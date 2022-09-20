ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Kingstown, RI

Car drives into store on Bald Hill Road

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick business was heavily damaged Saturday night after a vehicle appears to have drove through the front of the store.  12 News was there at the Wild Birds Unlimited store on Bald Hill Road, where our camera crew saw a maroon vehicle sticking out of the businesses window.  Police say […]
WARWICK, RI
Police Log: Night Fishing & Online Threats

2:30 p.m. – Police arrested a Providence man, 25, for driving with an expired license (from 2019) after he was involved in a three-car accident on South County Trail. Police gave the man a district court summons; he was released at the scene and picked up by a co-worker.
Crash on I-95 leaves car mangled, sends 1 to hospital

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WLNE) — The East Greenwich Firefighters Association said Saturday that a person had to be taken to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 95. The association explained that the crash happened at about 3 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway by Exit 7.
Rhode Islanders Capture Light In Sky

EAST PROVIDECE, R.I. (WPRI) — From North Kingstown to Barrington, many 12 News viewers captured a beam of light moving through the sky Saturday evening. Viewers started sending in reports after noticing the display around 7:45pm tonight.  The light in the sky is being described as something that looks like a meteor or a comet. […]
Public Works Chief, Engineer Resign

The Planning Department returned to full strength last week with the arrival of a new planning technician but, at the same time, the new director of Public Works is returning to his old job in DPW director in Jamestown, and the assistant town engineer took a job in South Kingstown.
2nd body found inside former Woonsocket mayor’s home identified

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health said Friday the second body that was found inside of former Woonsocket Mayor Susan Menard’s home earlier this week has been identified. The Medical Examiners Office said Daniel Grabowski was one of the two bodies recovered from Menard’s...
Two 25-year-olds from Massachusetts killed in multi-vehicle wrong-way highway crash

A 25-year-old man and woman from Massachusetts were both killed in a serious wrong-way highway crash on Friday. According to Connecticut State Police, a Florida man was driving a business truck that was traveling on Interstate 91 Northbound, in Windsor, south of Exit 38, in the center lane. At the same time, Dominique Nicole Loiselle of Brighton was driving and traveling the wrong way on Interstate 91 Northbound, traveling south in the northbound lanes. Loiselle was also traveling in the center lane when her vehicle struck the truck head-on.
Bus goes up in flames next to Worcester building

WORCESTER -- A fire destroyed a bus that was parked next to a building in Worcester on Saturday. Fire crews responded to Madison Place in Worcester around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday to find the bus fully engulfed in flames. The fire extended to some business signs and broke some windows but there was otherwise no damage to the building, the fire department said. No one was on the bus at the time but the building was occupied and needed to be evacuated as a precaution. 
Effects of Hurricane Fiona sends 10 foot waves to South County

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — Surfers at Narragansett Beach were riding large waves on Friday. New England beaches have felt the effects of Hurricane Fiona with large waves ranging from six to 10 feet. One surfer told ABC 6 News she traveled to catch the waves, saying, “We came out...
Fall River’s Al Mac’s Diner Owner Eyes Former Shawmut Diner

There is a small glimmer of hope that New Bedford's former Shawmut Diner could rise like a phoenix from the ashes and serve hungry patrons again. The famed diner closed in 2014 after 51 years in business on Shawmut Avenue at Hathaway Road. Owners Phil and Celeste Paleologos donated it to the Bristol County Jail and House of Correction as a training facility for rehabilitating inmates.
NEW BEDFORD, MA

