Hard times force couple to open Pumpkin Patch, business thriving in Midtown Mobile
In tonight's What's Working, a couple in Midtown Mobile has turned what was a hard time in their life, into something good. They were laid off during the pandemic and forced to change careers. Now, their idea has grown into a popular business.
utv44.com
Local gym offers safe space to women:"we just want you to feel safe while you are running"
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Women becoming targets of sex trafficking and kidnapping in recent months has many scared to do certain activities, like going out for a simple jog. 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher was killed after she was kidnapped during a run in the predawn hours. Now a local gym is offering women a place to seek refuge if they feel unsafe during their work outs.
Prime Fairhope site sells for big bucks
Local and out–of-town investors paid $7 million for 34 acres at the northeast corner of Ala. 181 and Ala. 104 in Fairhope, according to Herrington Realty, which handled the transaction. The property is across from the new Publix supermarket set to open later this fall and a new USA Health medical facility under construction. The buyers, Encounter Development, plan to develop outparcels and interior parcels and Herrington Realty will market the new project.
utv44.com
Mobile's Crescent Theater will not be closing after last minute rescue
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Good news tonight for folks who enjoy heading out to the movies:. The Crescent Theater will not be closing after all. Two weeks ago, we reported the iconic downtown theater would be closing October 1st due to a raise in rent. Now generous benefactors are...
Pensacola Seafood Festival starting today: What you need to know
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Seafood Festival is currently underway in downtown Pensacola. With food vendors, music and arts and crafts, this free event is a calling for all residents and those in the surrounding areas that love food, music and a good time. The festival times are Friday from 11 a.m., until 11 […]
WALA-TV FOX10
‘She’s the backbone of our family’; Mobile woman turns 102
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Birthday celebrations are in order for one Mobile resident. Gurdie Mae Ealey turned 102 on Tuesday. Linda Hill, Ealey’s daughter, says Ealey moved to Mobile when she was in her 20s, and she became a professional seamstress. She ran her own business called “Gurdie’s” from her home. She was known to sew for everyone-- regardless of their background.
WALA-TV FOX10
Tracking Ian into the Gulf.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. Let’s get started with the latest on TS Ian. This storm will track across the Caribbean and grow in strength and eventually become Hurricane Ian. The storm is forecast to track over the west end of Cuba...
Pollman’s Bakery Broad St. location re-opening after roach infestation shut down
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Pollman’s Bakery Broad and Virginia St. location is officially back open as of Tuesday, Sept. 20 following a re-inspection after a July shut down due to a roach infestation. Mark Bryant, public information officer for the Mobile County Health Department, confirmed to WKRG on Tuesday the bakery was “re-inspected,” on […]
Pensacola Seafood Festival made possible by volunteers
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The annual Pensacola Seafood Festival is back with over 150 vendors supplying food fun and music. The event would not be possible without the 400 volunteers participating with Fiesta Pensacola. Fiesta Pensacola works to put on events in the community highlighting heritage and Pensacola pride. The volunteers attend meetings before the […]
utv44.com
Mobile Co. Commission works on raise, bonus for county employees
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — On Thursday's Mobile County Commission work session agenda are items to provide a one-time bonus of $2,500 to full-time county employees and $1,250 to part-time employees including employees in their working test period and on military leave. County employees would see a bonus, a...
WLOX
LOCATED: Suspect vehicle in Scarlet Pearl parking lot shooting found burned in Prichard, Ala.
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Police in Alabama have finally found the vehicle suspected to be a part of the Wednesday morning murder of a man in the Scarlet Pearl parking lot. After two days of searching for the vehicle, a dark blue Nissan Altima, law enforcement agencies located it...
Atlanta Magazine
Where the Wild Things Are: A Trip Down Alabama’s Mobile-Tensaw River Delta
Alabama’s Mobile-Tensaw River Delta is one of the richest repositories of life on the planet. A writer tours this vibrant but vulnerable ecosystem with the human who knows it best. Plus: More great escapes into the wild South. There’s something wrong with the motor. Jimbo Meador looks up plaintively...
WALA-TV FOX10
Proposed subdivision in Foley causing headaches for some residents
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - There was a heated debate Wednesday night at the Foley planning commission meeting where many residents were in uproar over a proposed subdivision that will potentially disrupt traffic flow, amongst other concerns. “This is a nightmare getting ready to happen,” said Larry Laugher, who lives where...
WALA-TV FOX10
Searing heat, with eyes on the tropics
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. Record highs for the first day of fall! An upper-level ridge will cause temps to soar today into the upper 90s. It will be dry and sunny, but very hot. The good news is that this is the...
utv44.com
Homeless Undercover: "I don't want the police to know, I don't want the church to know!"
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — This once was a homeless camp in a patch of woods in Tillman's Corner until complaints from several local business owners lead to the clearing of the property. Where once were tents and sleeping bags, now stumps and sawdust. That homeless camp no longer exists,...
Gulf Shores Police work to solve 2005 cold case
Only on News 5, a cold case involving a young Hispanic man who drowned in September of 2005. With the anniversary of his death approaching, there is a renewed effort to find out his name and solve an almost two-decades-old mystery.
WALA-TV FOX10
Overdose Awareness 5K reaching out to those who need help
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Health Department is hoping to raise awareness to something that can impact any family. They had a great turnout at Cooper Riverside Park Saturday morning as they held their first “Overdose Awareness 5-K.”. The event triggered by the increase in overdose deaths...
familyvacationsus.com
Where to stay, what to eat and see in Mobile, Alabama
Mobile, Alabama is situated along the Gulf of Mexico. While your thoughts might drift to the white sand beaches that line the Alabama beaches, you won’t find a beach in Mobile. Mobile is right at 55 miles from Gulf Shores Alabama, so it is perfect distance to be a...
Man stabbed at Mobile gas station Friday night
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a stabbing that took place at a gas station on Sept. 23. Officers said they were called to the Pride Gas Station on St. Stephens Road after receiving reports of a person being cut. When they arrived they found a 31-year-old […]
utv44.com
Baldwin County's new program protects against rogue volunteers after disasters
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Volunteers are often a critical part of recovery after a natural disaster, like a hurricane, but Baldwin County leaders are stepping up to prevent unorganized help, which can help more than it helps. We often see the best of humanity in the days after...
