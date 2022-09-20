Read full article on original website
Attend Made in Vermont Marketplace, Oct 1-2
October 1 - 2, 2022. The Made in Vermont Marketplace is an extraordinary opportunity for Vermont companies to showcase their Made in Vermont products to an audience of thousands of prospective customers in one weekend. The trade show is dedicated to promoting the great variety of Vermont-made products . . . from furniture, specialty foods, clothing, wines and so much more! Only Vermont based companies that make their products in Vermont are eligible to exhibit.
AGC/VT receives second national award
Vermont Business Magazine It’s been a good 12 months for the Associated General Contractors of Vermont. A year ago, the Montpelier-based construction trade association was named the best AGC in the nation for its size. Last week they were named the fastest growing. They also specialize in Burgers and Brews.
This is a boom time for construction in Vermont
As long as a tight workforce, inflation and supply chain problems don’t get in the way. by Timothy McQuiston, Vermont Business Magazine Just try and find a contractor to install a new kitchen, or to even just fix a crack in your chimney, or a tradesman to do just about anything around the house, and you’ll begin to understand what it’s like to run a general contracting business in Vermont.
Make-A-Wish Vermont board elects new chair, four new members
Make-A-Wish Vermont(link is external) has elected Christian Kuzia, general manager of Courtyard by Marriott Burlington Harbor, as chair of its board of directors for a two-year term, and appointed four new board members. Kuzia has served on the Make-A-Wish board for the past two years and is an active member...
Ag Agency awarded $500,000 to increase local food access
USDA Local Food Purchase Assistance connects local farmers to underserved communities. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets (VAAFM) will launch a significant program to purchase local food and support the most vulnerable. Earlier this summer the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) announced it signed a cooperative agreement with Vermont under the Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program (LFPA). Through LFPA, VAAFM has connected with local partners to purchase and distribute locally grown, produced, and processed food from underserved producers.
'Manufacturing Rocks!' MFG Day/Month events are right around the corner
Vermont Manufacturing Extension Center Join VMEC for a panel discussion with the State of Vermont Departments of Economic Development and Labor, Vermont State Colleges Workforce Division and VT manufacturing leaders to discuss the current and future states of manufacturing in the Green Mountain State. See the Manufacturing Day/Month events below.
Vermont State University cuts 2023-2024 tuition 15%
Vermont State Colleges System Board of Trustees approves new base tuition for Vermonters of $9,999. Vermont Business Magazine The Board of Trustees of the Vermont State Colleges System at this week’s board meeting unanimously approved a base tuition for Vermonters enrolling at Vermont State University of $9,999 per year in undergraduate programs, commencing with the launch of the new university on July 1, 2023.
Stowe Electric names new general manager
Jackie Pratt, director of advocacy and customer experience at Shrewsbury Electric and Cable Operations in Massachusetts, has been named general manager of the Stowe Electric Department(link is external), effective Oct 17. She will succeed Ellen Burt, who has led the department for the past 18 years. Pratt is a graduate...
Jackie Pratt named GM of Stowe Electric
Vermont Business Magazine The Town of Stowe Electric Commission today announced their selection of Jackie Pratt as the department’s next General Manager. Pratt will succeed Ellen Burt, who has been General Manager of Stowe Electric for the past 18 years. Pratt comes to Stowe Electric from another municipally owned...
Cota and Austin get new roles at VFDA
Vermont Business Magazine The Executive Board of the Vermont Fuel Dealers Association (VFDA) unanimously endorsed a strategic plan designed to strengthen the nearly 60-year-old organization. Stephanie Austin will become VFDA’s Executive Director, effective October 1. Austin started her career at VFDA in 2006 and has run the training programs and...
VDH: COVID cases and hospital stays up, 4 deaths in September
Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Department of Health reported September 21 that COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations both increased but are still considered "Low." Total cases for the week increased by 31% to 581. Hospitalizations increased by 2 to 39 and have been edging up over the last three weeks (from 30).
BSD releases BHS/BTC 2025 concept video and updated tax estimates
Community to Vote on Bond During November Election. Vermont Business Magazine Want to see what a modern high school and technical center in Burlington could look like? Burlington School District (BSD) released the most recent drawings, floor plans, and a “fly through” video of the school at a Town Hall on Wednesday, September 21st. The video gives a glimpse of the building, which is being designed to be open, sustainable, flexible, accessible, and vibrant. The numbers are based on the passage of a $165 million bond vote in November.
