts 2022 “Race for Life” in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — USA BMX hosted the 2022 “Race for Life” at Tulsa’s Hardesty National BMX Center on Saturday, Sept. 24. The nation-wide event raises money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society is a nonprofit that works towards curing blood-born cancers...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Owasso, OK
Lifestyle
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
City
Owasso, OK
Owasso, OK
Society
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Society
KRMG

Tulsans reflect on Casa Bonita’s glory days as demolition begins

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsans are going crazy on social media over construction work at the old Casa Bonita building in east Tulsa. A Tulsa landmark, as some remember it, known for its tasty sopapillas, little table flags, and caves is being ripped to pieces. FOX23 reported when the restaurant...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa Rocketry Club hosts rocket launch at Pawhuska Airport

PAWHUSKA, Okla. — Hundreds of people are heading to Pawhuska this weekend to launch rockets. Tulsa Rocketry Club is hosting an amateur rocket launch where fans can safely blast off their rockets. The club said they hope it will encourage more kids and young people to get into rocketry.
PAWHUSKA, OK
KRMG

Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure held Saturday

TULSA, Okla. — Susan G. Komen, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, held its Tulsa Race for the Cure on Saturday. Proceeds from the Race will advance Komen’s mission by raising critical funds that provide direct services to address the economic, medical, social and emotional impact of a breast cancer diagnosis, organizers said.
TULSA, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
Person
Chris Harris
KRMG

New technology center coming to Tahlequah

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Provalus has announced the opening of its fourth technology innovation center in Tahlequah. Provalus will bring new jobs to the area in the form of technology and support positions, the company said in a press release. The project is projected to have a multi-million dollar economic impact on the local community over the next five years.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
KRMG

Man wounded after shooting in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are looking for a suspect they say shot a man in east Tulsa Saturday night. The shooting was reported just after 11:30 p.m. near 21st and Garnett. Officers say a man was shot by his wife’s ex-boyfriend. They say the suspect fired around...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Abandoned home destroyed overnight in fire

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa firefighters are working to learn what caused a house fire in north Tulsa. Firefighters said it started around 3:30 a.m. Friday near MLJ Jr. Blvd. Firefighters said the house was empty and boarded up. They were able to put out the fire in about 15...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Marching Band#St Patrick#Dublin#Festival#Fine Arts#Linus Parade#The Pride Of Owasso#Owasso High School Band#Christ Church Cathedral#The Fine Arts Office#Ohs
KRMG

Gas Prices jump in the Metro

TULSA, Okla. — Gas prices jumped in price in Tulsa on Thursday. Some folks are waking up to see gas up 20 cents from the day before. Gas now sitting at $3.49 for a regular gallon of gas at most stations. Gas Buddy reports some places in the metro...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Skiatook PD issues statement on ‘vulgar flag’ flying on private property

SKIATOOK, Okla. — The Skiatook Police Department has responded to community complaints about a vulgar flag flying on private property. In a Facebook post, the department said they’ve received multiple complaints about the flag. While they didn’t explicitly say what was on the flag, it contains “profanity directed to the current president.”
SKIATOOK, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
16K+
Followers
92K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy