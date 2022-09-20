Read full article on original website
Car drives into store on Bald Hill Road
WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick business was heavily damaged Saturday night after a vehicle appears to have drove through the front of the store. 12 News was there at the Wild Birds Unlimited store on Bald Hill Road, where our camera crew saw a maroon vehicle sticking out of the businesses window. Police say […]
motifri.com
Truck crashes backwards into Warwick storefront: No apparent serious injuries
A Toyota pickup truck crashed in reverse gear through the storefront of Wild Birds Unlimited, located in the plaza at 1000 Bald Hill Road, Warwick, shortly after 6pm on Saturday, Sep 24. The driver of the truck, a man looking to be about 60 years old, after being extricated from...
GoLocalProv
One Missing, One Injured in Crash Into Seekonk River off Fox Point Park
A car went off a boat ramp into the Seekonk River in Providence overnight — and one person was found, but another person is missing. Police and rescue were on the scene early Sunday morning at the Gano Park boat launch. More than a half dozen emergency response vehicles were on site.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: Night Fishing & Online Threats
2:30 p.m. – Police arrested a Providence man, 25, for driving with an expired license (from 2019) after he was involved in a three-car accident on South County Trail. Police gave the man a district court summons; he was released at the scene and picked up by a co-worker.
ABC6.com
Crash on I-95 leaves car mangled, sends 1 to hospital
EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WLNE) — The East Greenwich Firefighters Association said Saturday that a person had to be taken to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 95. The association explained that the crash happened at about 3 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway by Exit 7.
Rhode Islanders Capture Light In Sky
EAST PROVIDECE, R.I. (WPRI) — From North Kingstown to Barrington, many 12 News viewers captured a beam of light moving through the sky Saturday evening. Viewers started sending in reports after noticing the display around 7:45pm tonight. The light in the sky is being described as something that looks like a meteor or a comet. […]
Meet Mac, Seekonk’s first official comfort dog
The Seekonk Police Department's newest four-legged recruit reported for duty for the first time Friday.
fallriverreporter.com
Several departments and the Coast Guard combined to rescue boater in the water after vessel capsized
Officials combined Thursday to rescue a person who was in the water after a boat capsized. According to Portsmouth Firefighters, just after 9:30 a.m., Portsmouth Fire Alarm received a call for reports of a vessel taking on water near the Northern end of the Sakonnet River, possibly in the river basin.
Boater rescued after vessel sinks during storm
Crews rescued a boater after a vessel sank during Thursday's storm, according to the Portsmouth Fire Department.
TODAY.com
Second decomposed body found in former Rhode Island mayor’s house identified
A second decomposed body found this week in the home of former Rhode Island mayor Susan Menard, who was identified as the other body, has been identified as her boyfriend, authorities said Friday. Daniel Grabowski also died in Menard’s Woonsocket home, according to a statement from the Office of the...
Town ‘very concerned’ as owner plans demolition of Belton Court mansion
The mansion is on the National register of Historic Places.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Public Works Chief, Engineer Resign
The Planning Department returned to full strength last week with the arrival of a new planning technician but, at the same time, the new director of Public Works is returning to his old job in DPW director in Jamestown, and the assistant town engineer took a job in South Kingstown.
ABC6.com
2nd body found inside former Woonsocket mayor’s home identified
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health said Friday the second body that was found inside of former Woonsocket Mayor Susan Menard’s home earlier this week has been identified. The Medical Examiners Office said Daniel Grabowski was one of the two bodies recovered from Menard’s...
Police arrest man accused of running out on restaurant tabs
Anthony Addesa, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, was nabbed in Woonsocket Friday based on charges filed in Middletown.
Police: Suspect left several restaurants without paying
Police have identified a person of interest and are trying to determine whether any other restaurants have experienced similar incidents.
fallriverreporter.com
Two 25-year-olds from Massachusetts killed in multi-vehicle wrong-way highway crash
A 25-year-old man and woman from Massachusetts were both killed in a serious wrong-way highway crash on Friday. According to Connecticut State Police, a Florida man was driving a business truck that was traveling on Interstate 91 Northbound, in Windsor, south of Exit 38, in the center lane. At the same time, Dominique Nicole Loiselle of Brighton was driving and traveling the wrong way on Interstate 91 Northbound, traveling south in the northbound lanes. Loiselle was also traveling in the center lane when her vehicle struck the truck head-on.
Bus goes up in flames next to Worcester building
WORCESTER -- A fire destroyed a bus that was parked next to a building in Worcester on Saturday. Fire crews responded to Madison Place in Worcester around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday to find the bus fully engulfed in flames. The fire extended to some business signs and broke some windows but there was otherwise no damage to the building, the fire department said. No one was on the bus at the time but the building was occupied and needed to be evacuated as a precaution.
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island officials ID, release cause of deaths, concerning two found dead in former mayor’s home
Officials have identified two people who were found dead this week in a Woonsocket home. A cause of death for both has also been released. The Office of the State Medical Examiners at the Rhode Island Department of Health has identified the second of two decedents recovered at a home in Woonsocket on September 19th as Daniel Grabowski.
ABC6.com
Effects of Hurricane Fiona sends 10 foot waves to South County
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — Surfers at Narragansett Beach were riding large waves on Friday. New England beaches have felt the effects of Hurricane Fiona with large waves ranging from six to 10 feet. One surfer told ABC 6 News she traveled to catch the waves, saying, “We came out...
Fall River’s Al Mac’s Diner Owner Eyes Former Shawmut Diner
There is a small glimmer of hope that New Bedford's former Shawmut Diner could rise like a phoenix from the ashes and serve hungry patrons again. The famed diner closed in 2014 after 51 years in business on Shawmut Avenue at Hathaway Road. Owners Phil and Celeste Paleologos donated it to the Bristol County Jail and House of Correction as a training facility for rehabilitating inmates.
