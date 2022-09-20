Carl Wesley Huff, 86, Raleigh, passed away August 31, 2022. Born in Henderson on July 8, 1936, to the late Florence Barkley and Eugene Carl Huff. Carl graduated from Zeb Vance High School in 1954 and attended UNC-Chapel Hill, where he was a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity. There he met his wife Annette (Boo) Fortier of New Orleans, LA. They married in 1956 at Holy Innocents Episcopal Church in Henderson. Carl farmed tobacco and operated several tobacco warehouses. He served as a Boy Scout leader for many years.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO