Arizona public school advocates file to block school voucher expansion
Arizona's Family Holly Bock tested out the rides at the state fair!. Hundreds gathered in Tempe on Friday to show support for Iranian women after the Iranian government shut off internet access to the rest of the world. Arizona State Fair opens with new vendors, rides, games and more!.
Arizona News
The lawsuit claimed that ‘The Zone’ is a public nuisance, impacting business and property values. Goodyear woman accused of trying to smuggle migrants in Toyota Prius. Five migrants were found in the car. Arizona to become fourth state to allow some lane filtering for motorcyclists. Updated: 7 hours...
New Arizona law will allow bikers to lane share in some circumstances
Video shows police surrounding a 7-Eleven near and escorting people out. Man once dubbed "Pregnant Man" living quiet life in Arizona. Aside from Thomas Beatie’s finance career, he also dabbles in the world of acting. City of Phoenix files to dismiss homeless encampment suit. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
Traffic restrictions Arizona drivers should be aware of this weekend
Voucher opponents say the program siphons money away from the state’s public schools. The fine print says the law does not repel or implicate any other state law regulating or restricting abortions, which would include the territorial law. Experts tell parents to keep marijuana edibles away from kids after...
Puppies ‘dumped’ in southern Arizona canyon up for adoption
SIERRA VISTA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Three puppies that were abandoned in a southern Arizona canyon are ready for their forever home as one person has been arrested for leaving them there. Somebody called the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday and told them about several dogs loose in Carr Canyon, which is in Sierra Vista. The caller found the three puppies but couldn’t catch the mother. Animal control officers showed up and found the puppies, who were about 12 weeks old. The mother was eventually corralled as well.
Arizona State Fair opens with new vendors, rides, games and more!
Man once dubbed "Pregnant Man" living quiet life in Arizona
In 2008, Beatie’s life was in the spotlight because he was living as a transgender man, then married and pregnant with his first child. In 2001, Robert Fisher is accused of killing his wife and 2 kids, then burning their house down. Despite an exhaustive manhunt, he has never been seen again. It’s one of the most infamous true crime cases in Arizona history. But only so much has been publicly known about the case, until now.
Isolated monsoon storms hit Gilbert, Mesa
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Thunderstorms were ringing the East Valley during the late afternoon hours on Friday. Isolated storms started in Gilbert and Chandler popped up around 5:30, bringing heavy rain and strong winds. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the East Valley but it expired at 6:30 p.m.
Here's how inspectors make sure the Arizona State Fair is fun, family-friendly
Listed by Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty Agent Devin Johnston, it's selling for $19.445 million. VortiFest, an annual festival in Sedona, offers family-friendly fun. VortiFest returns for a third year. Unique, sustainable lodging options are available in Sedona.
Paul’s Car Wash celebrates 15 years of paying it forward!
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s Family is paying it forward to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona at the 15th annual Paul’s Car Wash. Paul Horton, Arizona’s Family, and community partners spend the week washing hundreds of cars and encouraging people to donate to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona.
Arizona to become fourth state to allow some lane filtering for motorcyclists
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona will become the fourth state to allow motorcycle lane filtering in some situations. Lane filtering or lane sharing is when motorcycle riders are allowed to pass between your car and the one next to you. The law doesn’t give bikers the ability to ride in...
Abortion provider shares concerns after Arizona's pre-statehood abortion ban reinstated
New Arizona education laws range from moment of silence to parental oversight
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The new school year is well underway for students across the state, but there will be some changes when kids show up for class next week. Arizona lawmakers passed an assortment of new education laws that will take effect on Saturday. Some are fairly minor, others...
Katie Hobbs, Kris Mayes hold joint presser on Pima County abortion ban ruling
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Democratic candidate for Governor Katie Hobbs and Democratic candidate for Attorney General Kris Mayes held a joint press conference Saturday morning to address the Pima County Superior Court’s decision to uphold a total abortion ban. “Women’s rights are not a bargaining chip,” Hobbs said. “So...
Triple digit temperatures expected for the weekend
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Happy Saturday everyone! Lots going on this weekend with an ASU game today and a Cardinals game Sunday. Let’s hope for a win! It is going to be a very toasty weekend if you’re planning to go to the games or spend the day outdoors. There is a little bit of lingering moisture that could fire up another round of isolated showers and thunderstorms mainly in the higher terrain of southwest Arizona this evening.
Senate candidate Blake Masters weighs in on campaign spending
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The race for Arizona’s U.S. Senate seat is one of the most expensive in the country. The Republican nominee Blake Masters was dealt a major blow on that front this week. A super PAC aligned with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is pulling millions of dollars of support in this high-stakes race. Politico reported earlier this week that the Senate Leadership Fund canceled about $8 million in Arizona, about half of its initial promise for Arizona, for ads that were supposed to start in the early fall. It comes just as Masters’ opponent, incumbent Democrat Mark Kelly, dominates the airwaves with his own commercials.
