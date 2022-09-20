Read full article on original website
Precision Family Dental offering free dental day for West Michigan veterans
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In a show of gratitude, Precision Family Dental and the Freedom Day Foundation will be providing our nation's veterans one day of free dentistry for their needs. Any veteran qualifies. All you have to do is call (616)-949-1570 and make an appointment for Thursday, Oct....
Grand Rapids neighborhood to host meeting to discuss lead paint safety
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Community leaders from Neighbors of Belknap Lookout are working to give people in Grand Rapids the tools they need to keep their families safe from lead poisoning. Many homes in the city were built before 1978 and may host lead paint hazards. According to the...
'You're not alone': Huntington's Disease Society holds Hope Walk & 5K in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Huntington’s Disease Society of America’s Upper Great Lakes region is hosting its annual West Michigan Team Hope walk and 5K. This is a national fundraising event that takes place in more than 100 cities across the country. More than $20 million has...
Cedar Springs’ Red Flannel Festival celebrates 83 years
CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — It is known as one of the longest-running festivals in Michigan, the Cedar Springs Red Flannel Festival is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1, but there are some exciting lead-up events in the week prior. We got a chance to chat with festival president Nancy Deyman...
Popular food trucks bring not only fun, but safety to Grand Rapids neighborhood
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — When it comes to sunsets, Belknap Park is a pretty hard spot to beat in the Grand Rapids metro area. And during the golden hour Thursday, food trucks lined the street giving residents of the Belknap Lookout neighborhood one more thing to look forward to.
Gerald R. Ford International Airport hosts 5K on the runway for charity
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Runners and walkers alike are welcome to take part in the Gerald R. Ford International Airport runway 5Kon Saturday, Sept. 24. It’s a unique opportunity to race on an actual airport runway. There’s both a 5K and a one-mile run. Money raised from...
Former J. Gardella's building to be new French-style restaurant, parts of bar sold to movie set
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One of the oldest storefronts along Ionia Avenue in downtown Grand Rapids is officially getting a new life. Plus part of it's history will be used in a national movie set. The 3-story building at 11 Ionia Avenue SW was built in 1890. In 1996,...
Public hearing will mean delay for Muskegon's Adelaide Pointe Development
MUSKEGON, Mich. — New developments tied to a multi-million-dollar development along the Muskegon lakeshore will delay work on the long-running project. It appeared state environmental regulators had granted requests to convene a public hearing regarding the future of the Adelaide Pointe development. The process, an EGLE spokesperson said, would...
13 READS: October events coming to Hackley Public Library
MUSKEGON, Mich. — As fall sets in, the Hackley Public Library has announced their October programming, boasting storytimes, crafting events and more. The schedule includes activities for kids, teens and adults—and while some are themed for the spooky season, there's something for everyone. Events kick off on Oct. 3.
'Deck for a Vet': West Michigan construction company holding giveaway for a deserving veteran
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids builder Montell Construction has launched a giveaway called 'Deck for a Vet.'. People are encouraged to nominate a deserving veteran to win a new deck or customize an existing deck to make it better fit their lifestyle. Veterans are welcome to self-submit, too.
A ‘Bone Chilling’ & Snowy Forecast For Grand Rapids This Winter
It looks like West Michigan may be in store for a 'Bone Chilling Winter' with 'Loads of Snow' according to the Old Farmers Almanac's 2022-2023 Winter Weather prediction. Will West Michigan have a harsh winter in 2022-2023?. Last month we let you know that the Old Farmer's Almanac predicted an...
Making the Medical Mile | How a change in Grand Rapids' skyline impacted the community
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Medical Mile has become as much a part of downtown Grand Rapids as Devos Place, the Van Andel Arena and Grand Valley State University. But it didn't start out that way. The Medical Mile along Michigan Street began as a vision to give Grand...
New Muskegon-area program for deaf, hard of hearing kids 'opening up their world'
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A program brand new to Muskegon County could be a lifeline for a historically underserved group of kids: the deaf and hard-of-hearing. Ensuring children have their needs met early on can hold life-long consequences. Muskegon Area Intermediate School District partnered with Reeths-Puffer Schools to get...
This Is Michigan's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
Teen in hospital after shooting on Grand Rapids south side
One person has been taken to the hospital in a shooting on Grand Rapids' south side.
Cause of Grand Rapids house fire under investigation
Authorities are investigating the cause of an early morning house fire in Grand Rapids.
Date and time set for Christopher Schurr's prelim exam
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The attorneys for Christopher Schurr were back in court Friday, Sept. 23. They went before a judge alongside Kent County prosecutor Chris Becker as they set a date and time for the next step in the state's case against Schurr. Former Grand Rapids police officer...
WATCH LIVE: Kent Co. Prosecutor, Schurr defense team meet to decide if preliminary hearing is ready to move forward
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Friday, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker and former GRPD officer Christopher Schurr's defense team are meeting to discuss whether the case is ready to move forward. Schurr, 31, is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya. In August, the team defending...
26 BEST Restaurants in Grand Rapids (Brews, Tacos, Steaks, And More!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Grand Rapids, Michigan, is located on the Western side of the mitten. The city sits along the Grand River, just east of Lake Michigan. As the second largest city in the state, Grand Rapids (GR) has a solid artistic culture filled with art, dance, symphonies, and opera performances. The town welcomes almost a million visitors yearly, from tourists to business travelers.
