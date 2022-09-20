Read full article on original website
Painting Work at Lady In Blue Monument
Kay Campbell, expert, and guide at The Painted Rocks Native. American pictograph site on the banks of the Concho River. near Paint Rock, Texas, will be re-creating the unique,. the Lady in Blue sculpture monument in downtown San Angelo. on Saturday. Campbell, a lifelong resident at The Painted Rocks. pictograph...
ASU Honored for Military/Vet Education
Angelo State University continues to be recognized annually at. the state and national levels for excellence in education and. related services that significantly contribute to the academic. success of military and veteran students and their families. For the ninth consecutive year, ASU has been named a. national “Best for Vets...
