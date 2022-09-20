ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

Man dead after evening officer-involved shooting in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in north Phoenix Saturday evening. Phoenix police say that two officer patrol units were passing through the intersection of 19th Avenue and Tuckey Lane on Saturday around 6:45 p.m. They were suddenly hit by something that caused damage to their vehicles. The officers pulled over and talked about what had happened to them. The officers doubled back to the intersection to investigate.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man in critical condition after north Phoenix shooting

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in north Phoenix early this morning. Phoenix police said they responded to a shooting near Cactus Road and 25th Avenue, near Interstate 17. When officers arrived, they found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition.
PHOENIX, AZ
Man found dead in Glendale; police confirm stabbing was self-inflicted

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Glendale police have announced that a reported stabbing that happened Saturday night was self-inflicted. Officers responded to a call that a man had been stabbed near 87th Avenue and Cardinals Way on Saturday around 11 p.m. The man who reported the stabbing was the victim’s son, saying he found his 54-year-old dad with a stab wound in his house. When officers showed up, they found a man lying in the kitchen with a knife next to him.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Police investigating a shooting involving officers in Phoenix

Katie Hobbs and Kris Mayes address Pima County abortion ban ruling. Democratic candidate for Governor Katie Hobbs and Democratic candidate for Attorney General Kris Mayes held a joint press conference to address the Pima County Superior Court’s decision to uphold a total abortion ban. Updated: 7 hours ago. |
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Couple accused of pointing guns at teens at after-prom party in Mesa, police say

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A former employee of the Scottsdale Fire Department and his wife have been arrested for allegedly pointing guns at teenagers at an after-prom party. Steven Leitzell, 43, faces charges of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct with a weapon, and aggravated assault. His wife Emily Leitzell, 42, faces charges of aggravated assault. According to the court paperwork, Steven had been employed by the Scottsdale Fire Department. But the City says he has since resigned.
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Armed suspect shot by police at north Phoenix 7-Eleven store

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in north Phoenix at a 7-Eleven store on Sept. 22 at around 7 p.m. Authorities say there were multiple people inside the store near 25th Avenue and Greenway Road at the time. The only person injured was the suspect.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Isolated monsoon storms hit Gilbert, Mesa

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Thunderstorms were ringing the East Valley during the late afternoon hours on Friday. Isolated storms started in Gilbert and Chandler popped up around 5:30, bringing heavy rain and strong winds. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the East Valley but it expired at 6:30 p.m.
GILBERT, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man, woman found dead outside west Phoenix home

An investigation is underway at a home in a Maryvale neighborhood after a man and a woman were found dead early Thursday morning. FOX 10's Desiree Fluellen reports.
AZFamily

2 arrested after 1 million fentanyl pills found, ‘largest bust’ in Phoenix police history

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say two men were arrested after they, along with the Drug Enforcement Bureau, made their largest fentanyl bust in the city’s history. The suspects, Francisco Delgado, 26, and Jose Molina, 21, are now facing multiple drug-related charges. According to police, detectives were tipped off about the pair selling narcotic drugs. After an investigation, they were able to obtain enough intel to get a search warrant at a home and car in Avondale on Wednesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Reward offered for info after deadly shooting in central Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police seek help finding a suspect involved in the shooting death of a man that happened in late July. Authorities say the victim, Raymond De La Cerda, 46, was being followed by a white four-door sedan eastbound on McDowell when he tried to drive through a parking lot near 24th Street. Police say that’s when an unknown suspect from inside the car fired at De La Cerda around 11:15 p.m., striking him several times. Investigators believe, then, the victim tried to drive away as he was shot but ended up running his truck into a tree.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Court docs: Man heard gunshots so he opened fire, killing 15-year-old in Guadalupe

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Tuesday for the apparent shooting death of a 15-year-old teen in Guadalupe last month. Court documents show that during an interview with detectives, 23-year-old David Anthony Thomas said he was at a friend’s house on Aug. 15, hanging out in the front yard with four other people. He heard gunshots across the street so he fired his handgun multiple times, MCSO said. Thomas said he feared for his life and did not see anyone across the way before he began shooting in the direction of Avenida Del Yaqui near East Calle Magdalena, but did add that he thought he saw someone with a red shirt. Thomas was under the influence during the incident, according to court records.
GUADALUPE, AZ

