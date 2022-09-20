ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

1.7 Million Eligible Pennsylvanians Are Not Registered To Vote

Pocono Update
Pocono Update
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=284NVj_0i3JyqyU00
Photo by Jared Acosta

By Jared Acosta

Today is National Voter Registration Day. Are you registered to vote?

PENNSYLVANIA STATE | Sept. 20, 2022, is National Voter Registration Day. Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman is reminding Pennsylvanians to register before the Oct. 24 deadline to be eligible to vote in the upcoming Nov. 8 election.

"Census data show that 1.7 million Pennsylvanians are eligible to vote but are not registered to do so," Chapman said. "I encourage every one of those eligible Pennsylvania voters to take a few minutes to register online before the Oct. 24 deadline. Exercise your fundamental right to vote, and let your voice be heard in our next election."

To be eligible to register to vote in Pennsylvania, citizens must be:

  • A citizen of the United States for at least one month before the election,
  • A resident of Pennsylvania and the election district (municipality or precinct) in which the individual desires to register and vote for at least 30 days before the election, and
  • At least 18 years of age on or before the date of the election.

Eligible Pennsylvanians can register to vote at vote.pa.gov, by mail, or in person at:

  • their county voter registration office,
  • county assistance offices,
  • Women, Infants & Children (WIC) program offices,
  • PennDOT photo and drivers' license centers,
  • Armed Forces recruitment centers,
  • county clerk of orphans' courts or marriage license offices,
  • Area Agencies on Aging,
  • county mental health and intellectual disabilities offices,
  • student disability services offices of the State System of Higher Education,
  • offices of special education in high schools, and
  • Americans with Disabilities Act-mandated complementary paratransit providers.

Voter registration materials and information are available at:

  • Department of State at public Bureau of Elections, Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs, and Bureau of Corporations and Charitable Organizations locations,
  • Department of Agriculture at events at the Farm Show Complex,
  • Department of Conservation and Natural Resources at 121 state park office locations,
  • Department of Corrections in connection with Bureau of Community Corrections services,
  • Department of Education at library locations,
  • Labor and Industry programs at CareerLink offices, and
  • Department of Military and Veterans Affairs at state veterans homes.

Registered voters may check their registration status and make updates online. The deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot in Pennsylvania is Nov. 1, 2022. September is Voter Registration Month in Pennsylvania and National Voter Registration Month. More information on voter registration is available at vote.pa.gov.

Comments / 29

Charles Bear
3d ago

vote red this is your last chance to keep America great we expect the Democrats to cheat again and if they do and they win it is over for this country have a nice day

Reply(12)
9
Jeffrey Johnson
3d ago

they are so afraid of the Republic's winning they'll do anything and how do we know if the ones in Pennsylvania are eligible to vote

Reply
2
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Looming election jolts Harrisburg into action as Pa. lawmakers pass a flurry of bills, cash in on fundraisers

HARRISBURG — Horse-trading, nose-holding, and a whole lot of cash. The Pennsylvania Capitol this week jolted into action with just six more voting days before the pivotal midterm election, advancing a slew of bills with one common theme while lawmakers raced from fundraiser to fundraiser seeking to bolster their campaign coffers.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Lt. Governor candidate Carrie DelRosso campaigns in Blair County

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Republican candidate for Lieutenant Governor, Carrie DelRosso, made a stop in Blair County Thursday and spoke one-on-one with our Jordan Tracy. During the primary, DelRosso touted her experience as a small business owner. She says the first step to battling inflation and supporting the economy in Pennsylvania is to open the energy sector.
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
WTRF- 7News

Almost a half million Pennsylvanians could qualify for food stamps

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTRF) — More than 420,000 Pennsylvania residents may qualify for food stamps beginning October 1 after state lawmakers raised the income threshold for food stamps to 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Income Guidelines, according to our affiliate KDKA. Army tells soldiers, hit by inflation, to sign up for food stamps Every October, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pocono Update

Pennsylvania Will Invest An Additional $3.7 Billion in Education

The quality of a child's education shouldn't depend solely on their zip code. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | On Sept. 22, 2022, Governor Tom Wolf celebrated an additional $3.7 billion investment in public education over the next eight years. The new round of funding will be used to help balance the Pennsylvania education system by providing much-needed resources to lower-income districts, bringing statewide education investment to a record $1.8 billion for 2022-23.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wdac.com

