El Paso, TX

cbs4local.com

War Eagles Air Museum celebrates 33 years with $3.33 admission

SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Families are invited to a museum celebrating its 33rd anniversary in the Borderland. The War Eagles Air Museum is hosting an event Saturday, which includes discounted entry fees. The public can attend for $3.33. The event will have activities such as face painting and...
SANTA TERESA, NM
cbs4local.com

El Paso to host Festival of Chariots in downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Festival of Chariots will take place in downtown El Paso in October. The event will take place on October 8 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the parking lot located at 401 East Main Street (across from Hotel Indigo). The Festival of...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Star on Franklin Mountain goes black to return brighter

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The star on the mountain will be off for some days. The El Paso Chamber, the group that operates the star, announced it underwent maintenance Friday. El Pasoans can expect the star to shine brighter on October 1, explained Andrea Hutchins, President and CEO...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

La Union Maze opens this weekend with alien invasion theme

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — La Union Maze in Dona Ana County is set to open this weekend for the Fall with a theme that's out of this world. This year's maze design includes an alien and a flying saucer. "We have our main maze, which is on 12...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

2022 El Paso Space Festival happening this week

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The 2022 El Paso Space Festival is underway and has two more events before it wraps up on Saturday. On Friday, the El Paso International Airport will be hosting a “Sustainability in Space” event. Attendees will learn about supporting life in space...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

'The Rocky Horror Show' musical to take stage at UTEP

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Rocky Horror Show will take stage in October. UTEP Dinner Theatre is putting on the cult musical. Tickets go on sale August 30. The "normal" dinner theater performances runs October 7 through 23 and its "audience participation" will be October 28 through 31.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso Downtown Art and Farmers market temporarily relocates

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Market-goers will have to head to far east El Paso for this Saturday's El Paso Downtown Art and Farmers market. Organizers announced its temporary relocation will be set up at Beast Urban Park. The market offers arts and crafts, food vending, grown agricultural products,...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso pets participate in a 3k walk and run along with their owners

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Today El Paso pets and owners participated in a free dog friendly 3k walk and run hosted by Live Active El Paso in partnership with Animal Services. Those who attended got the chance to run and walk alongside each other at the Westside Community...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Wyler Tramway & Franklin Mountains release October events

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Wyler Tramway and the Franklin Mountains have released their October events. Below is a list of what is happening at both Franklin Mountains and the virtual programs for Wyler Tramway for this month. Raccoon Fun Facts. Fri. Oct. 7 at 12 pm. This...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Kendra Scott gives pediatric cancer children opportunity to become designers

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Children's Hospital pediatric care patients received a special treat thanks to Texas-owned Kendra Scott. Kids and their families were given a special moment that allowed them to customize their very own pieces of designer jewelry on Thursday. The jewelry store brought the...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

2 Canutillo elementary school receive Purple Star designation by TEA

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two Canutillo Independent School Districts elementary schools received a prestigious award from the Texas Education Agency. Childress and Reyes elementary schools received the prestigious Purple Star Designation by the TEAfor their continued commitment to military-connected families. The two Canutillo ISD schools are among the...
CANUTILLO, TX
cbs4local.com

Kids enjoy weekend at El Paso Sherriff's baseball tournament

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Deputies from the Peter J Herrera volunteered to take kids out the ball game by hosting the “Ballin with Badges” Saturday morning. The teams were made up of kids from Fabens Elementary. The game is meant to encourage trust between the community...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
cbs4local.com

Las Cruces may allow outdoor cannabis consumption at dispensaries

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — The City of Las Cruces is considering the possibility of allowing people to consume cannabis outside of licensed dispensaries. Over 30 people, most of who were business owners, made their way to City Hall on Thursday evening to give their input as to why the city should allow people to use cannabis outside of dispensaries.
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Doña Ana County is applying for multi-million dollar grant from USDOT

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Doña Ana County is in the process of submitting an application for a $40 million grant from the United States Department of Transportation. If the USDOT grants the award, the county plans to design and construct an overpass bridge to help alleviate traffic backup in the area.
SANTA TERESA, NM
cbs4local.com

Deadly crash leaves one person dead in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police responded to a deadly pedestrian crash this morning on the east side of El Paso. Special traffic investigators were called out to Montana and Admiral in the overnight hours. No further details have been given by authorities at this time. The investigation is...
EL PASO, TX

