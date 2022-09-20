Read full article on original website
Related
wchstv.com
Active COVID cases in West Virginia rise slightly; no new deaths reported
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia bumped up slightly on Friday, while no new virus-related deaths were reported and hospitalizations fell by two. The state Department of Health and Human Resources in a news release listed active virus cases at 1,726 – up 64 cases...
wchstv.com
W.Va. first responders learn strategies to handle hazardous materials
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WCHS) — In a parking lot across from the St. Albans Fire Department sits a realistic tank sitting on the back of a trailer. It serves as a prop for first responders learning what to do when a real tanker truck or train car hauling hazardous materials wrecks, spilling potentially dangerous chemicals onto the road or nearby waterway.
wchstv.com
WorkForce West Virginia to conduct statewide virtual job fairs
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — As the world has moved increasingly online, West Virginians looking for a job have an opportunity to seek new career opportunities virtually. WorkForce West Virginia announced in a news release that it will conduct a series of statewide job fairs. The job fairs will be...
JOBS・
wchstv.com
PEIA funding, key issue for W.Va. teachers, still unresolved with $92 million deficit
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Funding for the Public Employees Insurance Agency, a key issue in the past for West Virginia teachers, still is hitting financial hurdles with a budget deficit for the second year in a row. During Thursday’s PEIA Finance Board meeting, the agency said there is about...
Comments / 0