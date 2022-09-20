When Brooklyn Tea opened in Atlanta earlier this year, it was a homecoming of sorts: Jamila Wright, who launched the first location of the business in Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood with Alfonso Wright, is a native Atlantan and a Spelman grad, and the pair recruited their friend Kerri-Ann Thomas—another Spelman alum—to oversee the Castleberry Hill shop (329 Nelson Street). The cafe offers more than 50 loose-leaf teas (try the Cream Earl Grey, with vanilla and cornflower petal as well as bergamot notes), playful pastries like a Notorious B.I.G. cookie, Monday yoga sessions, and monthly Saturday block parties that’ll bring out the kid in you. It’s one of a number of lively Black-owned beverage shops to open in town in the last couple years, running the gamut from tea to coffee to beer. Here are a few of our other faves.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO