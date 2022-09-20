ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ceremony and controversy await Harris during visit to Asia

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attending funerals on behalf of the United States is normally a straightforward assignment for a vice president, but Kamala Harris will confront controversy at nearly every turn as she visits Asia for the memorial honoring former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. American allies are seeking clarity...
U.S. POLITICS
Fire breaks out at world's biggest produce market in Paris

PARIS (AP) — A billowing column of dark smoke towered over Paris on Sunday from a warehouse blaze at a massive produce market that supplies the French capital and surrounding region with much of its fresh food and bills itself as the largest of its kind in the world.
AGRICULTURE
Sza Shines in Lace-Up Crop Top, Skirt and White Ridged Boots in Ghana at Global Citizen Festival 2022

Sza went bold in Ghana on Saturday night, performing on a livestream as part of the the 2022 Global Citizen Festival in New York City. Organized by the Global Poverty Project, the annual music festival aims to end extreme poverty. For the occasion, the Grammy Award-winning musician commanded the stage from Africa in a green, yellow and red color-blocked outfit. Her ensemble featured an asymmetric skirt with a flounced hem and waist-high slit, as well as a long-sleeved crop top cinched with a wide lace-up front. Completing her ensemble were several rings. Sza brought a range of her top hits to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
