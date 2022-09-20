Read full article on original website
For Sale: This World Famous House is Cheaper Than Any Boise Home
Real Estate and Boise, Idaho. Two "things" that just seem to go hand in hand these days and it isn't for any great reasons. In fact--it's a polarizing and for many, frustrating. If you grew up in the Treasure Valley, you probably recite cliche sayings like "I remember when that...
WATCH OUT! Invasive Idaho Weed Can Burn Skin and Cause Blindness
Oh yes springtime, a glimpse in Idaho at the gorgeous outdoor adventure seasons ahead. We love our outdoors here in the Treasure Valley and hiking is a big part of that recreation. As you are out and about please be careful of this harmless looking plant that is anything but. This invasive weed is called Myrtle Spurge and is unfortunately on Idaho hiking trails.
Idaho’s Best Restaurant With a View is Totally Bucket List Worthy
With the beautiful Boise foothills as the backdrop, there’s no shortage of restaurants with breathtaking views in the Treasure Valley. But if you want THE BEST view? You’ll have to do some traveling!. As we sat down to write this article, we asked a few friends “Which restaurant...
It’s Okay for Idaho Women to Not Want Kids
It's not political. It's my opinion. I became a mother at the age of 27. Some people hear that and think nothing of it. After all, who raises a brow when a twenty-something gets pregnant? But what about a twenty-something who doesn't want kids? What about a thirty-something? What if a woman never wants children? What then?
Idaho’s Dog Hotel is a Global Hit
I am a massive dog lover, but clearly not the biggest dog lover in the state of Idaho. Nope that award goes to Frances and Dennis who have constructed this home that perfectly resembles a Beagle dog. You can stay in this one of a kind pup palace. It is...
Box Of Gold From Failed Heist Could Still Lie South Of Twin Falls
Southern Idaho is rumored to hide an abundance of lost gold and artifacts from numerous botched 1800s coach robberies. Between Pocatello and Boise, there are well-known, documented cases of bandits stealing loads of valuables from stagecoach runs where the loot supposedly never turned up. I love a good buried treasure...
KTVB
Planting colorful plants for Fall
BOISE, Idaho — Fall has finally arrived in Idaho and soon cooler days and frosty nights will be a regularity. While we start to see some fall colors showing up around us, your home landscapes may start to look a bit drab now that the growing season is coming to an end.
Woman to complete half marathon in all 50 states, ending at St. Luke's FitOne
BOISE, Idaho — When Mary Karen Noonan crosses the finish line of the St. Luke's FitOne half marathon Saturday, she will have completed two races upon landing the final step. Mary Karen has traveled the United States for more than 15 years to complete a half marathon in every state. The St. Luke's FitOne checks the last box; Idaho is her last state.
Idaho’s Best Sandwich Shop for a Tasty Lunch, According to Lovefood
Yum. Anybody want a sandwich? We can’t learn about the best sandwich shop in Idaho and NOT also start craving sandwiches haha! Thankfully, we’re in a great area for lots of different sandwich shops and options. When it comes to having great food and restaurant options, there’s definitely...
KIVI-TV
Active weather Wednesday brings rain, t-storms to Idaho
Counties of southern Idaho are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch through 8PM this evening. Expect active weather that includes stronger t-cells with hail and severe gusts up to 50-75 mph. This likelihood is particularly high across southcentral Idaho and includes the western Magic Valley. Overnight and through tomorrow morning this...
Mountain lion sighting reported in Boise, Garden City
Multiple mountain lion sightings in Boise and Garden City were reported to Idaho Fish and Game last week. Footage of the animal was captured on two residential doorbell cameras, allowing Fish and Game to confirm that the animal was a mountain lion, according to a Fish and Game press release. The two reports that were confirmed with images were on the 1800 block of West Jefferson Street in Boise on...
Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee Out of A Job After Shocking Report
BREAKING NEWS, Chief Lee out as Boise police chief. The official statement from the mayor's office. At the request of Mayor Lauren McLean, Chief Ryan Lee has resigned from his position with the Boise Police Department, effective October 14, 2022. Lee will be on leave for the rest of his tenure.
eastidahonews.com
‘I live in horror’: New records shed light on fatal Boise mall shooting, cite no motive
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — “Shooter” was what she heard, a witness said, before she pulled her mother and 4-year-old daughter down to the ground at Macy’s. Her mother still held the shoes she intended to buy when they began to run for their lives. “My 4-year-old...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Paving on Highway 55 near Smith's Ferry to wrap up this year
Drivers between Boise and McCall will soon get the go ahead for uninterrupted two-way traffic near Smith’s Ferry. Paving along the one-mile section of Highway 55 north of Smith’s Ferry will be completed by the end of this year, according to the Idaho Transportation Department. The project began...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Officials revive downtown Boise street conversion project
A project converting 5th and 6th streets in downtown Boise to two-way traffic is back on the table after having been in the works for years. Officials with the Ada County Highway District and Capital City Development Corporation will give an update Thursday morning. ACHD approved the project in 2017,...
Police: Idaho chiropractor recorded patients undressing
Police arrested an Idaho doctor who’s been accused of recording his patients undressing. Garden City Police on Wednesday arrested Dr. Justin Anderson, of Boise, on two counts of video voyeurism, according to a news release from the police department. Police were dispatched to Optimal Spine & Posture in the 6700 block of North Glenwood Street in Garden City on Sept. 16 after a woman reported finding a recording device in a treatment room where she had changed her clothes. A call to Anderson’s office seeking comment was not immediately returned. Anderson’s arraignment was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Thursday. Police are encouraging other victims to come forward. The Garden City Police Department can be reached by calling 208-472-2950.
KTVB
Idaho absentee ballots on the way
Ada County elections began sending out ballots to voters Friday. If you requested one, you should see it in the mail the week of Sept. 26th.
KTVB
Garden City hosts first-ever Flipside Fest
Flipside Fest is a new music and mural festival, brought to you by the creators behind Treefort. It is running again on Sunday from 1 - 10 p.m. in Garden City.
Controversial ‘Party Group’ Invades Boise, Participants Beware
Halloween is always a special time to get out and party in the Treasure Valley, and it doesn't always need to be debauchery, either. Yes, "Spooky Season" is real and every single year, thousands of families, adults, and businesses alike get festive in their own ways. One outside, controversial company...
KTVB
10 takeaways from the Boise mall shooting police report
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. The Boise Towne Square mall shooting was a hard day for many Idahoans and left many with questions about why the shooter acted the way he did and what happened inside the mall. A 465-page police report obtained by the Idaho Press answered some of those questions and provided details of how the afternoon unfolded. Here are some takeaways from the report:
