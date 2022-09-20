ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, NC

Carl Huff, 86; service December 3

Carl Wesley Huff, 86, Raleigh, passed away August 31, 2022. Born in Henderson on July 8, 1936, to the late Florence Barkley and Eugene Carl Huff. Carl graduated from Zeb Vance High School in 1954 and attended UNC-Chapel Hill, where he was a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity. There he met his wife Annette (Boo) Fortier of New Orleans, LA. They married in 1956 at Holy Innocents Episcopal Church in Henderson. Carl farmed tobacco and operated several tobacco warehouses. He served as a Boy Scout leader for many years.
RALEIGH, NC
Joyce Nelson, 75; service October 15

Joyce Femia Nelson, 75, died at home in Raleigh, NC on October 12, 2021. She was a graduate of Morehead High School in Morehead City, NC. She went on to earn a Bachelor’s in English Education from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a master’s in education from East Carolina University in Greenville, NC.
RALEIGH, NC
Siler City, the town where Mayberry's 'Aunt Bee' lived out her retirement

Actress Frances Bavier retired to Siler City after the series ended and became friends with a man in town whose daughter has written a book about that special friendship. Today, people leave pickles on Aunt Bee's gravestone in Siler City in honor of a particularly favorite episode from the show.
cbs17

Missing. Murdered. Unsolved: Where is Tonita Brooks?

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Each year more than 10,000 people are reported missing to the North Carolina Center For Missing Persons. In 2019, 46-year-old Tonita Michelle Brooks of Durham was added to that list. Her case has not received much more attention because it seems as though she vanished...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Pedestrian killed in Raleigh crash identified

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A pedestrian was killed in a crash on Capital Boulevard, according to police. This happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday on Capital Blvd. near Yonkers Road. The preliminary investigation by police revealed Ricky Mckie Maybry, 37, was walking near the fog-line in the northbound lanes of Capital Boulevard. Police said Maybry was not in the crosswalk when he was struck by the 2011 Range Rover SUV.
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

Chase Ends When Suspect Drives Into Pond

WENDELL – An afternoon pursuit which started in Nash County, ended in a quiet Todd Lane pond, near Wendell in Wake County, on Monday. The NC State Highway Patrol assisted Nash County deputies with the pursuit, involving numerous units including the NC State Highway Patrol helicopter tracking the fleeing Honda from overhead.
NASH COUNTY, NC

