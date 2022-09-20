Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular grocery store chain opening multiple new locations in FloridaKristen WaltersOcala, FL
Major supermarket chain opens new store in FloridaKristen Walters
3 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Could this be the most haunted house in all of Florida?Evie M.Florida State
Museum Day returns with FREE admission to the fabulous Appleton.Matthew C. WoodruffOcala, FL
Related
villages-news.com
State of Emergency for Ian now includes The Villages
Gov. Ron DeSantis has amended an executive order issued Friday and is now declaring a State of Emergency in all 67 counties in Florida – including The Villages. “I encourage all Floridians to continue to monitor the storm and listen to local officials,” the governor said in a statement issued Saturday afternoon.
villages-news.com
Irrigation system will be flushed in the Village of Winifred
Jacobs will be flushing a small section of the irrigation system in the Village of Winifred between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28 and Thursday, Sept. 29 in the Village of Winifred. As the flushing takes place, residents will see the Jacobs team opening up fire hydrants and flushing irrigation lines only. This work is part of an upcoming maintenance initiative for The Villages Water Conservation Authority (VWCA) irrigation system.
villages-news.com
South Sumter football mom previously ordered into anger management
A football mom arrested this past week after an alleged post-game attack at South Sumter High School previously had been ordered into anger management. Jami Powell Barnes, 44, of Inverness, was arrested Tuesday night on a felony charge of burglary with assault or battery after a middle school football game at the high school in Bushnell.
villages-news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
villages-news.com
Remove all crosses or get over it already
I’ve only lived in The Villages since November. I heard about this anonymous complaint and wrote a previous letter to editor and it was published. My question now since this has been going on for years does anyone know if this person is even still alive? That is one big problem of anonymous complaints. This person could be gone and these poor people are still fighting for their right to display this cross when there are thousands of them in The Villages. Sounds like the powers that be don’t see this in front of their own face. Remove all crosses or get over it already.
villages-news.com
The Villages ready to take action as Tropical Storm Ian gathers strength
The Villages District government is ready to take action as Tropical Storm Ian gathers strength in the Caribbean. The District has announced it is poised to take preventative measures if the conditions warrant it:. • Outdoor furniture may be secured or placed indoors. • If there is a potential for...
villages-news.com
Rentals are great for big families visiting The Villages
I have a large family and my mother, who has been a resident for 17 years, has over 20 grandchildren. We have used rentals a lot to come for visits. Without this option, mom would get many fewer visitors. Lori Hawkins. Village of Belvedere.
villages-news.com
Bicyclist riding without lights arrested with syringes and methamphetamine
A bicyclist riding without lights was arrested with syringes and methamphetamine. Cody Michael McTaggart, 25, of Tavares, was riding the bicycle in the wee hours on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when an officer noticed the bicycle did not have proper lighting, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. McTaggart was carrying a large backpack. A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the bag, indicating the likely presence of drugs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
villages-news.com
The Villages is a business
No matter how much we would like to think otherwise, “The Villages” is a business corporation – a business, not our favorite old uncle.
villages-news.com
Shady AC repairman who ripped off elderly residents back behind bars
A shady air conditioning repairman has been jailed again for violating his probation. Christopher Michael Romanenko, 45, of Weirsdale, was being held without bond this weekend at the Lake County Jail on multiple violations of his probation. He had been arrested in 2016 on numerous counts of contracting without a...
villages-news.com
Village of Sanibel woman jailed after violating her probation
A Village of Sanibel woman has been jailed after violating her probation. Francine Ocello Jackson, 57, was booked without bond Tuesday at the Sumter County Detention Center. Jackson had been arrested last year with methamphetamine tucked inside her bra. The Queens, N.Y. native was also driving on a license which had been suspended for failure to pay a traffic fine.
