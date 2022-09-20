Beer sales coming to IU men’s and women’s basketball games

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Fans who go to an Indiana University men’s or women’s basketball game in the upcoming season can enjoy the experience with a beer, as long as they are 21 or older.

IU Athletics announced Monday that beer sales will be coming to basketball games for the 2022-2023 season and select events at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

The decision puts the stadium in line with past decisions to bring beer sales to IU football, baseball, softball and men’s and women’s soccer. Beer was first offered in 2019 at home football games.

Purdue University has offered beer and wine sales during home football and basketball games since 2017.

The new concession option at IU will be available inside Assembly Hall for the first time at Hoosier Hysteria Oct. 7.

“We continue to receive very positive feedback about our decision to introduce this option at a number of our other home sporting events, which makes this decision a logical next step in our ongoing efforts to improve the experience for our passionate Hoosier fans,” said IU Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Dolson in a press release announcing the addition of beer sales. “As we have done at our other venues, we will be diligent about promoting, encouraging, and supporting responsible behavior at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, beginning with Hoosier Hysteria.”

With beer sales about to be available at basketball games, IU Athletics will make it a top priority to encourage responsible behavior and alcohol safety.

A valid, government-issued photographic ID showing that a customer is 21 or older will be required for every beer purchase. They will also be limited to two drinks per transaction.

IU Athletics said that beer sales will end with 10 minutes remaining in the second half of men’s games, and at the end of the third quarter for women’s contests.

