FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
El Paso Will Receive $2 Million in Federal Funds and Mayor Says No Disaster YetTom HandyEl Paso, TX
How El Paso is Handling the Influx of Thousands of MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Students defend Texas teacher fired for telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.VictorEl Paso, TX
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
Abbott touts job growth records in Texas ahead of El Paso visitEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
cbs4local.com
War Eagles Air Museum celebrates 33 years with $3.33 admission
SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Families are invited to a museum celebrating its 33rd anniversary in the Borderland. The War Eagles Air Museum is hosting an event Saturday, which includes discounted entry fees. The public can attend for $3.33. The event will have activities such as face painting and...
cbs4local.com
El Pasoans say Downtown Arena will benefit tourism by bringing more attractions
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Pasoans now have several options to choose from about what they'd like to see go in the Union Plaza neighborhood where they want to build the Multi-Purpose Performing Arts and Entertainment Center (MPC), also known as the Downtown Arena. A new survey was...
cbs4local.com
El Paso to host Festival of Chariots in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Festival of Chariots will take place in downtown El Paso in October. The event will take place on October 8 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the parking lot located at 401 East Main Street (across from Hotel Indigo). The Festival of...
cbs4local.com
Star on Franklin Mountain goes black to return brighter
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The star on the mountain will be off for some days. The El Paso Chamber, the group that operates the star, announced it underwent maintenance Friday. El Pasoans can expect the star to shine brighter on October 1, explained Andrea Hutchins, President and CEO...
cbs4local.com
La Union Maze opens this weekend with alien invasion theme
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — La Union Maze in Dona Ana County is set to open this weekend for the Fall with a theme that's out of this world. This year's maze design includes an alien and a flying saucer. "We have our main maze, which is on 12...
cbs4local.com
2022 El Paso Space Festival happening this week
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The 2022 El Paso Space Festival is underway and has two more events before it wraps up on Saturday. On Friday, the El Paso International Airport will be hosting a “Sustainability in Space” event. Attendees will learn about supporting life in space...
cbs4local.com
'The Rocky Horror Show' musical to take stage at UTEP
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Rocky Horror Show will take stage in October. UTEP Dinner Theatre is putting on the cult musical. Tickets go on sale August 30. The "normal" dinner theater performances runs October 7 through 23 and its "audience participation" will be October 28 through 31.
cbs4local.com
13th annual Buddy Walk to support Down Syndrome Coalition of El Paso
The Down Syndrome Coalition for El Paso is holding its 13th annual El Paso Buddy Walk. The event happens Sat. Oct. 15 at the El Paso Community College at the Valle Verde Campus at 919 Hunter. The event begins at 10 a.m. The walk/run raises funds for the Down Syndrome...
cbs4local.com
El Paso Downtown Art and Farmers market temporarily relocates
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Market-goers will have to head to far east El Paso for this Saturday's El Paso Downtown Art and Farmers market. Organizers announced its temporary relocation will be set up at Beast Urban Park. The market offers arts and crafts, food vending, grown agricultural products,...
cbs4local.com
'Sad to see him gone like this': Family, friends remember Abe Romero at public viewing
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Friends, family and members of the community on Friday paid their respects to Abe Romero, the Organ Mountain High School football player who passed away on Sept. 17. A public viewing was held Friday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Baca's Funeral Chapels...
cbs4local.com
El Paso pets participate in a 3k walk and run along with their owners
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Today El Paso pets and owners participated in a free dog friendly 3k walk and run hosted by Live Active El Paso in partnership with Animal Services. Those who attended got the chance to run and walk alongside each other at the Westside Community...
cbs4local.com
Wyler Tramway & Franklin Mountains release October events
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Wyler Tramway and the Franklin Mountains have released their October events. Below is a list of what is happening at both Franklin Mountains and the virtual programs for Wyler Tramway for this month. Raccoon Fun Facts. Fri. Oct. 7 at 12 pm. This...
cbs4local.com
Kendra Scott gives pediatric cancer children opportunity to become designers
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Children's Hospital pediatric care patients received a special treat thanks to Texas-owned Kendra Scott. Kids and their families were given a special moment that allowed them to customize their very own pieces of designer jewelry on Thursday. The jewelry store brought the...
cbs4local.com
2 Canutillo elementary school receive Purple Star designation by TEA
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two Canutillo Independent School Districts elementary schools received a prestigious award from the Texas Education Agency. Childress and Reyes elementary schools received the prestigious Purple Star Designation by the TEAfor their continued commitment to military-connected families. The two Canutillo ISD schools are among the...
cbs4local.com
Kids enjoy weekend at El Paso Sherriff's baseball tournament
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Deputies from the Peter J Herrera volunteered to take kids out the ball game by hosting the “Ballin with Badges” Saturday morning. The teams were made up of kids from Fabens Elementary. The game is meant to encourage trust between the community...
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces may allow outdoor cannabis consumption at dispensaries
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — The City of Las Cruces is considering the possibility of allowing people to consume cannabis outside of licensed dispensaries. Over 30 people, most of who were business owners, made their way to City Hall on Thursday evening to give their input as to why the city should allow people to use cannabis outside of dispensaries.
cbs4local.com
Socorro Independent School District to buy body cameras for police officers
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The Socorro Independent School District is hoping to buy 54 body cameras for its police force. The costs of the program will over $100,000, but none of the money will come from taxpayer dollars. The funding will come from a grant from the State...
cbs4local.com
Doña Ana County is applying for multi-million dollar grant from USDOT
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Doña Ana County is in the process of submitting an application for a $40 million grant from the United States Department of Transportation. If the USDOT grants the award, the county plans to design and construct an overpass bridge to help alleviate traffic backup in the area.
cbs4local.com
Deadly crash leaves one person dead in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police responded to a deadly pedestrian crash this morning on the east side of El Paso. Special traffic investigators were called out to Montana and Admiral in the overnight hours. No further details have been given by authorities at this time. The investigation is...
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces woman shot and killed told deputies in lapel video her husband was 'mental'
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — New lapel video was released regarding two separate domestic disputes between a Las Cruces couple before the incident where the man allegedly shot and killed his wife on Sunday. The woman killed, 48-year-old Kimberly Yacone, is believed to have been murdered by her husband...
