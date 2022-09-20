Read full article on original website
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Major supermarket chain set to open new store in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersMoncks Corner, SC
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
Possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith, 51 years after she went missing as a babyLavinia ThompsonCharleston, SC
Richard Jefferson strongly suggests Ime Udoka’s relationship with Celtics staff member was anything but consensual
Former Cleveland Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson commented in a series of tweets on the likely suspension of Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka for a relationship with a female team staffer. Jefferson’s confusion on the suspension is because the expected length will be a full year when the final decision...
NBC Sports
What Warriors fans can expect from DiVincenzo in 2022-23 season
SAN FRANCISCO -- One way or another, multiple Warriors have found themselves as topics of conversation this offseason. Debate shows always will have something to say about Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins find themselves in that same lane now. Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman aren't too far behind.
NBC Sports
Iguodala jokingly 'blames' Warriors' core, Kerr for return
Andre Iguodala was faced with a difficult choice this offseason after winning his fourth NBA championship with the Warriors: To retire or not to retire?. His highly-anticipated decision came Friday as he announced he will, in fact, be returning to Golden State this season for his 19th year in the league -- and joked that some of those closest to him made it difficult to hang it up.
NBC Sports
Myers hilariously defines Klay's recruiting approach
Warriors general manager Bob Myers knows how important it is to be on the same page with Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson throughout free agency. Speaking with reporters on Thursday, Myers explained how involved in the recruiting process each member of the Warriors' Big Three is, with Thompson oftentimes blissfully unaware of what's going on.
NBC Sports
Udoka issues apology as Celtics officially announce suspension
It's official: Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the entire 2022-23 NBA season for violating team policies. The organization announced the head coach's suspension in a press release Thursday night. A decision about Udoka's future with the Celtics will be made at a later date and the suspension takes effect immediately.
NBC Sports
Iguodala's classic message to Steph after return to Warriors
After months of speculation, Warriors fans can breathe a sigh of relief now that Andre Iguodala has announced his intent to return to Golden State for one last season. In announcing his final season -- his 19th in the NBA -- Iguodala, a four-time NBA champion and 2015 NBA Finals MVP, shared that part of the reason he's still playing is for Steph Curry and to make sure Curry's prime years weren't wasted.
NBC Sports
Why Kerr believes Dubs can adapt as teams load up with bigs
The Warriors have been at the forefront of schematic changes occurring in the NBA over the last decade, which has resulted in four championships in eight years. Draymond Green recently revealed what Golden State's reaction was when coach Steve Kerr introduced his ball movement style and wanted the Warriors to move away from the pick-and-roll offense that dominated the NBA in the early 2010s.
NBC Sports
Kerr believes Baldwin will have hard time cracking rotation
On the eve of training camp, it looks like the Warriors' coaching staff already likes what they have seen from Patrick Baldwin Jr. Speaking with The Athletic's Tim Kawakami on the latest episode of "The TK Show," Warriors coach Steve Kerr discussed the impressions of Baldwin he's gotten from other coaches.
NBC Sports
Emotional Brad Stevens denounces speculation about Udoka situation
Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens didn't mince words while addressing speculation around the Ime Udoka controversy. Stevens and team owner Wyc Grousbeck represented the Celtics in Friday's press conference addressing Udoka's season-long suspension for violating organizational guidelines. Udoka, according to multiple reports, was disciplined for having an inappropriate relationship with a female member of the team staff.
NBC Sports
Knicks’ Leon Rose plays it safe with media, Mitchell trade: ‘We’re thrilled with where we are’
Leon Rose continues to play it safe. He’s played it safe with the New York media since he arrived — he doesn’t meet with them. Instead, he again turned this week to the MSG Network — owned by Knicks governor James Dolan — so he doesn’t have to face hard questions or defend decisions.
NBC Sports
Warriors' rotation 'wide open' after starters plus Poole
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Warriors' regular starting lineup of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney is written in ink for the upcoming 2022-23 NBA season. Steve Kerr can write Jordan Poole's name in black Sharpie right under those five, followed by a row of continuous question marks.
NBC Sports
Draymond gets rave reviews to start Warriors training camp
SAN FRANCISCO -- The first scrimmage of Warriors training camp on Saturday at Chase Center following their latest NBA championship went as expected. It was short, full of energy and extremely one-sided. "The group that just won the title a few months ago basically dominated practice, as they should," Steve...
NBC Sports
Warriors GM Myers reiterates he would like to extend Green, Poole, Wiggins
Andrew Wiggins is entering the final year of his contract and the Warriors want to extend him. Jordan Poole is up for a contract extension and if it isn’t worked out by the start of the season he becomes a restricted free agent next summer. Draymond Green is eligible — and wants — a four years, $138.4 million extension (the max they can give him).
NBC Sports
Warriors fueled by perpetual disrespect in quest to repeat
SAN FRANCISCO – There’s always someone, a current or former NBA player, an analyst with a microphone, unable to resist pouring salt in the Warriors’ celebratory champagne. It has become, like barbecues and trips to the beach, a summer ritual. Win a chip, wait for the disrespect.
