Ceremony and controversy await Harris during visit to Asia
WASHINGTON (AP) — Attending funerals on behalf of the United States is normally a straightforward assignment for a vice president, but Kamala Harris will confront controversy at nearly every turn as she visits Asia for the memorial honoring former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. American allies are seeking clarity...
‘When We Tell Our Stories, We Are Creating Our Future’: Sámi Filmmakers Are Ready to Speak Up
The Sámi, the indigenous people in the far north of Europe and Russia, are ready to share their stories with the world. But only under certain conditions, says film commissioner Liisa Holmberg from the International Sámi Film Institute (ISFI). “The most important thing is respect,” she notes, mentioning...
Fire breaks out at world's biggest produce market in Paris
PARIS (AP) — A billowing column of dark smoke towered over Paris on Sunday from a warehouse blaze at a massive produce market that supplies the French capital and surrounding region with much of its fresh food and bills itself as the largest of its kind in the world.
Sza Shines in Lace-Up Crop Top, Skirt and White Ridged Boots in Ghana at Global Citizen Festival 2022
Sza went bold in Ghana on Saturday night, performing on a livestream as part of the the 2022 Global Citizen Festival in New York City. Organized by the Global Poverty Project, the annual music festival aims to end extreme poverty. For the occasion, the Grammy Award-winning musician commanded the stage from Africa in a green, yellow and red color-blocked outfit. Her ensemble featured an asymmetric skirt with a flounced hem and waist-high slit, as well as a long-sleeved crop top cinched with a wide lace-up front. Completing her ensemble were several rings. Sza brought a range of her top hits to...
See Mariah Carey Reunite With Jadakiss, Styles P for ‘We Belong Together’ Remix at Global Citizen
While Mariah Carey has spent the last few weeks celebrating the 25th anniversary of Butterfly, she revisited the “splendor” of her 2005 LP The Emancipation of Mimi Saturday at Global Citizen by reuniting with rappers Jadakiss and Styles P for the first performance of the remix for “We Belong Together” in 17 years.
The First "You" Season 4 Trailer Is Here, And Joe Goldberg Is Back In That Damn Cap
THAT'S PROFESSOR JONATHAN MOORE TO YOU, MATE.
Which Halloween Horror Nights is better, Universal Studios Hollywood or Universal Studios Orlando?
You really have to love horror to love it.
29 Ding-Dongs Who Told Bald-Faced Lies On The Internet For Clout
These people are either really dumb, or think we're really dumb.
