General Election absentee polling site opens tomorrow
JACKSON, Wyo. — The absentee polling site, located in the basement of the Teton County Administration Building, opens tomorrow Sept. 23. The polling site will be open Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Nov. 7. The polling site is not open on election day, Nov. 8.
Lawmakers mull property tax relief
Wyoming lawmakers are considering several ways to ease the burden of soaring property taxes on residents. The Joint Revenue Committee moved forward with five proposals during its meeting last week in Casper. These include a measure that would change the qualifications for a property tax refund program and another to give the Legislature greater flexibility to provide exemptions to residential properties.
SPET by SPET: Housing
JACKSON, Wyo. — This election cycle, 15 SPET items will appear on the ballot totaling $166,435,139 million in requested funding. As a reminder, SPET stands for special purpose excess tax, which is a voter-approved one-cent sales tax in Teton County on most goods and services excluding unprepared foods, like groceries.
Tomorrow is National Public Lands day
JACKSON, Wyo. — According to the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), National Public Lands Day (NLPD) is the nation’s largest, single-day volunteer event for public lands and, is held annually on the fourth Saturday in September. Since 1994, National Public Lands Day has brought together hundreds of thousands...
Local wildlife nonprofits collab to reduce wildlife collisions, conflicts
JACKSON, Wyo. — Local wildlife nonprofits are determined to reduce wildlife-vehicle collisions and prevent animals from accessing human food in Jackson Hole. In an effort to educate visitors about how to address these issues, Jackson Hole Wildlife Foundation, Jackson Hole Travel and Tourism Board and Grand Teton National Park Foundation collaborated to produce thousands of rear-view mirror and door hangers with the message “Don’t Feed, Don’t Speed.”
JP Morgan Chase expands presence in Wyo
JACKSON, Wyo. — Recent years have brought visible growth to the Cowboy State as more and more people recognize the draw of Wyoming’s access to the great outdoors, friendly residents and untapped possibilities. As the state’s local communities grow, there’s exciting energy among area businesses from Cheyenne to Jackson Hole.
Council discusses e-bike safety, new pathway regulations
JACKSON, Wyo. — Pathways Director Brian Schilling brought recommendations about pathway safety and e-bike usage to the Town Council during their recent Monday afternoon workshop. The Council approved the implementation of five of the recommendations, with two additional recommendation contingent on outside funding. The recommendations include education, regulatory and...
Chief Hansen set to retire from JH Fire/EMS
JACKSON, Wyo. — After 30 years of fire service and five years as Chief at Jackson Hole Fire/EMS, Brady Hansen is retiring. “I’m going to retire and pass my baton onto the next crew.”. Chief Brady Hansen. With just about a week and a half left, Hansen expressed...
SNAPPED: Jackson Hole Marathon
JACKSON, Wyo. — The annual Jackson Hole Marathon, Hole Half Marathon and Quarter Marathon went down this morning with all races finishing on The Commons in Teton Village. Runners were treated with cool morning temperatures and clear skies throughout today’s races. Congratulations to all participants!. Related Posts.
Alpine Valley RV Resort to host local appreciation weekend, Sept. 23-24
ALPINE, Wyo. — Summer is turning to fall but there is still beautiful camping weather to enjoy! Treat yourself to a weekend staycation full of family fun, close to home at Alpine Valley RV Resort for their local’s appreciation weekend!. Enjoy free RV pull-thru or deluxe back-in sites...
SNAPPED: Tetons get a fresh fall dusting
JACKSON, Wyo. — Clouds hovered over the Tetons Thursday morning as several storm cycles passed through the mountains. As the fog periodically broke apart, a fresh fall dusting was visible across the range; a sure sign that the seasons have shifted. Now that Thursday’s cold front has worked its...
