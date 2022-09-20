Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Facebook's $37.5 Million Location Tracking Settlement: See If You Qualify
Facebook's parent company, Meta, has agreed to a $37.5 million settlement to resolve a lawsuit accusing it of violating users' privacy by tracking their movements without permission. Plaintiffs in Lundy et al v. Meta Platforms claim the social media platform collected location data on Facebook users even when they turned...
Apple Experts Agree: You Should Delete This iPhone App ASAP For A Faster Phone
Is it just your imagination or does your phone seem so much more sluggish these days? There are a number of reasons why your phone may not be resembling the device you took home from the Apple store (even if that purchase date wasn’t so long ago). Your charging habits could be causing battery power to dwindle faster. Maybe you’re storing it in places where the temperature is too high for its battery. Or, the most likely culprit of all, the many apps you’ve downloaded over the years include a few that are notorious for draining your phone of resources and slowing it down to a snail’s pace. Apple experts agree: you should delete this iPhone app ASAP for a faster phone.
A leaker says someone accidentally left in their hotel room the unreleased Meta VR headset that Mark Zuckerberg hyped up to Joe Rogan — check out the video of the device
An online user says someone left Meta's yet-to-be-released VR headset in a room at the hotel where he works — a month before its expected unveiling.
Phone Arena
Google might owe you part of a $100 million settlement fund related to Google Photos
Google has assembled a pot worth $100 million which is actually a fund that has to be shared among those eligible to be part of a settlement involving the Google Photos platform. Of course, not everyone is entitled to a share of this money. You must have been a resident of Illinois between May 1, 2015, and April 25, 2022, and appeared in a Google Photos image during that time range.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How Much Money Has Marjorie Taylor Greene Lost on Trump’s Social Media Company?
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Donald Trump’s big plan to take his struggling media start-up public is in serious jeopardy. And if TruthSocial’s luck doesn’t turn around quickly, it could take a big chunk out of the pocketbook of one of Trump’s closest political allies: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Elon Musk Calls This Drug The 'Most Troubling': Is It Marijuana, LSD, Speed, or Caffeine?
Elon Musk on Friday weighed in on the impact of different classes of psychoactive drugs. The Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO was reacting to a graphic shared by one of his Twitter followers which showed the results of a study conducted by NASA on the effect of the various psychoactive substances on spiders.
3 Battery-Draining Apps Tech Experts Say You Should Delete Immediately
When your iPhone battery refuses to hold a charge for very long, and you’re sure that the culprit isn’t the battery itself, it’s time to investigate and turn your attention to the apps that you use most often, as well as those that are running in the background. Some apps are simply more taxing on your battery because they DO more. If your phone is otherwise in good shape and relatively new, don’t rush off to the Apple store or replace the battery just yet. Try deleting these three battery-draining apps first to see if it makes a difference.
Elon Musk Warns 'Just A Matter Of Time' Before Event That Led To Extinction Of Dinosaurs Hits Us Mammals
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk struck an ominous note on Twitter Monday as he touched upon a mass extinction event that brought to an end the Cretaceous period. What Happened: Musk said what hastened the demise of the dinosaurs and led to the proliferation of mammals on the planets could happen again.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Green' At Walmart
While emergency "codes" may be best known from TV medical dramas, hospitals are not the only place they're used. In fact, grocery stores also use a code system to communicate with employees regardless of their location in the building. Walmart in particular has a code system using colors, numbers, letters, and phrases.
Bill Gates says some people yell at him in public, accusing him of 'putting chips into people'
Bill Gates said he's run into people in public who yell at him for "putting chips into people." He called the conspiracy theory "tragic" if it caused people to be hesitant of vaccines or masks. Gates joked that he was targeted more than Anthony Fauci because he's more known internationally.
Elon Musk's Ex-Girlfriend Grimes Says Mark Zuckerberg 'Wildly Under Qualified' To Run Metaverse
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend Grimes says that Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg isn't the right person to run the metaverse. On Friday, she went on Twitter to say Zuckerberg is "under qualified" to launch the metaverse. Claire Boucher, the Canadian musician known as Grimes, expressed...
IGN
Meet Loab: The Terrifying Face The Internet Has Dubbed the First AI Art Cryptid
An AI art enthusiast has apparently stumbled across a creepy, recurring image – now known as Loab – which appears to be more easily generated than you'd ever expect (or want). The Internet has now dubbed Loab the first AI art cryptid. Artificial intelligence has come a long...
Jeff Bezos loses spot as second-richest person
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is now the world’s second-richest person, dethroning Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in the title he was demoted to last year after Elon Musk overtook him as the wealthiest person in the world.The 60-year-old Indian chairman of the Adani Group, which includes businesses in coal production, infrastructure and thermal power generation, has a real-time net worth of $155.5bn, according to the Forbes Real Time Billionaire’s List.Along with becoming one of the first Asian businesspeople to rank among the top three billionaires globally, the Indian tycoon’s company impressively climbed the ranks this year at a breakneck speed...
Facebook forced to payout $38million to users over location tracking – find out if you’re owed money
FACEBOOK has reached a $37.5million dollar settlement with users who accused the company of wrongfully tracking their location. Plaintiffs say Facebook tracked them through their IP addresses even after they had shut off location services. "Facebook has been covertly obtaining detailed location information from users regardless of whether a user...
Warning for Samsung owners as ‘data breach’ leaks customers’ personal info online
SAMSUNG has admitted that it suffered a cyber security breach in July that compromised the data of some users in the U.S. The hack revealed customers’ names, birthdays, contact information and more, the South Korean tech titan said Friday. Samsung, one of the world's biggest smartphone manufacturers, said it...
UPS Worker Shares Surprising Hourly Pay: 'Y'all Really Clueless'
"My husband is a UPS driver, I can vouch for this. He made me a housewife," one user commented.
Three times artificial intelligence has scared scientists – from creating chemical weapons to claiming it has feelings
THE artificial intelligence revolution has only just begun, but there have already been numerous unsettling developments. AI programs can be used to act on humans' worst instincts or achieve humans' more wicked goals, like creating weapons or terrifying its creators with a lack of morality. What is artificial intelligence?. Artificial...
Are hackers in your phone? Here’s how to find out
I've heard from many people who have been cyberstalked over the years. Sadly, today's tech makes it all too easy. Take Apple AirTags, for example. They’re cheap, small, and easy to hide — and can tell the owner exactly where you are located. Here are six signs to look for if you suspect someone is tracking you this way.
Professional fakers are charging people up to $150 an hour to sit in their job interviews for them
Job candidates are hiring proxies to sit in job interviews for them — and some are paying up to $150 an hour for "professional" fake interviewees.
JOBS・
Tesla Employees Were Reportedly Asked to Leave Company If They Couldn't Move Closer to an Office
A new report showed that employee morale at the electric car company is low upon Elon Musk's strict return to office policy.
Comments / 0