ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WCHS) — In a parking lot across from the St. Albans Fire Department sits a realistic tank sitting on the back of a trailer. It serves as a prop for first responders learning what to do when a real tanker truck or train car hauling hazardous materials wrecks, spilling potentially dangerous chemicals onto the road or nearby waterway.

SAINT ALBANS, WV ・ 22 HOURS AGO