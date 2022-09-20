Read full article on original website
Background check missed previous charges of ousted substitute teacher, agency says
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — A staffing agency that works with the Charleston County School District has confirmed to ABC News 4 that a background check of a substitute teacher who police say showed up intoxicated to a Mount Pleasant elementary school on Thursday failed to show a previous charge the woman had.
Florida teacher removed from classroom after berating student who didn't stand for pledge
BRADENTON, Fla. (WPMI) — A viral TikTok shows a Florida teacher haranguing a Latino student who apparently did not stand for the Pledge of Allegiance. The TikTok, captioned “my friend didn’t stand for the pledge and this is what the teacher said [emojis],” shows a white male teacher standing over a male student who appears to be Latino.
Gov. Henry McMaster signs legislation to expand kinship care
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Governor Henry McMaster signed a bill on Thursday that allows the Department of Social Services to place a child with a relative or fictive kin who is not yet licensed as a foster parent, and allows for them to receive financial assistance from DSS while in the process of becoming licensed.
SCDMV says some people may notice delay in car decals & registration
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Some decals and registration are delayed at the DMV. If you paid your property taxes after September 1st via mail or online, you might notice a delay in getting your decal and registration. The DMV said that is due to a supply chain shortage of...
Authorities seek 17-year-old suspect in killings of 2 North Carolina high school students
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A suspect has been identified after two high school students were found dead of apparent gunshot wounds in a wooded area of North Carolina, according to authorities. The Orange County Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday that a juvenile petition had been filed against a...
Tennessee rescue group speaks on 'horrific' animal cruelty arrest
PORTLAND, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Sumner County man is behind bars after being accused of throwing a tiny kitten into a burn pit last weekend. The five-week-old kitten died, but not before some extensive suffering. The rescue group FOX 17 News spoke with says this was one of the most graphic cases yet.
DHEC encourages annual flu shots, COVID-19 vaccinations in preparation for flu season
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTGS) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is encouraging people to get their annual flu shots, as well as COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots. According to the DHEC, it's important to receive the flu vaccine every fall since the virus changes every...
AMBER Alert still active 10 years after Tennessee kids disappear after fire
BEDFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Friday marks a very grim milestone for one Middle Tennessee family as it will be ten years since two children disappeared after a house fire. On Sept. 23, 2012, Bubba and Molli McLaren had just gone to bed when their home caught fire and quickly burned.
FDA analysis reveals what went wrong in search for solutions to baby formula shortage
STURGIS, Mich. (WWMT) — Confusion, outdated technology, a lack of staff and training, and conditions inside Abbott Nutrition's baby formula factory in Michigan all combined to create an unprecedented national nightmare for parents, according to a new 10-page report from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Abbott's plant in...
16-year-old girl missing from St. Lucie County
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A 16-year-old girl, last seen on Sept. 13, still hasn't been found over a week later. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said 16-year-old Isabel Sarai Ayala-Diaz was last seen by at her home in Fort Pierce, she attends Westwood High School but hasn't been in her classes this week.
