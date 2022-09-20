Read full article on original website
Dodgers: Fan Who Caught Albert Pujols’ 700th Home Run Reveals Intention for Ball
Don’t… be this guy. On a magical night for Albert Pujols, the Cardinals, the Dodgers, and Major League Baseball, one fan, unfortunately, sapped some of the fun out of Albert’s 700th career home run. A source revealed to a Fox Sports contributor that the unidentified fan who...
Barry Bonds’ strong message to Aaron Judge amid epic Yankees home run chase
New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is chasing history, as he is one home run away from tying Roger Maris’ single season record of 61 dingers, the franchise mark for most in a campaign. Depending on who you ask, Maris’ record is also the MLB’s single-season record, as the likes of Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa have all zoomed past the mark, though each were associated with performance-enhancing drugs.
Dodgers react to Albert Pujols' historic 700th home run with blend of awe and anger
Albert Pujols, a beloved mentor as a Dodger last season, joined the elite 700-home run club with his former teammates bearing witness with conflicting emotions.
2-time MLB All-Star announces his plans to retire
At 37 years old, one former All-Star is ready to close his chapter on baseball. Oakland Athletics veteran catcher Stephen Vogt told the Associated Press this week that he plans to retire after the 2022 season. Vogt adds that he hopes to move into a coaching or managing role upon his retirement.
Los Angeles’ Dave Roberts accomplishes wild feat not seen in over 100 years
Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts accomplished a feat that has not been achieved since 1910. On Thursday, Roberts became just the second skipper in MLB history to have four seasons of at least 104 wins. The last manager to achieve this feat was Cubs manager Frank Chance, who had four...
'The Dodgers believed in me': Nothing but love as Albert Pujols joins 700 club vs. former team
Pujols hit two home runs on Friday night at Dodger Stadium, the ballpark he called home for most of the 2021 season.
Dodgers: All-Star Held Out of Thursday's Lineup
Tonight, for the last time this season, the Dodgers will host the Arizona Diamondbacks in Chavez Ravine, and apparently, they will be doing it without one of their All-Star players, Mookie Betts. Betts did not appear in Dave Roberts' Thursday night line-up.
Dodgers News: Roberts Finally Running Out of Patience with Craig Kimbrel
After another outing with too much traffic, the Dodgers are finally rethinking the Craig Kimbrel experiment.
Bills’ Gabe Davis Honors ‘The Office’ With Cleats vs. Dolphins
The wide receiver chose a unique style for his footwear design on Sunday.
Rangers Prospects Lead Playoff Win
The Frisco RoughRiders won the South Division Title on Thursday and advanced to the Texas League Championship Series.