villages-news.com
Motorcyclist from Sumter County dies after struck by van
A motorcyclist from Sumter County died after he was struck by a van driven by a Mount Dora man. The 28-year-old Sumterville man at 6:25 a.m. Friday was riding a 2007 Harley-Davidson Road King motorcycle on Orange Blossom Trail in Orange County when he collided with a van that was attempting to make a left turn and entered into the motorcyclist’s lane of travel, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
villages-news.com
Villager lands back behind bars after driving Mercedes to probation office
An arrest report has revealed that a 75-year-old Villager drove her Mercedes to a probation office leading to another trip to the jail after less than 24 hours of freedom. Kathryn Wallace Chandler, who lives in the Quail Ridge Villas in the Village of Briar Meadow, was reclassified to “no bond” status on Thursday at the Sumter County Detention Center. She had originally been booked on $10,000 bond following her arrest Wednesday on a charge of driving while license suspended.
villages-news.com
Elisa Cruz
Elisa Cruz, 93, of The Villages, FL, went to be with the Lord on September 20, 2022. Elisa was born on January 28, 1929, in Canovanas, Puerto Rico, to her loving parents; Juan and Probidencia (Gomez) Cruz. Elisa was of the Catholic faith and was a dedicated member to her...
villages-news.com
Man driving on suspended license nabbed with drugs in Wildwood
A man driving on a suspended license was nabbed with drugs in Wildwood. Anthony Joseph Tafoya, 32, of Ocklawaha, was driving a blue Chrysler Town & Country van on Tuesday on County Road 223 when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed the license plate had expired. During a traffic...
villages-news.com
Elizabeth Gillick Yates
Our beloved Elizabeth “Betsy” Gillick Yates left this world suddenly and peacefully on September 21st at the age of 66 surrounded by family and friends. Betsy was born on November 9th, 1955 to Bill and Dorothy Gillick in Niagara Falls, New York. After graduating Lewiston-Porter Central High School and Keuka College, Betsy went on to a career in nursing before dedicating time raising her two boys, Chad and Hunter. Betsy spent her days gardening, volunteering, cooking, and spreading joy wherever she went.
villages-news.com
Roger Lyman Beales
My Soulmate was called home at dawn, September 9th, 2022. How does one convey the gift of their life in mere words? I was truly blessed when Roger Lyman Beales came into my life 52 years ago. Born in Philadelphia, PA on September 26th, 1947, to Mary Havens and Roger Webb Beales and became the beloved brother of Mary Janet Beales. Later, Rog would spend many years of his young life in Severna Park, MD. As a young man, he was an adventurer, who enjoyed motorcycling cross country and competitions, cave diving, boating and all things nature, especially the ocean. He was what they would call a deep thinker especially about life, yet possessed a unique sense of humor, a love for the environment and peace.
villages-news.com
Sumter County steps up spraying after confirmation of West Nile Virus and St. Louis Encephalitis
The Bureau of Public Health Laboratories notified Sumter County this week of the confirmation that two sentinel chickens had antibodies to arboviruses; one for West Nile virus and the other for St. Louis Encephalitis virus. The positive samples were collected on Sept. 6 and 12 from sentinel chickens located at...
villages-news.com
Suspect attempts to blame brother in theft of $1,000 worth of paint at Lowe’s
A suspect attempted to blame his brother in the theft of $1,000 worth of paint at Lowe’s in Lady Lake. A total of $1,023 worth of paint was stolen from the store on Sept. 5. The suspect was captured on video surveillance with a cartload of paint near the self-checkout before he quickly left the store without paying for the merchandise, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sherif’s Office. The suspect got into a white Ford van. A detective tracked down the van, whose owner identified a man “who works for him on occasion,” the report said. The van’s owner said he would bring in that individual to meet with the detective.
villages-news.com
More than 100 dogs in Sumter County looking for forever homes
Sumter County Animal Services is reaching out to Sumter County residents, animal assistance organizations and others to help these animals by fostering, rescuing, or adopting a dog today. There are more than 100 dogs that are ready for their forever homes – they have been vaccinated, spayed or neutered, and...
Comments / 0