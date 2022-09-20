Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
‘What’s the Bodega Look Like on Coruscant?’: Tony Gilroy on Making ‘Andor’ – and Fighting Off a ‘Michael Clayton’ TV Series
With its lived-in feel and measured pace, Andor is a very different kind of Star Wars show, and its showrunner, Tony Gilroy, is a very different kind of Star Wars creator. Not only did he have minimal interest in the franchise until he came on as a script doctor for 2016’s Rogue One, his extensive resumé as a writer and director favored the realistic and earthbound – writing the Bourne movies was about as fantastical as he’d gotten. (On the other hand, Gilroy did co-write 1997’s The Devil’s Advocate, in which Keanu Reeves becomes Satan’s lawyer, and was one of six credited writers on Michael Bay’s Armageddon.) Gilroy recently spoke with Rolling Stone about making Andor feel real, and why he’s not interested in following up on his directorial debut, 2007’s classic legal thriller Michael Clayton.
SFGate
Jon Batiste Funks Up Carnegie Hall With Debut of His Grand ‘American Symphony’: Concert Review
What does one do for an encore after winning five honors at the 64th Grammys (including album of the year for “We Are“), an Oscar for best original score (for co-composing Disney-Pixar’s “Soul”) and leaving the bandleader gig at a top-rated talk show (“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”)? If you’re protean pianist and megawatt personality Jon Batiste, you write a symphony — an ”American Symphony” no less, its title raising the stakes on the grandeur of the piece that premiered at Carnegie Hall Thursday night.
This was Alex Trebek’s favorite ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ moment
When does “Celebrity Jeopardy!” 2022 air? What channel is “Celebrity Jeopardy!” 2022 on? What time does “Celebrity Jeopardy!” 2022 air? How to watch “Celebrity Jeopardy!” 2022. Who is competing on “Celebrity Jeopardy!” 2022? How does “Celebrity Jeopardy!” 2022 work? What was Alex Trebek’s favorite “Celebrity Jeopardy!” moment?
NFL・
The First "You" Season 4 Trailer Is Here, And Joe Goldberg Is Back In That Damn Cap
THAT'S PROFESSOR JONATHAN MOORE TO YOU, MATE.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Shang-Chi’ star Simu Liu confesses breakup at Dreamforce 2022 in San Francisco
Of all the places for an A-lister to publicly confide about a breakup, Dreamforce is a new one.
Alan Rickman’s Journals Reveal Why the ‘Harry Potter’ Actor Decided to Continue Playing Snape: ‘See It Through. It’s Your Story.’
Excerpts from Alan Rickman’s diaries published by The Guardian offer a glimpse into the late actor’s decade-long journey through the “Harry Potter” franchise, with insight into why he decided to continue playing the role of Severus Snape across all eight films. Prior to production beginning on the series’ fifth entry “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix,” Rickman was forced to confront health issues. The actor was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer in 2005 and began to receive treatment. Doctors later decided to remove his entire prostate, with surgery occurring at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center...
SFGate
See Mariah Carey Reunite With Jadakiss, Styles P for ‘We Belong Together’ Remix at Global Citizen
While Mariah Carey has spent the last few weeks celebrating the 25th anniversary of Butterfly, she revisited the “splendor” of her 2005 LP The Emancipation of Mimi Saturday at Global Citizen by reuniting with rappers Jadakiss and Styles P for the first performance of the remix for “We Belong Together” in 17 years.
SFGate
‘When We Tell Our Stories, We Are Creating Our Future’: Sámi Filmmakers Are Ready to Speak Up
The Sámi, the indigenous people in the far north of Europe and Russia, are ready to share their stories with the world. But only under certain conditions, says film commissioner Liisa Holmberg from the International Sámi Film Institute (ISFI). “The most important thing is respect,” she notes, mentioning...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Which Halloween Horror Nights is better, Universal Studios Hollywood or Universal Studios Orlando?
You really have to love horror to love it.
Univision’s KMEX Marks 60 Years On Air in L.A.: ‘We Have a Connection to the Community Unlike Any Other Broadcast Entity’
A Los Angeles broadcasting pioneer is set to reach its 60th on-air anniversary this week, a milestone sparked by technological innovation in an earlier era of television. And it comes as Univision’s KMEX-TV and other local TV stations are under increasing pressure to reinvent themselves for a new era that brings new expectations from its core audience. KMEX-TV, now known as Univision Los Angeles and owned by TelevisaUnivision, signed on the air as channel 34 at 3 p.m. PT on Saturday, Sept. 29, 1962, becoming the first Spanish-language TV station to serve the region. Over six decades and counting, KMEX-TV has...
San Francisco's Portola Festival announces last-minute headliner
The late addition to the lineup comes after M.I.A. dropped out of the festival.
Comments / 0