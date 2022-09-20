ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barry Bonds’ strong message to Aaron Judge amid epic Yankees home run chase

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is chasing history, as he is one home run away from tying Roger Maris’ single season record of 61 dingers, the franchise mark for most in a campaign. Depending on who you ask, Maris’ record is also the MLB’s single-season record, as the likes of Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa have all zoomed past the mark, though each were associated with performance-enhancing drugs.
2-time MLB All-Star announces his plans to retire

At 37 years old, one former All-Star is ready to close his chapter on baseball. Oakland Athletics veteran catcher Stephen Vogt told the Associated Press this week that he plans to retire after the 2022 season. Vogt adds that he hopes to move into a coaching or managing role upon his retirement.
