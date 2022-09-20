Read full article on original website
Hutchinson Magnet School at Allen Students Recognized for Success at National KidWind Challenge
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Hutchinson Magnet School at Allen students were recognized in Topeka this week for winning awards in May at the National KidWind Challenge in San Antonio, Texas. Hutch STEM blue won the elementary division. Teams were tasked with designing a wind turbine and then judged on performance,...
Community Holds Rally on Payday Loan Reform
RENO COUNTY, Kan. – Community organizations and leaders in Hutchinson and Reno County will come together to hear stories and learn more about the impact of payday loans, including the need for payday lending reform. Concerned citizens are invited to this opportunity to learn more and give testimony to their experiences with predatory lending in the state of Kansas. In collaboration with Topeka JUMP and the Kansans for Payday Loan Reform, the following organizations in Reno County have come together to host a community conversation: Circles of Hope Reno County, Hutchinson Community Foundation, United Way of Reno County, Beyond Barriers, and the Great Plains Conference of the United Methodist Church.
Salthawks Fall in a Thriller to Archrival Derby
DERBY, Kan. – It was a vintage Hutchinson-Derby game on Friday in Derby. Playing their most competitive game since 2014, the rivals squared off in a thriller. Hutchinson led well into the second half, but three turnovers doomed the Salthawks in a 28-21 loss. Nic Lange gave Hutch an...
MHS Freshman Volleyball Defeats Mulvane and Buhler in Augusta Quad
AUGUSTA, Kan. – The MHS Freshman Volleyball team traveled to Augusta for a quad on Thursday, that included Mulvane, and Buhler. The Pups would go 2-1 on the night, as they opened with Mulvane, winning 25-19, 25-20, then would defeat Buhler 25-20, 25-22. In the third match, the Pups would battle Augusta in the opening set, but would fall 27-25, before falling in the second set 25-21.
Celebrate Alden’s 150th Anniversary with Events Held Saturday & Sunday
ALDEN, Kan. – The City of Alden will celebrate its 150th anniversary this weekend, with most events taking place on Saturday starting at 9 a.m. The day will feature a quilt show at the Methodist Church and the opening of the Alden Train Museum for tours. Both events will take place until 5 p.m.
Bullpup Girls Golf Finishes Season Best Second in Circle Invite
EL DORADO, Kan. – The McPherson High Girls Golf team finished a season-best second place Thursday, as they took on eight other teams at Prairie Trails Golf Course, in a tournament hosted by Circle. Head Coach Treg Fawl said, “We were able to take 8 of our players to...
Blue Dragons Open Conference Play at Coffeyville
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Off to a 3-0 start to the 2022 season, the Hutchinson Community College football team opens Jayhawk Conference play on Saturday at Coffeyville. The No. 2-ranked Blue Dragons and Red Ravens (receiving votes in the NJCAA Rankings), kick off at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Coffeyville.
Hutchinson Microbrewery Hopes to Avoid Losing Liquor License with Plea to Buy Food
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A Hutchinson microbrewery sold more than $16,000 worth of hot dogs and other food Tuesday night in defiance of antiquated Kansas liquor laws. With another $13,000 worth of food sales by the end of the month, the business can stay open. Sandhills Brewing, a microbrewery with...
Buhler Blanks Winfield, Gets First Victory of the Season
BUHLER, Kan. – It has been an uncharacteristically rough start to the season for Buhler. In going 0-3 for the first time since 2000, Buhler gave up at least 31 points in each game. Buhler shook off the rugged start in style, as the Crusaders’ defense played their best...
Haven Tunes up for District Play with Rout of Lyons
HAVEN, Kan. – Brandt Sipe scored four touchdowns, and Van Loop added two scores to go with 168 yards, as Haven earned a convincing 50-6 win over Lyons in a non-district game on Friday. Sipe opened the scoring on an 8-yard touchdown run, and he added first-half scores from...
Trinity Defense Shines Again in District Opening Win over Ellinwood
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Trinity Catholic defensive production has improved every week this season. In Friday’s Class 1A District 7 opener, Trinity’s defense was so good it will be impossible to improve on the number of points allowed next week, as Trinity beat Ellinwood 24-0. After allowing...
Three Bullpups Medal in Goddard JV Cross Country Invitational
GODDARD, Kan. – Aleah Perry, Palmer Heskett and Skylar Lockard were all able to bring home medals in the JV Cross Country Meet Thursday, as the Pups were able to see a handful of improvements. Head Coach Nikolous Rempe said, “The entire squad raced extremely well this evening and...
Sterling Can’t Keep up with Powerful Inman
STERLING, Kan. – Sterling put its improvement to the test Friday against last year’s Class 1A state runner-up. While Sterling has shown rapid growth this season, Inman proved to be too much. Harrison Brunk ran for one touchdown and also caught a touchdown pass, while Josiah Buller ran...
