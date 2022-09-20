Read full article on original website
Hiker hospitalized in critical condition after collapsing on Phoenix trail
PHOENIX – A hiker was airlifted off a Phoenix mountain trail in critical condition Friday morning after becoming overheated, first responders said. The 38-year-old woman collapsed on Echo Canyon Trail at Camelback Mountain, the Phoenix Fire Department said in a press release. A friend of the woman’s called emergency...
Man dies after fiery motorcycle crash in north Phoenix, woman riding with him dies later in hospital
PHOENIX — A man and a woman died after their motorcycle collided with an SUV and burst into flames near 35th and Pershing avenues Friday night. Phoenix police said a woman on the back of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. She later passed away while receiving treatment.
Man dead after evening officer-involved shooting in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in north Phoenix Saturday evening. Phoenix police say that two officer patrol units were passing through the intersection of 19th Avenue and Tuckey Lane on Saturday around 6:45 p.m. They were suddenly hit by something that caused damage to their vehicles. The officers pulled over and talked about what had happened to them. The officers doubled back to the intersection to investigate.
Man in critical condition after north Phoenix shooting
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in north Phoenix early this morning. Phoenix police said they responded to a shooting near Cactus Road and 25th Avenue, near Interstate 17. When officers arrived, they found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition.
Phoenix mobile home community outraged after being told to leave
People who live in a mobile home community in the area of 12th Street and Indian School rallied at Phoenix City Hall on Sept. 22. They say they have been told to leave, but the deadline given by the property owner is just too soon. FOX 10's Justin Lum reports.
Man found dead in Glendale; police confirm stabbing was self-inflicted
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Glendale police have announced that a reported stabbing that happened Saturday night was self-inflicted. Officers responded to a call that a man had been stabbed near 87th Avenue and Cardinals Way on Saturday around 11 p.m. The man who reported the stabbing was the victim’s son, saying he found his 54-year-old dad with a stab wound in his house. When officers showed up, they found a man lying in the kitchen with a knife next to him.
Police investigating a shooting involving officers in Phoenix
Katie Hobbs and Kris Mayes address Pima County abortion ban ruling. Democratic candidate for Governor Katie Hobbs and Democratic candidate for Attorney General Kris Mayes held a joint press conference to address the Pima County Superior Court’s decision to uphold a total abortion ban. Updated: 7 hours ago. |
Couple accused of pointing guns at teens at after-prom party in Mesa, police say
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A former employee of the Scottsdale Fire Department and his wife have been arrested for allegedly pointing guns at teenagers at an after-prom party. Steven Leitzell, 43, faces charges of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct with a weapon, and aggravated assault. His wife Emily Leitzell, 42, faces charges of aggravated assault. According to the court paperwork, Steven had been employed by the Scottsdale Fire Department. But the City says he has since resigned.
Ruff day! Overheated dog rescued from hiking trail in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A dog who became overheated was rescued from a hiking trail in Scottsdale Wednesday, a good reminder about protecting your four-legged friends during hot weather. Scottsdale firefighters said a female hiker was on the trail 3/4 of the way from the trailhead with her two dogs...
Armed suspect shot by police at north Phoenix 7-Eleven store
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in north Phoenix at a 7-Eleven store on Sept. 22 at around 7 p.m. Authorities say there were multiple people inside the store near 25th Avenue and Greenway Road at the time. The only person injured was the suspect.
Isolated monsoon storms hit Gilbert, Mesa
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Thunderstorms were ringing the East Valley during the late afternoon hours on Friday. Isolated storms started in Gilbert and Chandler popped up around 5:30, bringing heavy rain and strong winds. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the East Valley but it expired at 6:30 p.m.
Man, woman found dead outside west Phoenix home
An investigation is underway at a home in a Maryvale neighborhood after a man and a woman were found dead early Thursday morning. FOX 10's Desiree Fluellen reports.
Phoenix firefighter accused of assaulting Scottsdale officer at hospital
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman who works as a firefighter for the City of Phoenix is facing assault charges after a confrontation with a Scottsdale police officer earlier this month. Christina Leon, 33, was arrested around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, after allegedly assaulting a Scottsdale officer...
2 arrested after 1 million fentanyl pills found, ‘largest bust’ in Phoenix police history
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say two men were arrested after they, along with the Drug Enforcement Bureau, made their largest fentanyl bust in the city’s history. The suspects, Francisco Delgado, 26, and Jose Molina, 21, are now facing multiple drug-related charges. According to police, detectives were tipped off about the pair selling narcotic drugs. After an investigation, they were able to obtain enough intel to get a search warrant at a home and car in Avondale on Wednesday.
Reward offered for info after deadly shooting in central Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police seek help finding a suspect involved in the shooting death of a man that happened in late July. Authorities say the victim, Raymond De La Cerda, 46, was being followed by a white four-door sedan eastbound on McDowell when he tried to drive through a parking lot near 24th Street. Police say that’s when an unknown suspect from inside the car fired at De La Cerda around 11:15 p.m., striking him several times. Investigators believe, then, the victim tried to drive away as he was shot but ended up running his truck into a tree.
Valley cyclist's triathlon dreams shattered in hit-and-run crash
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A Valley man will have to postpone his wish of completing his first Ironman triathlon after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver in north Scottsdale early Tuesday morning. Jason Ottman was out training on his bicycle at 4:30 a.m. near 68th Street and Lone Mountain...
Phoenix kidnapping victim found killed, dismembered south of Tucson
Police say 45-year-old John Cole kidnapped a Phoenix man, drove him to Tucson and killed and dismembered him there, then tried to hide the body.
Police release body camera video showing deadly shooting in Phoenix
The incident, which involved a man with a samurai sword, happened on Sept. 10. The suspect, identified as 40-year-old Aaron Baughman, died from his injuries at a hospital.
Court docs: Man heard gunshots so he opened fire, killing 15-year-old in Guadalupe
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Tuesday for the apparent shooting death of a 15-year-old teen in Guadalupe last month. Court documents show that during an interview with detectives, 23-year-old David Anthony Thomas said he was at a friend’s house on Aug. 15, hanging out in the front yard with four other people. He heard gunshots across the street so he fired his handgun multiple times, MCSO said. Thomas said he feared for his life and did not see anyone across the way before he began shooting in the direction of Avenida Del Yaqui near East Calle Magdalena, but did add that he thought he saw someone with a red shirt. Thomas was under the influence during the incident, according to court records.
