Baton Rouge, La. (September 23, 2022) — The Louisiana Department of Health’s (LDH) Office of Public Health (OPH) in Central Louisiana (Region 6) will host drive-thru flu vaccine clinics at our Parish Health Units (PHUs) during the months of September and October in preparation for the upcoming flu season. COVID-19 vaccines, both primary series and the updated COVID-19 bivalent boosters, will also be available.

