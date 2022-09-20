Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
The McDonald's Celebration of Gospel Tour Comes to North CarolinaVeronica Charnell MediaRaleigh, NC
Philadelphia Police Department Inaccurately used Disney World Location for Crime for More than 10 YearsZack LovePhiladelphia, PA
Related
NBC Sports
How Zaidi envisions Posey making on-field impact in new role
Even prior to Buster Posey hanging up his cleats, the Giants catcher was a valuable advisor for president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi. That relationship continued into Posey’s retirement over the last 10 months, and it now enters a new phase after the 35-year-old on Wednesday became the first former player to join the Giants ownership group and its Board of Directors.
NBC Sports
Giants' secret weapon? Aurilia humbled Judge idolized him
SAN FRANCISCO -- As Aaron Judge chases Barry Bonds' single-season home run record, the Giants legend came out this week and said he hopes Judge not only breaks the mark, but follows that by coming to San Francisco. Those comments came a couple of days after the Giants added another former superstar, Buster Posey, to their ownership group.
NBC Sports
Stellar pitching leads Phillies to tense win over Braves in series opener
The Phillies picked up a crucial victory in their quest to break a 10-year postseason drought Thursday night and they also may have found a bullpen weapon for the final days of the regular season and beyond. Zach Eflin came out of the bullpen in the top of the seventh...
NBC Sports
Giants players watch Pujols' 700th homer on Arizona scoreboard
On a Friday night in Los Angeles, it was the oldest player on the field who made the most noise, and that caught the attention of Giants players a few hundred miles away. Albert Pujols, 42, made MLB history by hitting his 699th and 700th career homers in the St. Louis Cardinals' game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Aaron Judge contract prediction puts him ahead of Mike Trout
Aaron Judge is having a historic season. From being a clear AL MVP frontrunner to chasing a Triple Crown, the New York Yankees star outfielder is showing up and out this year. Just a few days ago, Judge hit his 60th blast as he inches even closer to Roger Maris' American League single-season home run record (61).
NBC Sports
Doval sets Giants' Statcast era record with 104 mph pitch
SAN FRANCISCO -- When Camilo Doval turned around and peaked at the scoreboard in San Diego six weeks ago, the Giants' closer saw 103 mph. "I hope that is correct," he told himself at the time. The official number came in at 102.9 mph that day, tying a franchise record...
NBC Sports
Webb slings sly one-liner at Crawford after jumping catch
Logan Webb wants to make one thing clear to Giants teammate Brandon Crawford: He can ball, too. In the second inning of the Giants’ 6-1 win over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday, Webb leaped to make a catch after a throw from catcher Austin Wynns nearly sailed over his head.
NBC Sports
Vogt delivers 'big hit' after emotional retirement announcement
On the day he announced his plans for retirement after the 2022 season, Athletics veteran Stephen Vogt was overcome with emotions when speaking to reporters Thursday before the A's-Mariners game about his plans moving forward. That said, Vogt showed he still had something left in the tank. In a back...
MLB・
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
Castellanos sees no need for rehab assignment, eyes Chicago return
Nick Castellanos ran down fly balls, threw to bases and took batting practice Saturday afternoon. He will go through a similar workout Sunday and is expected to be back in right field for the Phillies sometime during the team’s three-game series against the Chicago Cubs which begins Tuesday night at Wrigley Field.
NBC Sports
Alex Cora pushes back on criticism over Kevin Plawecki release
Who knew the release of a backup catcher would create so much controversy?. The Boston Red Sox designated veteran catcher Kevin Plawecki for assignment last week, freeing a roster spot to elevate pitching prospect Franklin German from Triple-A Worcester. Plawecki was a popular figure in Boston's clubhouse, and his release...
Comments / 0