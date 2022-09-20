ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Looking for a home? This SF oddity could be yours for $14M

The Tobin House at 1969 California St., half-finished archway and all, could be yours if you have $14 million to spare.  Marcus White/San Francisco Examiner

Looking for a home in San Francisco? If you have about $14 million to spare, you could buy one of the city’s historic architectural anomalies built by one of its most famous figures.

Sotheby’s International Realty is listing the Tobin House at 1969 California St. – one of two that was set to be built for Michael Henry de Young’s twin daughters more than a century ago, and the only one that was completed – for $13.85 million.

De Young, namesake of the museum in Golden Gate Park and the founder of the newspaper that became the San Francisco Chronicle, commissioned architect Willis Polk to design the Tobin House in 1915 and another that was never built next door.

The two homes were supposed to share an archway, with Constance de Young living in the Tobin House and her sister, Helen, residing next door. Yet the archway – which would’ve covered a tunnel leading to Michael Henry de Young’s mansion – remained unfinished after Helen decided not to move to San Francisco.

What would’ve been the site of Helen de Young’s home is now a red-brick building, sitting right next to what the listing labels an "unrealized" archway.

The home is fully completed on the inside, featuring five bedrooms, five full bathrooms and a partial bathroom in just under 9,000 square feet. It has four levels, including a main floor with 11-foot ceilings. The central window facade is two stories, serving as what the listing calls “a foil” to the archway.

As San Francisco’s mayor in 2008, current California Gov. Gavin Newsom approved legislation designating 1969 California St. the city’s 260th historic landmark. The Tobin House entered the National Register of Historic Places a year later.

Under Article 10 of San Francisco’s planning code, the future owners of the Tobin House must submit a permit with the city for any proposed alterations, demolitions and new construction.

Interior remodeling , however, is fair game, according to the Planning Commission, and could result in a 20% federal tax credit if certain criteria are met.

KRON4 News

Man attacked outside San Francisco home

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) –  A 51-year-old man is shaken after he was attacked by a stranger in San Francisco’s Mission District. It happened around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday night when the man was walking his dog near 18th Street and Valencia Street.  KRON4 spoke to the victim’s son. He and his wife had to rush from […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
back2stonewall.com

Gay History – September 22, 1975: The Tragic Story of Oliver Sipple, The Gay Man Who Saved President Ford’s Life

On September 22, 1975 President Gerald Ford was in San Francisco to deliver a luncheon speech to a foreign affairs group at the St. Francis Hotel. Outside, Oliver Sipple, a former Marine and Vietnam veteran, was in the crowd waiting for Ford to exit the building. Standing next to Sipple was Sara Jane Moore. Earlier that day, Moore called federal authorities threatening to “test” Ford’s security. The day before, San Francisco police picked her up on a misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed weapon, but they released her after federal authorities stepped in and said they would handle the matter. The Secret Service interviewed her that night, but let her go.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco firefighter faces disciplinary action for wearing 'Let's Go Brandon' t-shirt

SAN FRANCISCO -- A firefighter with the San Francisco Fire Department is facing disciplinary action after being seen on department business wearing a t-shirt with the conservative slogan "Let's Go Brandon" printed on the back.The phrase has become a not-so-secret conservative code representing something far more vulgar: "F—- Joe Biden." The slogan is all the rage among Republicans wanting to prove their conservative credentials and signal they're in sync with the party's base.  Twitter user @docinsf on Saturday morning posted the photos of the three firefighters seen at Noe and 18th Streets in San Francisco. While two of the firefighters...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

This Bayview Bakery Brings Vegan and Gluten-Free Comfort Food and Cupcakes to the Neighborhood

There’s a new-ish bakery and comfort foods supplier in the Bayview, and this one is all gluten-free and vegan. The Happy Vegan Bakery and Cafe, run by Tobias Patella, dishes up shockingly tasty-looking dishes, given the myriad of allergies he’s accounting for. The shop offers everything from spicy chicken sandwiches slathered in coleslaw to hash brown-stuffed bagel sandwiches to strawberry muffins that look positively gluten-filled (but, somehow, are not).
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
