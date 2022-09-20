Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Colerain Township’s annual Recycle Day continues to grow
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The community of Colerain Township hosted their annual Recycle Day Saturday morning to help people declutter their homes and recycle their items. Police officers, firefighters and other government employees volunteer at the yearly event, encouraging residents to donate their items to Goodwill, recycle scraps or...
wnewsj.com
Christian speaker touches on tiny houses as an option in addressing Wilmington homelessness
WILMINGTON — When he was in college a quarter century ago, Christian activist and author Shane Claiborne got involved in a struggle to help the homeless after unhoused people used an abandoned cathedral for shelter and the religious institution administrators objected. Claiborne and other students hung a banner upon...
WKRC
Thousands missing out on over $40 billion in unclaimed funds
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There are thousands of people all over the Tri-State and across the country missing out on more than $40 billion in cold hard cash. And they haven't the slightest idea. According to the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators, 1 in 10 people has unclaimed property and...
linknky.com
1.2M square-foot building proposed near Hebron subdivision
Developers are proposing to build a 1.26 million-square-foot industrial building that borders a Hebron neighborhood with over 250 homes. The proposal was discussed at the Boone County Planning Commission meeting on Wednesday and members of the Little Hill Crossing neighborhood were present to express their concerns to the board and developers. The development is proposed between Old Graves Road and Petersburg Road. Following the revision requests at the Sept. 7 meeting, the building size has been reduced by 20%, at 1.26 million square feet instead of the original 1.5 million square feet.
eaglecountryonline.com
Main Street Aurora Welcomes New Businesses to Third Street
Third Street is filled with retail, service, fraternal and eateries. (Aurora, Ind.) - Saturday, August 27th Third Street was all the Rage when Main Street Aurora and the City of Aurora welcomed five businesses to its downtown. Two of the city’s newest businesses; state of the art All American Laundry...
Top 9 things to do around the Tri-State this weekend
Cool temperatures and fall-like weather is here, but there's still tons around the Tri-State to enjoy.
linknky.com
Utility poles come down on vehicles in downtown Covington
Multiple vehicles were damaged Saturday in Covington when a Budget truck hit two utility poles, said Duke Energy spokesperson Sally Thelen. She said the repair will likely take all day. It happened in a parking lot between Seventh and Eighths streets to the north and south, and Madison Avenue and...
WKRC
New eatery in Madisonville contains 8 restaurants inside
MADISONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - A new eatery is open in Madisonville. It's called Element Eatery. Inside, foodies will find eight restaurants offering everything from pizza and salad to tacos and noodles. If you like beer, they also have a "Brewstillery" featuring 48 taps of beer. The new spot opens at...
spectrumnews1.com
Rental assistance deadline looms while backlogs, low funds leave many waiting
CINCINNATI — After months of calling around, filling out applications, and even showing up at the office in person, Umekia Bruton is tired of waiting. Since losing her job, Bruton fell behind on rent and energy bills, and at the end of the month, she plans to move out of the apartment she can no longer afford.
WLWT 5
With interest rates again rising, Anderson realtor offers advice to buyers, sellers
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — As interest rates continue to rise, the ripple effects continue to shape the Cincinnati housing market. After years of being red hot, the market is still active with consistent demand, Sibcy Cline Anderson vice president and sales manager Liz Juszczyk said. The median sales price is up more than eight percent year over year, according to Realtor Alliance of Cincinnati.
WKRC
Man injured in shooting near Washington Park
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was injured in a shooting in OTR on Saturday evening. Police say the victim was shot in the leg Saturday on Race and 15th streets. Officials say the person was in stable condition and that bullets went into a nearby restaurant, Fillo, and an apartment building. No one in either building was hurt.
linknky.com
NKY philanthropist and local leader learn they are father and son
Editor’s note: This story is written by LINK nky contributor Patricia A. Scheyer, who was once married to Bill Scheyer, a main subject in this story. Typically such a close connection would prohibit one of our journalists from writing on the topic, but given the nature of the article pertaining to family connections, we permitted it and are disclosing the connection here.
WLWT 5
Officials: 5 people displaced following a fire in East Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI — Five people are displaced following a structure fire in East Walnut Hills, Friday. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Crews responded to the 400 block of Torrence Court for reports of a multi-family residential fire at 4:05 p.m. Upon...
Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor
Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019. But Americans who love seafood seek it out […]
Dayton RTA making changes to one of its bus routes
DAYTON — The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority (RTA) will implement the next phase of its transit system redesign by making changes to one of its bus routes, according to a news release. The changes will be to Route 14. Starting October 16, Route 14 will no longer run...
dayton.com
Square-cut pizza top choice for Dayton’s signature food
This week we asked readers to share their choice for Dayton’s signature food. The verdict is in and thin crust, square-cut pizza came out on top. More than half of our readers said Marion’s Piazza was their top spot to take out-of-towners for square-cut pizza. Other favorites were Cassano’s Pizza King and Joe’s Pizzeria.
