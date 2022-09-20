ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJAC TV

How Johnstown organizations will use grant funding to feed those in need

Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — On Thursday, members of Johnstown City Council revealed the recipients of the American Rescue Plan Act funding. On Friday, we took a closer look at the “food-based” grant recipients, which made up nearly $800,000 of the total funding, to see how that money will be used to better serve local children and their families.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WJAC TV

State police searching for missing Punxsutawney man

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — According to police, Pennsylvania State Police officers are searching for a missing man in Punxsutawney. Police say Michael Brudnock, 82, was last seen Sept. 18 in the area of Crawfordtown Rd. and State Route 310 in Jefferson County and believe he may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Johnstown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Altoona, PA
Education
City
Altoona, PA
City
Upper Yoder Township, PA
Johnstown, PA
Education
WTAJ

Columbian worker accused of luring ‘teen’ to Clearfield motel

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A solar panel installer from Columbia reportedly tried to lure a teen to a motel room only to be busted by a married couple who told police they set the whole thing up. Lawrence Township police were called Sept. 20 to the area of Super 8 and McDonald’s on Clearfield-Shawville Highway […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

North Allegheny school director resigns

Kevin Mahler resigned from the North Allegheny School Board at the Sept. 21 meeting after serving since 2013. “I’m simply burned out after 10 years of involvement, with almost nine of those as a board member,” he said. Mahler said he got involved because he saw “a district...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Male shot overnight in Allegheny County in critical condition

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A male was found shot multiple times in the 1100 block of Walnut Street in the City of McKeesport. The victim was transported to an area hospital and is currently in critical condition. Allegheny County Homicide detectives are investigating. Stay tuned to WTAE for future...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Westmont#Linus K12#School Shooting#High School#School Board#School Administration
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Investigation of Unemployment Scam Underway

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police responded to the following calls:. PSP DuBois received a report of an unemployment scam at 12:48 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21, in Falls Creek Borough, Jefferson County. Police say a known 32-year-old male victim reported that an unknown actor(s) opened up...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Johnstown officials unveil American Rescue Plan grant award winners

Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Multiple organizations around Johnstown are set to receive a portion of $3.8 million from the American Rescue Plan Act. Officials say the Johnstown community is still struggling since the pandemic and this grant funding should be able to help bring back a sense of normalcy.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man charged after allegedly leaving obscene, racist messages for Congress members

HEMPFIELD, Penn. — A Pennsylvania man was charged with ethnic intimidation and harassment after allegedly leaving more than 200 obscene and racially-charged voicemails for Congress members, according to our affiliate KDKA. Mark Ray of Hempfield Township in Westmoreland County allegedly left messages for 35 different Congress members. Pennsylvania man hit man in head with baseball […]
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

1 airlifted following fiery wreck in Hempfield

One person was airlifted for treatment following a multiple-vehicle crash Friday night on Arona Road in Hempfield, according to a Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher. Firefighters from four companies responded to the crash that occurred shortly after 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of West Lake Drive. They extinguished a fire that...
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA
WJAC TV

DA: Two in custody following early morning bust in Johnstown's West End

Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Cambria County District Attorney's office say two individuals were taken into custody early Wednesday morning after a search warrant was executed at a home in the West End section of Johnstown. Authorities say members of the Cambria County SERT, the Pennsylvania Office...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Westmoreland Co. family breaks record for heaviest pumpkin ever grown in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A local man has broken the record for the heaviest pumpkin ever grown in Pennsylvania.The massive pumpkin was grown by Erik Sunstrom and his family in Harrison City.The pumpkin weighs in at 2,405 lbs. and took home the title of 'King Pumpkin' at the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival in Ohio on Wednesday.Sunstrom told The Intelligencer that his family spent 30 hours per week over the past month taking care of it ahead of the festival.The pumpkin beat the previous record holder by just 46 pounds. 
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WNYT

Johnstown School District postpones vote on new athletic conference

In tonight’s meeting with the Greater Johnstown School District Board of Education they decided to waith another year before they switch their athletic program’s conference. Currently they’re in the Foothills Councils but they’re considering switching to the Western Athletic Conference. Opponents against the move, say this...
JOHNSTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy