Sza went bold in Ghana on Saturday night, performing on a livestream as part of the the 2022 Global Citizen Festival in New York City. Organized by the Global Poverty Project, the annual music festival aims to end extreme poverty. For the occasion, the Grammy Award-winning musician commanded the stage from Africa in a green, yellow and red color-blocked outfit. Her ensemble featured an asymmetric skirt with a flounced hem and waist-high slit, as well as a long-sleeved crop top cinched with a wide lace-up front. Completing her ensemble were several rings. Sza brought a range of her top hits to...

