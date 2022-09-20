Read full article on original website
WJAC TV
How Johnstown organizations will use grant funding to feed those in need
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — On Thursday, members of Johnstown City Council revealed the recipients of the American Rescue Plan Act funding. On Friday, we took a closer look at the “food-based” grant recipients, which made up nearly $800,000 of the total funding, to see how that money will be used to better serve local children and their families.
WJAC TV
State police searching for missing Punxsutawney man
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — According to police, Pennsylvania State Police officers are searching for a missing man in Punxsutawney. Police say Michael Brudnock, 82, was last seen Sept. 18 in the area of Crawfordtown Rd. and State Route 310 in Jefferson County and believe he may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused.
Local parent looking for answers after elementary school students dropped off at incorrect stop
PITTSBURGH — The video is hard to watch. Cell-phone footage sent to Channel 11 shows several elementary-school kids screaming and crying after getting off the bus at the wrong stop. “I was standing here until I got a call from the police.”. Esther was waiting to pick up her...
Pennsylvania State Police searching for motorcycle stolen out of Indiana County parking lot
WHITE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a motorcycle that was stolen out of an Indiana County apartment complex parking lot on Thursday. According to officials, the motorcycle was reported stolen between 7:20 a.m. and 7:40 a.m. from Westgate Terrace Apartments in White Township. The motorcycle...
Columbian worker accused of luring ‘teen’ to Clearfield motel
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A solar panel installer from Columbia reportedly tried to lure a teen to a motel room only to be busted by a married couple who told police they set the whole thing up. Lawrence Township police were called Sept. 20 to the area of Super 8 and McDonald’s on Clearfield-Shawville Highway […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
North Allegheny school director resigns
Kevin Mahler resigned from the North Allegheny School Board at the Sept. 21 meeting after serving since 2013. “I’m simply burned out after 10 years of involvement, with almost nine of those as a board member,” he said. Mahler said he got involved because he saw “a district...
9-year-old Pittsburgh girl beaten by older boy on school bus, per mother
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh mother contacted Channel 11 after her 9-year-old daughter was reportedly beaten up by an older boy on her ride home from school. “He punched her like 20 times... she was defenseless,” said Brandi Anderson. Anderson told us that her daughter, Alona, had just started...
wtae.com
Male shot overnight in Allegheny County in critical condition
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A male was found shot multiple times in the 1100 block of Walnut Street in the City of McKeesport. The victim was transported to an area hospital and is currently in critical condition. Allegheny County Homicide detectives are investigating. Stay tuned to WTAE for future...
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Investigation of Unemployment Scam Underway
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police responded to the following calls:. PSP DuBois received a report of an unemployment scam at 12:48 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21, in Falls Creek Borough, Jefferson County. Police say a known 32-year-old male victim reported that an unknown actor(s) opened up...
WJAC TV
Johnstown officials unveil American Rescue Plan grant award winners
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Multiple organizations around Johnstown are set to receive a portion of $3.8 million from the American Rescue Plan Act. Officials say the Johnstown community is still struggling since the pandemic and this grant funding should be able to help bring back a sense of normalcy.
State College police ask for help in ID’ing person who posted extremist stickers
The stickers were placed on public streetlights and traffic signal poles downtown early Tuesday morning.
WJAC TV
'They don't want to see me die:' Johnstown woman searching for live kidney donor
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Among the thousands of people in the United States looking for a kidney donor, a Cambria County woman is one of them. Betty Fabina of Johnstown -- also known as 'Peanut' -- has been battling kidney disease for over a decade. She has been...
Pennsylvania man charged after allegedly leaving obscene, racist messages for Congress members
HEMPFIELD, Penn. — A Pennsylvania man was charged with ethnic intimidation and harassment after allegedly leaving more than 200 obscene and racially-charged voicemails for Congress members, according to our affiliate KDKA. Mark Ray of Hempfield Township in Westmoreland County allegedly left messages for 35 different Congress members. Pennsylvania man hit man in head with baseball […]
1 airlifted following fiery wreck in Hempfield
One person was airlifted for treatment following a multiple-vehicle crash Friday night on Arona Road in Hempfield, according to a Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher. Firefighters from four companies responded to the crash that occurred shortly after 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of West Lake Drive. They extinguished a fire that...
WJAC TV
DA: Two in custody following early morning bust in Johnstown's West End
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Cambria County District Attorney's office say two individuals were taken into custody early Wednesday morning after a search warrant was executed at a home in the West End section of Johnstown. Authorities say members of the Cambria County SERT, the Pennsylvania Office...
Amid budget crunch, Penn State trustees spent nearly $318,000 on meals, lodging and more for meetings
While it’s common for boards to cover the cost of doing business, details of the spending come as the university raises tuition and slashes spending to overcome a $127 million budget deficit.
Some neighbors upset by political Halloween set up in Bethel Park
BETHEL PARK, Pa. — A spooky display showing a skeleton using a bloody axe to chop the head off another skeleton wearing a Biden and Harris 2020 T-shirt is part of a Halloween set-up that had neighbors contacting Channel 11 News. “This year he came up with that. If...
Westmoreland Co. family breaks record for heaviest pumpkin ever grown in Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A local man has broken the record for the heaviest pumpkin ever grown in Pennsylvania.The massive pumpkin was grown by Erik Sunstrom and his family in Harrison City.The pumpkin weighs in at 2,405 lbs. and took home the title of 'King Pumpkin' at the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival in Ohio on Wednesday.Sunstrom told The Intelligencer that his family spent 30 hours per week over the past month taking care of it ahead of the festival.The pumpkin beat the previous record holder by just 46 pounds.
WJAC TV
St. Vincent de Paul Family Kitchen hosts 2nd annual Sip Rock and Duck Drop event
The St. Vincent de Paul Family Kitchen in Johnstown is hosting their 2nd annual Sip Rock and Duck Drop event. This event is an important fundraiser for the kitchen as they are trying to raise 40,000 dollars to repair their roof and parking lot. The event also features live music,...
WNYT
Johnstown School District postpones vote on new athletic conference
In tonight’s meeting with the Greater Johnstown School District Board of Education they decided to waith another year before they switch their athletic program’s conference. Currently they’re in the Foothills Councils but they’re considering switching to the Western Athletic Conference. Opponents against the move, say this...
