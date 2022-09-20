Even prior to Buster Posey hanging up his cleats, the Giants catcher was a valuable advisor for president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi. That relationship continued into Posey’s retirement over the last 10 months, and it now enters a new phase after the 35-year-old on Wednesday became the first former player to join the Giants ownership group and its Board of Directors.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO