Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
Paul DeJong in Cardinals' dugout Thursday
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul DeJong is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres. Tommy Edman will move to shortstop in place of DeJong while Brendan Donovan enters the lineup to play second base and bat second. Donovan has...
numberfire.com
Eddie Rosario returns to Braves' bench Thursday
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. Ronald Acuna will shift from designated hitter to the outfield while Rosario moves to the bench. William Contreras will be the Braves' DH on Thursday and Travis d'Arnaud will start behind the dish.
numberfire.com
Matt Olson not in Braves' lineup on Saturday
Atlanta Braves infielder/outfielder Matt Olson is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Olson is being replaced at first base by Austin Riley versus Phillies starter Bailey Falter. In 656 plate appearances this season, Olson has a .233 batting average with a .769 OPS, 28 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Orioles bench Terrin Vavra on Friday
Baltimore Orioles utility-man Terrin Vavra is not starting in Friday's contest against the Houston Astros. Vavra will sit on the bench after Austin Hays was picked as Baltimore's starting left fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 51 batted balls this season, Vavra has recorded a .322 expected weighted on-base average...
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Yan Gomes starting for Chicago on Saturday
Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Gomes is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fifth in the order versus Pirates starter Johan Oviedo. Our models project Gomes for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 hoem runs, 0.4 RBI...
numberfire.com
Luis Arraez not in Twins' Sunday lineup
Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Arraez is being replaced at first base by Jose Miranda versus Angels starter Jose Suarez. In 577 plate appearances this season, Arraez has a .313 batting average with a .789 OPS, 8 home...
numberfire.com
Harold Castro sent to Tigers' bench on Friday night
Detroit Tigers second baseman Harold Castro is not starting in Friday's contest against the Chicago White Sox. Castro will sit on the bench after Jonathan Schoop was named Friday's starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 316 batted balls this season, Castro has recorded a 6% barrel rate and a...
numberfire.com
Aledmys Diaz in Astros' lineup Sunday afternoon
Houston Astros infielder Aledmys Diaz is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Diaz is getting the nod at shortstop, batting second in the order versus Orioles starter Austin Voth. Our models project Diaz for 1.2 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.7 RBI and 11.7 FanDuel...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Jonathan Aranda sitting Sunday for Tampa Bay
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Jonathan Aranda is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Aranda is being replaced at third base by Isaac Paredes versus Blue Jays starter Ross Stripling. In 69 plate appearances this season, Aranda has a .250 batting average with...
numberfire.com
Harold Ramirez in Rays' Sunday lineup
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Harold Ramirez is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Ramirez is getting the nod at first base, batting fourth in the order versus Blue Jays starter Ross Stripling. Our models project Ramirez for 1.2 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
numberfire.com
Christian Bethancourt in lineup Sunday for Rays
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Christian Bethancourt is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Bethancourt is getting the nod behind the plate, batting seventh in the order versus Blue Jays starter Ross Stripling. Our models project Bethancourt for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4...
numberfire.com
Eddie Rosario in Braves' Sunday lineup
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Rosario is getting the nod in left field, batting eighth in the order versus Phillies starter Kyle Gibson. Our models project Rosario for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 8.6...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Michael Hermosillo starting Sunday for Cubs
The Chicago Cubs will start Michael Hermosillo in centerfield for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Hermosillo will bat ninth and start in centerfield Sunday while Christopher Morel sits. Hermosillo has a $2,200 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 5.8 fantasy points against the Pirates.
numberfire.com
Isaac Paredes starting Sunday for Tampa Bay
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Isaac Paredes is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Paredes is getting the nod at third base, batting fifth in the order versus Blue Jays starter Ross Stripling. Our models project Paredes for 1.1 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home...
numberfire.com
Jacob Stallings sitting for Marlins on Sunday
Miami Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Stallings is being replaced behind the plate by Nick Fortes versus Nationals starter Anibal Sanchez. In 364 plate appearances this season, Stallings has a .224 batting average with a .589 OPS,...
numberfire.com
Christopher Morel not in Cubs' Sunday lineup
The Chicago Cubs did not include Christopher Morel in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Morel will take a seat Sunday while the Cubs let Michael Hermosillo start in centerfield and bats ninth. Morel's rookie season has had ups and downs, but is a solid foundation for...
numberfire.com
Garrett Stubbs catching for Phillies Sunday
The Philadelphia Phillies listed Garrett Stubbs as their starting catcher for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Stubbs will bat ninth and handle catching duties Sunday while J.T. Realmuto takes the afternoon off. Our models project Stubbs, who has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel, to score 10.5 fantasy points against...
numberfire.com
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen catching Sunday
The Toronto Blue Jays will start Danny Jansen at catcher in Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Jansen will bat seventh and cover the dish Sunday, while Alejandro Kirk moves to designated hitter, George Springer hops back into centerfield, and Jackie Bradley Jr. takes a seat. Our models project...
numberfire.com
Nicky Lopez taking over second base for Royals on Saturday
Kansas City Royals second baseman Nicky Lopez is batting ninth in Saturday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Lopez will operate second base after Michael Massey was rested at home versus Seattle's right-hander Logan Gilbert. numberFire's models project Lopez to score 6.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
numberfire.com
Matt Wallner not in Twins' lineup Sunday
Minnesota Twins outfielder Matt Wallner is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Wallner is being replaced in rgiht field by Jake Cave versus Angels starter Jose Suarez. In 35 plate appearances this season, Wallner has a .250 batting average with a .721 OPS, 1 home...
Comments / 0