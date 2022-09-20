Read full article on original website
Donald Eugene Bruner
Donald Eugene Bruner, 57, of Salina, KS and formerly of McPherson, KS, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, surrounded by family at the Holiday Resort Health & Rehab, Salina. Don had worked as a warehouse supervisor at Tony's Pizza and was also a Transportation Supervisor at Schwan's Home Delivery.
Blue Dragons Open Conference Play at Coffeyville
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Off to a 3-0 start to the 2022 season, the Hutchinson Community College football team opens Jayhawk Conference play on Saturday at Coffeyville. The No. 2-ranked Blue Dragons and Red Ravens (receiving votes in the NJCAA Rankings), kick off at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Coffeyville.
HutchCC Volleyball Plays Host to Blue Dragon Classic this Weekend
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson Community College Volleyball team faces another rugged weekend schedule, but will do so inside the Hutchinson Sports Arena this weekend. No. 16 Hutchinson and eighth other teams from Kansas, Missouri and Iowa make up the field for the 2022 Blue Dragon Volleyball Classic on Friday and Saturday. Friday matches begin at 10 a.m. and Saturday matches begin at 9 a.m.
MHS Freshman Volleyball Defeats Mulvane and Buhler in Augusta Quad
AUGUSTA, Kan. – The MHS Freshman Volleyball team traveled to Augusta for a quad on Thursday, that included Mulvane, and Buhler. The Pups would go 2-1 on the night, as they opened with Mulvane, winning 25-19, 25-20, then would defeat Buhler 25-20, 25-22. In the third match, the Pups would battle Augusta in the opening set, but would fall 27-25, before falling in the second set 25-21.
Community Holds Rally on Payday Loan Reform
RENO COUNTY, Kan. – Community organizations and leaders in Hutchinson and Reno County will come together to hear stories and learn more about the impact of payday loans, including the need for payday lending reform. Concerned citizens are invited to this opportunity to learn more and give testimony to their experiences with predatory lending in the state of Kansas. In collaboration with Topeka JUMP and the Kansans for Payday Loan Reform, the following organizations in Reno County have come together to host a community conversation: Circles of Hope Reno County, Hutchinson Community Foundation, United Way of Reno County, Beyond Barriers, and the Great Plains Conference of the United Methodist Church.
Buhler Blanks Winfield, Gets First Victory of the Season
BUHLER, Kan. – It has been an uncharacteristically rough start to the season for Buhler. In going 0-3 for the first time since 2000, Buhler gave up at least 31 points in each game. Buhler shook off the rugged start in style, as the Crusaders’ defense played their best...
Bullpup Girls Golf Finishes Season Best Second in Circle Invite
EL DORADO, Kan. – The McPherson High Girls Golf team finished a season-best second place Thursday, as they took on eight other teams at Prairie Trails Golf Course, in a tournament hosted by Circle. Head Coach Treg Fawl said, “We were able to take 8 of our players to...
Haven Tunes up for District Play with Rout of Lyons
HAVEN, Kan. – Brandt Sipe scored four touchdowns, and Van Loop added two scores to go with 168 yards, as Haven earned a convincing 50-6 win over Lyons in a non-district game on Friday. Sipe opened the scoring on an 8-yard touchdown run, and he added first-half scores from...
Hesston USD 460 School Bus Involved in Friday Morning Accident; No Students Injured
HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. – One person was injured this morning in a crash involving a Hesston USD 460 school bus. At about 7:20 a.m. Friday morning, an SUV rear-ended the bus in the 5600 block of Hesston Road, southeast of Hesston, while it was stopped to pick up a student. The bus had its top arm extended and its lights activated.
Sterling Can’t Keep up with Powerful Inman
STERLING, Kan. – Sterling put its improvement to the test Friday against last year’s Class 1A state runner-up. While Sterling has shown rapid growth this season, Inman proved to be too much. Harrison Brunk ran for one touchdown and also caught a touchdown pass, while Josiah Buller ran...
