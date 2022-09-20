Read full article on original website
FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Montana State loses Tommy Mellott but beats Eastern Washington, 38-35
CHENEY, Wash. — From the start it was a shootout atop The Inferno, as Montana State exchanged blows with Eastern Washington. In the end, the Bobcats held on for a 38-35 victory in the Big Sky opener between the rival schools. In the first quarter, the Eagles saw their...
Rapid reaction: No. 4 Montana State 38, No. 15 Eastern Washington 35
CHENEY, Wash. — Montana State lost quarterback Tommy Mellott to injury in the first quarter, but the fourth-ranked Bobcats gutted out a 38-35 victory Saturday at No. 15 Eastern Washington in their Big Sky Conference opener at Roos Field. At the 3:33 mark of the first, Mellott was injured...
FULL HIGHLIGHTS: No. 2 Montana improves to 4-0, opens conference play with victory over Portland State
MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies wasted no time making a statement in the conference season as UM raced past Portland State 53-16 on Saturday. Robby Hauck became Montana's all-time leader in career tackles and also returned a missed field goal 99 yards for a touchdown. UM quarterback Lucas Johnson completed 20 of 26 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for another. Xavier Harris and Marcus Knight also broke off touchdown runs, with Harris going 64 yards for a score in the second quarter. Harris led the way on the ground with 92 yards rushing.
No. 2 Montana welcomes Portland State in Big Sky Conference opener
MISSOULA — After blowing through their non-conference schedule, the Montana Grizzlies are ready to jump into their eight-game Big Sky Conference slate as they pursue their first league title in over a decade. That journey begins on Saturday in Missoula when the Grizzlies host Portland State. "It's been fun....
Montana State completes sweep over Eastern Washington in Big Sky opener
BOZEMAN — In the Big Sky Conference opener, the Montana State volleyball team (5-8, 1-0)) tried to put their 1-5 home record slump to rest with a dominant sweep over Eastern Washington University (5-8, 0-1). In their first sweep of the season, on the attack was the three-headed Emma Pence, Jourdain Klein and Courtney Weatherby combining for 35 kills.
Cy Stevenson is the first Griz football commit from Libby since 2005
LIBBY — Libby hasn’t produced a Griz football player since 2005 but nearly 20 years later Cy Stevenson has changed that with his official commitment to Montana on September 13th. "It was a super emotional few days after it happened cause it’s been my dream ever since I...
Class AA golf: Bozeman, Butte boys, Billings West, Missoula Hellgate girls grab divisional titles
The Bozeman and Butte boys and Billings West and Missoula Hellgate girls captured divisional golf championships Friday in advance of next week’s Class AA state tournament. In the Eastern AA in Bozeman, the Hawks’ Cooper Bourret took medalist honors at Cottonwood Hills, firing a two-day score of 149, three strokes better than second-place Gavin Klein of Bozeman Gallatin. Bozeman edged Gallatin for the team title, 624 to 654.
After growing up in Griz program, Robby Hauck nearing career milestone in decorated run at Montana
MISSOULA — The Hauck family name is synonymous with Montana Grizzlies football, from Tim Hauck as a player, to Bobby Hauck's time as the head coach. But since 2018, another Hauck has been making his own way in a Griz jersey: safety, Robby Hauck. And the youngest Hauck is...
Tech-Western: Bulldogs aim to extend home streak, Orediggers look to bounce back
DILLON — Montana Western won't need to look beyond the chain link fence surrounding Vigilante Stadium for fuel ahead of it's latest clash against Montana Tech. "Coach said all the motivation we need coming into this week is don't lose at home," said redshirt junior linebacker Braden Smith, a Whitehall product. "We don't lose at home. So we've been keeping that going and we plan to keep that rolling."
Eastern AA golf: Bozeman boys set the pace on Day 1; Gallatin girls lead by 5
BOZEMAN — The horizon didn't look too promising in regards to weather but the Eastern AA golfers had only a minimal lightning delay halfway through Thursday's round that allowed them to finish a full 18 holes on Day 1 of the divisional tournament. Overall, the scores were higher at...
Class B roundup: No. 4 Florence back in win column with rout of No. 5 Eureka
EUREKA — After stubbing its toe last week, defending Class B champion Florence is firmly back in the win column. QB Pat Duchien threw four first-half touchdowns and the fourth-ranked Falcons blew past No. 5 Eureka 48-15 on Friday. Florence took the lead early in the first quarter when,...
