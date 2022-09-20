Local and out–of-town investors paid $7 million for 34 acres at the northeast corner of Ala. 181 and Ala. 104 in Fairhope, according to Herrington Realty, which handled the transaction. The property is across from the new Publix supermarket set to open later this fall and a new USA Health medical facility under construction. The buyers, Encounter Development, plan to develop outparcels and interior parcels and Herrington Realty will market the new project.

FAIRHOPE, AL ・ 5 HOURS AGO