Bill Expands PA Right To Know Law

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate approved a bill that will expand the state’s Right to Know Law to provide greater access to public records at state-related universities. Senate Bill 488, sponsored by Sen. Doug Mastriano of Adams, Cumberland, & York Counties, would create an online searchable database that details information about budgets and contracts approved by Penn State, Temple, Pitt, and Lincoln University. The legislation also increases the amount of university personnel salary information subject to public disclosure. Mastriano said state-related universities will receive more than $600 million from taxpayers this year and the way that money is spent should not be a closely-guarded secret. The legislation offers a level of transparency necessary to keep these universities accountable to the public they serve. The bill now moves to the PA House for consideration.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Voter Registration#Intellectual Disabilities#Marriage License#Eligible#Pennsylvanians#Penndot Photo#Armed Forces#Area Agencies On Aging
FOX 43

SNAP benefits expanding for Pennsylvanians beginning Oct. 1

LANCASTER, Pa. — In recognition of Hunger Action Month officials across the state gathered to announce updates to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Effective Oct. 1, Pennsylvania will increase the income threshold for all applicants to 200% of the Federal Poverty Income Guidelines (FPIG) With this change, more...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Calling out ‘extremism,’ Shapiro campaigns in northeastern Pa.

Framing the Nov. 8 election for Pennsylvania governor as a fight against “dangerous extremism,” Democratic candidate Josh Shapiro spoke to more than 200 supporters Thursday afternoon in Bethlehem. Shapiro, who is Pennsylvania’s second-term attorney general, is running against Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano, whom Shapiro called out for...
BETHLEHEM, PA
YourErie

PA Governor Race: Shapiro continues double digit lead over Mastriano

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro continues to hold a double-digit lead in the race for Governor, according to a new Muhlenberg College/Morning Call poll. The poll found Shapiro with 53% support, consistent with a CBS/YouGov poll released earlier this month. A Trafalgar Poll also released in September showed just a two point lead […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
beavercountyradio.com

Governor Tom Wolf Coming to Aliquippa Today

(File Photo of Pa Gov. Tom Wolf provided by Pa Commonwealth Media Services) (Aliquippa, Pa. ) Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf will be be in Beaver County early this afternoon at the Blackbox Theater on the campus of the Aliquippa Jr and Sr High. The Governor will be joined by school administrators to highlight his accomplishments in increasing education funding in Pennsylvania, and what that means for all Pennsylvanians.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Special Education
theburgnews.com

Birthing a Legacy: Ceremonial bill signing celebrates Hershey woman’s 7-year quest to improve Pennsylvania’s newborn screening laws

Lesa Brackbill experienced a full-circle moment earlier this week—closing the loop on seven years of advocacy dedicated to Pennsylvania’s newborn screening procedures. On Tuesday, Gov. Tom Wolf held a ceremonial bill signing, flanked by the Brackbill family, of Hershey, and state Sen. John DiSanto (R-15) representing part of Dauphin, as well as Perry County.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

Department of Labor & Industry Awards $2.5 Million in Grants to Pennsylvania Organizations

The Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) awarded $2.5 million in grants to seven Pennsylvania organizations. The chosen organizations answered the department's call for collaboration on grassroots efforts to eliminate barriers to Pennsylvania's Unemployment Compensation (UC) system. Funding for the grants, awarded to the state through a competitive federal grant...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

‘Heartbroken and horrified’: state officials, advocates discuss abortion access in Pa.

As more than a dozen states have moved to ban or restrict access to abortion care following the U.S. Supreme Court’s June 24 decision overturning Roe v. Wade, Goulet said that it's important that Americans talk about what it is like to experience pregnancy in the U.S. The post ‘Heartbroken and horrified’: state officials, advocates discuss abortion access in Pa. appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pocono Update

Pocono Update

Stroudsburg, PA
17K+
Followers
744
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Pocono Update is a community news outlet that highlights current and upcoming news, events, and artists in Monroe County and beyond. Pocono Update brings you the stories that matter most. Representing the entire community, Pocono Update has established itself as the voice of the people and a beacon of hope in an industry that has largely lost the public's trust. Breaking the mold, Pocono Update takes a fresh approach to traditional reporting by presenting unbiased and unmanipulated facts through various mediums, bringing attention to happenings that shape life in the Poconos. Pocono Update is a division of American Media Partnership.

 https://www.poconoupdate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy