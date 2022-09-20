ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

cbs4local.com

El Paso pets participate in a 3k walk and run along with their owners

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Today El Paso pets and owners participated in a free dog friendly 3k walk and run hosted by Live Active El Paso in partnership with Animal Services. Those who attended got the chance to run and walk alongside each other at the Westside Community...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso to host Festival of Chariots in downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Festival of Chariots will take place in downtown El Paso in October. The event will take place on October 8 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the parking lot located at 401 East Main Street (across from Hotel Indigo). The Festival of...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Casa de Peregrinos kicks off 4th annual hunger strike, fundraiser

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Casa de Peregrinos(CdP) food assistance nonprofit in Las Cruces kicked off its fourth annual food strike on Thursday. The hunger strike consists of a 24-hour fast from food as well as advocacy for CdP's mission through social media and personal interactions. "It consists...
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

2 Canutillo elementary school receive Purple Star designation by TEA

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two Canutillo Independent School Districts elementary schools received a prestigious award from the Texas Education Agency. Childress and Reyes elementary schools received the prestigious Purple Star Designation by the TEAfor their continued commitment to military-connected families. The two Canutillo ISD schools are among the...
CANUTILLO, TX
cbs4local.com

Star on Franklin Mountain goes black to return brighter

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The star on the mountain will be off for some days. The El Paso Chamber, the group that operates the star, announced it underwent maintenance Friday. El Pasoans can expect the star to shine brighter on October 1, explained Andrea Hutchins, President and CEO...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso Downtown Art and Farmers market temporarily relocates

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Market-goers will have to head to far east El Paso for this Saturday's El Paso Downtown Art and Farmers market. Organizers announced its temporary relocation will be set up at Beast Urban Park. The market offers arts and crafts, food vending, grown agricultural products,...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

War Eagles Air Museum celebrates 33 years with $3.33 admission

SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Families are invited to a museum celebrating its 33rd anniversary in the Borderland. The War Eagles Air Museum is hosting an event Saturday, which includes discounted entry fees. The public can attend for $3.33. The event will have activities such as face painting and...
SANTA TERESA, NM
cbs4local.com

Wyler Tramway & Franklin Mountains release October events

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Wyler Tramway and the Franklin Mountains have released their October events. Below is a list of what is happening at both Franklin Mountains and the virtual programs for Wyler Tramway for this month. Raccoon Fun Facts. Fri. Oct. 7 at 12 pm. This...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Las Cruces may allow outdoor cannabis consumption at dispensaries

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — The City of Las Cruces is considering the possibility of allowing people to consume cannabis outside of licensed dispensaries. Over 30 people, most of who were business owners, made their way to City Hall on Thursday evening to give their input as to why the city should allow people to use cannabis outside of dispensaries.
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Kids enjoy weekend at El Paso Sherriff's baseball tournament

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Deputies from the Peter J Herrera volunteered to take kids out the ball game by hosting the “Ballin with Badges” Saturday morning. The teams were made up of kids from Fabens Elementary. The game is meant to encourage trust between the community...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
cbs4local.com

Doña Ana County is applying for multi-million dollar grant from USDOT

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Doña Ana County is in the process of submitting an application for a $40 million grant from the United States Department of Transportation. If the USDOT grants the award, the county plans to design and construct an overpass bridge to help alleviate traffic backup in the area.
SANTA TERESA, NM
cbs4local.com

'The Rocky Horror Show' musical to take stage at UTEP

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Rocky Horror Show will take stage in October. UTEP Dinner Theatre is putting on the cult musical. Tickets go on sale August 30. The "normal" dinner theater performances runs October 7 through 23 and its "audience participation" will be October 28 through 31.
EL PASO, TX

