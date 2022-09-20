Read full article on original website
carolinacoastonline.com
Carl Huff, 86; service December 3
Carl Wesley Huff, 86, Raleigh, passed away August 31, 2022. Born in Henderson on July 8, 1936, to the late Florence Barkley and Eugene Carl Huff. Carl graduated from Zeb Vance High School in 1954 and attended UNC-Chapel Hill, where he was a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity. There he met his wife Annette (Boo) Fortier of New Orleans, LA. They married in 1956 at Holy Innocents Episcopal Church in Henderson. Carl farmed tobacco and operated several tobacco warehouses. He served as a Boy Scout leader for many years.
End of an Era: Bicycle Man giveaway in Fayetteville coming to an end after decades of good works
It's the end of an era for a holiday bike giveaway in the Sandhills.
'It's a shame': Father of slain Fort Bragg soldier speaks out
The father of Sgt. Nicholas Antonio Bobo said his son was a rising star in and outside of the Army before he was tragically taken away in a Sept. 15 shooting. Two men are in custody.
carolinacoastonline.com
Joyce Nelson, 75; service October 15
Joyce Femia Nelson, 75, died at home in Raleigh, NC on October 12, 2021. She was a graduate of Morehead High School in Morehead City, NC. She went on to earn a Bachelor’s in English Education from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a master’s in education from East Carolina University in Greenville, NC.
WRAL
Siler City, the town where Mayberry's 'Aunt Bee' lived out her retirement
Actress Frances Bavier retired to Siler City after the series ended and became friends with a man in town whose daughter has written a book about that special friendship. Today, people leave pickles on Aunt Bee's gravestone in Siler City in honor of a particularly favorite episode from the show.
911 calls detail moments teens' bodies were found on an Orange County trail
The family of Devin Clark held an emotional vigil and balloon release in Yanceyville. At Cedar Ridge High, the volleyball match was dedicated to Lyric Woods. Meanwhile, the search for their suspected killer continues.
cbs17
Missing. Murdered. Unsolved: Where is Tonita Brooks?
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Each year more than 10,000 people are reported missing to the North Carolina Center For Missing Persons. In 2019, 46-year-old Tonita Michelle Brooks of Durham was added to that list. Her case has not received much more attention because it seems as though she vanished...
cbs17
Missing. Murdered. Unsolved: Family offers $5,000 reward to find Tonita Brooks
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Tonita Michelle Brooks loves to walk. She walks all over Durham. Although she has a limp from a childhood surgery, she never let that slow her down. “She was giving, she was kind. She could talk to anybody — that is the Tonita I know,” said her brother Michael Brooks.
Killer in the Carolinas: Lingering questions after confession
"She knows I love animals; she knows I love cats," said Jones. "And she told me when she got it that she thought of me. And now, when I look at it, I think of her."
Lucky for Life winner left jackpot winning ticket unchecked for nearly 1 week
"Something like this is a blessing," the lucky winner said.
NC teen accused of killing 2 high school students still not in custody
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. — A 17-year-old suspect has been identified in the deaths of two teenagers who were found shot over the weekend, a North Carolina sheriff announced Tuesday. A juvenile petition has been filed against a 17-year-old for two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Devin...
2 arrests made in Durham in shooting death of Fort Bragg soldier
Two people have been arrested in connection with the Sept. 13 shooting death of a 22-year-old Fort Bragg soldier.
Grandfather: A cross with lights on for Lyric Woods ‘because she was afraid of the dark’
Stan Dean is working to keep his granddaughter, Lyric Woods, out of the darkness after she and another teen, Devin Clark, were found shot and killed Sunday in western Orange County.
‘An amazing child’: Raleigh foster dad pleads guilty to felony neglect in boy’s death
Brayden Allen, a 23-month-old toddler, died wrapped in a dinosaur blanket in the arms of a Wake County social worker on May 4, 2021.
cbs17
Pedestrian killed in Raleigh crash identified
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A pedestrian was killed in a crash on Capital Boulevard, according to police. This happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday on Capital Blvd. near Yonkers Road. The preliminary investigation by police revealed Ricky Mckie Maybry, 37, was walking near the fog-line in the northbound lanes of Capital Boulevard. Police said Maybry was not in the crosswalk when he was struck by the 2011 Range Rover SUV.
3 arrested for February murder, Durham police say
Durham police have arrested and charged three men for a homicide in February that left two men dead and two other men injured.
Juvenile charged with murder in deaths of 2 teens in North Carolina, sheriff says
Authorities have filed a petition against a 17-year old-for two counts of first-degree murder in the death of Lyric Woods and Devin Clark, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday afternoon.
3 people arrested in connection to murder of two 16-year-old boys in Graham
Three people are in custody on charges related to the murders of two 16-year-old boys in Graham.
jocoreport.com
Chase Ends When Suspect Drives Into Pond
WENDELL – An afternoon pursuit which started in Nash County, ended in a quiet Todd Lane pond, near Wendell in Wake County, on Monday. The NC State Highway Patrol assisted Nash County deputies with the pursuit, involving numerous units including the NC State Highway Patrol helicopter tracking the fleeing Honda from overhead.
‘He had so much love’: Family, friends mourn North Carolina high school student found shot to death
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The family of Devin Clark is looking for answers as to who is responsible for his death and the death of a young Orange County Girl. Over a hundred people gathered on the field of Eastern Alamance High School to mourn the loss of their classmate, 18-year-old Devin Clark, who […]
