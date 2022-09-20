ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia and you love to go out with your family and friends from time to time, I have put together three amazing burger spots in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already tried them. All of them are known for serving truly delicious burgers that melt in your mouth.
Narcity USA

The 9 Best Coffee Shops In Atlanta According To A Local Who Knows Good Coffee

Once upon a time, great coffee shops in Atlanta were all about coffee. Now, there are many variables in what goes into the making of a good place — location, aesthetics, friendly and talented baristas who can top a cappuccino with an Insta-worthy heart of froth, in-house roasted coffee beans that are ethically sourced (bonus if there’s a good cause attached to that) and of course, good drinks brewed to perfection.
CBS 46

Top Hair Care Trends For Fall

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Celebrity Hair Stylist Glen Coco Reveals the Top Hair Care Trends for Fall. For more information visit: Augustinusbader.com. Sponsored By: Augustinus Bader.
Atlanta Magazine

The new Black brews: 5 Black-owned bars and cafes you need to try

When Brooklyn Tea opened in Atlanta earlier this year, it was a homecoming of sorts: Jamila Wright, who launched the first location of the business in Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood with Alfonso Wright, is a native Atlantan and a Spelman grad, and the pair recruited their friend Kerri-Ann Thomas—another Spelman alum—to oversee the Castleberry Hill shop (329 Nelson Street). The cafe offers more than 50 loose-leaf teas (try the Cream Earl Grey, with vanilla and cornflower petal as well as bergamot notes), playful pastries like a Notorious B.I.G. cookie, Monday yoga sessions, and monthly Saturday block parties that’ll bring out the kid in you. It’s one of a number of lively Black-owned beverage shops to open in town in the last couple years, running the gamut from tea to coffee to beer. Here are a few of our other faves.
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Spinning Around: A trio of Black entrepreneurs finds success with locally-made laundry detergent

A bell rang out and the large machine started to buzz and hum. At top speed, the automatic filling machine can fill hundreds of 1-gallon pouches in preparation for distribution. These days, the team behind the True detergent brand needs the Chinese-made machine in order to keep up with demand.  True Products is breaking into […] The post Spinning Around: A trio of Black entrepreneurs finds success with locally-made laundry detergent appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
secretatlanta.co

Don’t Miss The Latest Steakhouse Opening In Georgia

Atlanta is not short on fantastic steakhouses, but what’s the harm in one more?! The latest steakhouse set to debut is Enzo. This is a Northern Italy inspired restaurant will officially be open next Tuesday September 27. Guests can expect to experience Northern Italy-inspired cuisine with the comforts of...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Stacey Abrams and Brandi Carlile surprise audience at Alicia Keys’ Atlanta concert

Alicia Keys wowed a sold-out crowd with two hours of singalongs, special guests and a dash of Georgia politics at Cadence Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park Friday night. Keys made her debut at age 20 in 2001 with Songs in A Minor and is on the road in support of her eighth album, Keys, released last year. She is known for her distinctive R&B vocal and piano styles, performing at celebrity charity events and connecting with fellow musicians and politicians in the cities she visits.
CBS 46

Michelle Obama announces ‘The Light We Carry’ 6-city book tour

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Michelle Obama announces a six-city tour to promote her upcoming book, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times. In a video Wednesday, the former first lady revealed plans to visit six U.S. cities this fall. Obama is set to come to the Fox Theatre in...
multifamilybiz.com

Aventon Companies Enters Atlanta Market With Development of 300-Unit Aventon Exchange Apartment Community in Gwinnett County

ATLANTA, GA - Aventon Companies, a prominent, vertically integrated, multifamily developer with active projects throughout the mid-Atlantic and Southeast, announced it has entered the Atlanta market. Aventon Exchange will be a 300-unit, Class A development spread over 16 acres, located at the Northeast corner of Buford Drive and Old Peachtree Road.
CBS 46

Restaurant Report Card: NCG Cinema in Stone Mountain scores 67; Marlow’s Tavern earns 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Now showing this week at the NCG Cinema on Rockbridge Road in Stone Mountain is a failing health inspection. The movie theatre scored 67 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there were dead roaches found in cabinets and several fruit flies and live roaches crawling in the facility. Popcorn butter was stored in chemical bottles labeled concession cleaner.
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Steakhouses in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia and you also love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should visit if you haven't already.
11Alive

Fire rips through church in Decatur

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Worshipers will need to find a new place for services on Sunday after a fire tore through a Decatur church overnight. The DeKalb County Fire Department responded around 12:30 a.m. to New Bethel Church off Columbia Woods Drive. According to Cpt. Jaeson Daniels, the structure...
