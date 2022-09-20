ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

Gov. Henry McMaster signs legislation to expand kinship care

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Governor Henry McMaster signed a bill on Thursday that allows the Department of Social Services to place a child with a relative or fictive kin who is not yet licensed as a foster parent, and allows for them to receive financial assistance from DSS while in the process of becoming licensed.
Education
Tennessee rescue group speaks on 'horrific' animal cruelty arrest

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Sumner County man is behind bars after being accused of throwing a tiny kitten into a burn pit last weekend. The five-week-old kitten died, but not before some extensive suffering. The rescue group FOX 17 News spoke with says this was one of the most graphic cases yet.
16-year-old girl missing from St. Lucie County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A 16-year-old girl, last seen on Sept. 13, still hasn't been found over a week later. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said 16-year-old Isabel Sarai Ayala-Diaz was last seen by at her home in Fort Pierce, she attends Westwood High School but hasn't been in her classes this week.
