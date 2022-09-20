ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Paul DeJong in Cardinals' dugout Thursday

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul DeJong is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres. Tommy Edman will move to shortstop in place of DeJong while Brendan Donovan enters the lineup to play second base and bat second. Donovan has...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Eddie Rosario returns to Braves' bench Thursday

Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. Ronald Acuna will shift from designated hitter to the outfield while Rosario moves to the bench. William Contreras will be the Braves' DH on Thursday and Travis d'Arnaud will start behind the dish.
MLB
numberfire.com

Matt Olson not in Braves' lineup on Saturday

Atlanta Braves infielder/outfielder Matt Olson is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Olson is being replaced at first base by Austin Riley versus Phillies starter Bailey Falter. In 656 plate appearances this season, Olson has a .233 batting average with a .769 OPS, 28 home runs,...
MLB
numberfire.com

Orioles bench Terrin Vavra on Friday

Baltimore Orioles utility-man Terrin Vavra is not starting in Friday's contest against the Houston Astros. Vavra will sit on the bench after Austin Hays was picked as Baltimore's starting left fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 51 batted balls this season, Vavra has recorded a .322 expected weighted on-base average...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
State
New York State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
numberfire.com

Yan Gomes starting for Chicago on Saturday

Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Gomes is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fifth in the order versus Pirates starter Johan Oviedo. Our models project Gomes for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 hoem runs, 0.4 RBI...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Luis Arraez not in Twins' Sunday lineup

Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Arraez is being replaced at first base by Jose Miranda versus Angels starter Jose Suarez. In 577 plate appearances this season, Arraez has a .313 batting average with a .789 OPS, 8 home...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Harold Castro sent to Tigers' bench on Friday night

Detroit Tigers second baseman Harold Castro is not starting in Friday's contest against the Chicago White Sox. Castro will sit on the bench after Jonathan Schoop was named Friday's starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 316 batted balls this season, Castro has recorded a 6% barrel rate and a...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Aledmys Diaz in Astros' lineup Sunday afternoon

Houston Astros infielder Aledmys Diaz is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Diaz is getting the nod at shortstop, batting second in the order versus Orioles starter Austin Voth. Our models project Diaz for 1.2 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.7 RBI and 11.7 FanDuel...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Yankees
numberfire.com

Michael Hermosillo starting Sunday for Cubs

The Chicago Cubs will start Michael Hermosillo in centerfield for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Hermosillo will bat ninth and start in centerfield Sunday while Christopher Morel sits. Hermosillo has a $2,200 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 5.8 fantasy points against the Pirates.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Christopher Morel not in Cubs' Sunday lineup

The Chicago Cubs did not include Christopher Morel in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Morel will take a seat Sunday while the Cubs let Michael Hermosillo start in centerfield and bats ninth. Morel's rookie season has had ups and downs, but is a solid foundation for...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

P.J. Higgins catching for Chicago Sunday

The Chicago Cubs listed P.J. Higgins as their starting catcher for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Higgins will bat seventh and handle catching duties Sunday while Yan Gomes sits. Higgins has a $2,100 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 10.2 fantasy points against the Pirates.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Christian Bethancourt in lineup Sunday for Rays

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Christian Bethancourt is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Bethancourt is getting the nod behind the plate, batting seventh in the order versus Blue Jays starter Ross Stripling. Our models project Bethancourt for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Eddie Rosario in Braves' Sunday lineup

Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Rosario is getting the nod in left field, batting eighth in the order versus Phillies starter Kyle Gibson. Our models project Rosario for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 8.6...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Jonathan Aranda sitting Sunday for Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Jonathan Aranda is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Aranda is being replaced at third base by Isaac Paredes versus Blue Jays starter Ross Stripling. In 69 plate appearances this season, Aranda has a .250 batting average with...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Jacob Stallings sitting for Marlins on Sunday

Miami Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Stallings is being replaced behind the plate by Nick Fortes versus Nationals starter Anibal Sanchez. In 364 plate appearances this season, Stallings has a .224 batting average with a .589 OPS,...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Isaac Paredes starting Sunday for Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Isaac Paredes is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Paredes is getting the nod at third base, batting fifth in the order versus Blue Jays starter Ross Stripling. Our models project Paredes for 1.1 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Sam Huff behind the plate for Rangers on Saturday

Texas Rangers catcher Sam Huff is batting seventh in Saturday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Huff will catch on Saturday evening after Kevin Plawecki was given a breather in Texas. numberFire's models project Huff to score 8.1 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Matt Wallner not in Twins' lineup Sunday

Minnesota Twins outfielder Matt Wallner is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Wallner is being replaced in rgiht field by Jake Cave versus Angels starter Jose Suarez. In 35 plate appearances this season, Wallner has a .250 batting average with a .721 OPS, 1 home...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Caleb Hamilton starting for Twins Sunday afternoon

Minnesota Twins catcher Caleb Hamilton is starting Sunday in the teams' game against the Los Angeles Angels. Hamilton is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Angels starter Jose Suarez. In 12 plate appearances this season, Hamilton has a .182 OPS with 2 runs.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Nick Fortes starting Sunday for Miami

Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Fortes is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fourth in the order versus Nationals starter Anibal Sanchez. Our models project Fortes for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6 RBI...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy