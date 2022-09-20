I’ve only lived in The Villages since November. I heard about this anonymous complaint and wrote a previous letter to editor and it was published. My question now since this has been going on for years does anyone know if this person is even still alive? That is one big problem of anonymous complaints. This person could be gone and these poor people are still fighting for their right to display this cross when there are thousands of them in The Villages. Sounds like the powers that be don’t see this in front of their own face. Remove all crosses or get over it already.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO