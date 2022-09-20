1.7 Million Eligible Pennsylvanians Are Not Registered To Vote

Photo by Jared Acosta

By Jared Acosta

Today is National Voter Registration Day. Are you registered to vote?

PENNSYLVANIA STATE | Sept. 20, 2022, is National Voter Registration Day. Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman is reminding Pennsylvanians to register before the Oct. 24 deadline to be eligible to vote in the upcoming Nov. 8 election.

"Census data show that 1.7 million Pennsylvanians are eligible to vote but are not registered to do so," Chapman said. "I encourage every one of those eligible Pennsylvania voters to take a few minutes to register online before the Oct. 24 deadline. Exercise your fundamental right to vote, and let your voice be heard in our next election."

To be eligible to register to vote in Pennsylvania, citizens must be:

A citizen of the United States for at least one month before the election,

A resident of Pennsylvania and the election district (municipality or precinct) in which the individual desires to register and vote for at least 30 days before the election, and

At least 18 years of age on or before the date of the election.

Eligible Pennsylvanians can register to vote at vote.pa.gov, by mail, or in person at:

their county voter registration office,

county assistance offices,

Women, Infants & Children (WIC) program offices,

PennDOT photo and drivers' license centers,

Armed Forces recruitment centers,

county clerk of orphans' courts or marriage license offices,

Area Agencies on Aging,

county mental health and intellectual disabilities offices,

student disability services offices of the State System of Higher Education,

offices of special education in high schools, and

Americans with Disabilities Act-mandated complementary paratransit providers.

Voter registration materials and information are available at:

Department of State at public Bureau of Elections, Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs, and Bureau of Corporations and Charitable Organizations locations,

Department of Agriculture at events at the Farm Show Complex,

Department of Conservation and Natural Resources at 121 state park office locations,

Department of Corrections in connection with Bureau of Community Corrections services,

Department of Education at library locations,

Labor and Industry programs at CareerLink offices, and

Department of Military and Veterans Affairs at state veterans homes.

Registered voters may check their registration status and make updates online. The deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot in Pennsylvania is Nov. 1, 2022. September is Voter Registration Month in Pennsylvania and National Voter Registration Month. More information on voter registration is available at vote.pa.gov.