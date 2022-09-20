ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell, ID

Comments / 0

Related
MIX 106

WATCH OUT! Invasive Idaho Weed Can Burn Skin and Cause Blindness

Oh yes springtime, a glimpse in Idaho at the gorgeous outdoor adventure seasons ahead. We love our outdoors here in the Treasure Valley and hiking is a big part of that recreation. As you are out and about please be careful of this harmless looking plant that is anything but. This invasive weed is called Myrtle Spurge and is unfortunately on Idaho hiking trails.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

It’s Okay for Idaho Women to Not Want Kids

It's not political. It's my opinion. I became a mother at the age of 27. Some people hear that and think nothing of it. After all, who raises a brow when a twenty-something gets pregnant? But what about a twenty-something who doesn't want kids? What about a thirty-something? What if a woman never wants children? What then?
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
City
Caldwell, ID
State
Idaho State
Caldwell, ID
Lifestyle
Caldwell, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho’s Dog Hotel is a Global Hit

I am a massive dog lover, but clearly not the biggest dog lover in the state of Idaho. Nope that award goes to Frances and Dennis who have constructed this home that perfectly resembles a Beagle dog. You can stay in this one of a kind pup palace. It is...
IDAHO STATE
KTVB

Planting colorful plants for Fall

BOISE, Idaho — Fall has finally arrived in Idaho and soon cooler days and frosty nights will be a regularity. While we start to see some fall colors showing up around us, your home landscapes may start to look a bit drab now that the growing season is coming to an end.
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crops#Local Life#To Do#Hops#Localevent#Festival#Business Industry#Agriculture Industry#Linus Business
KIVI-TV

Active weather Wednesday brings rain, t-storms to Idaho

Counties of southern Idaho are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch through 8PM this evening. Expect active weather that includes stronger t-cells with hail and severe gusts up to 50-75 mph. This likelihood is particularly high across southcentral Idaho and includes the western Magic Valley. Overnight and through tomorrow morning this...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Mountain lion sighting reported in Boise, Garden City

Multiple mountain lion sightings in Boise and Garden City were reported to Idaho Fish and Game last week. Footage of the animal was captured on two residential doorbell cameras, allowing Fish and Game to confirm that the animal was a mountain lion, according to a Fish and Game press release. The two reports that were confirmed with images were on the 1800 block of West Jefferson Street in Boise on...
GARDEN CITY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
boisestatepublicradio.org

Paving on Highway 55 near Smith's Ferry to wrap up this year

Drivers between Boise and McCall will soon get the go ahead for uninterrupted two-way traffic near Smith’s Ferry. Paving along the one-mile section of Highway 55 north of Smith’s Ferry will be completed by the end of this year, according to the Idaho Transportation Department. The project began...
MCCALL, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Officials revive downtown Boise street conversion project

A project converting 5th and 6th streets in downtown Boise to two-way traffic is back on the table after having been in the works for years. Officials with the Ada County Highway District and Capital City Development Corporation will give an update Thursday morning. ACHD approved the project in 2017,...
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Idaho chiropractor recorded patients undressing

Police arrested an Idaho doctor who’s been accused of recording his patients undressing. Garden City Police on Wednesday arrested Dr. Justin Anderson, of Boise, on two counts of video voyeurism, according to a news release from the police department. Police were dispatched to Optimal Spine & Posture in the 6700 block of North Glenwood Street in Garden City on Sept. 16 after a woman reported finding a recording device in a treatment room where she had changed her clothes. A call to Anderson’s office seeking comment was not immediately returned. Anderson’s arraignment was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Thursday. Police are encouraging other victims to come forward. The Garden City Police Department can be reached by calling 208-472-2950.
GARDEN CITY, ID
KTVB

10 takeaways from the Boise mall shooting police report

BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. The Boise Towne Square mall shooting was a hard day for many Idahoans and left many with questions about why the shooter acted the way he did and what happened inside the mall. A 465-page police report obtained by the Idaho Press answered some of those questions and provided details of how the afternoon unfolded. Here are some takeaways from the report:
BOISE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy