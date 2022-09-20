Read full article on original website
wjct.org
FPL to pass along tax savings to customers
With a new federal law providing tax breaks for renewable energy, Florida Power & Light on Friday asked state regulators to approve a plan that would pass along an estimated $384.1 million in savings to customers over the next three years. The plan, which would start with a $25 million...
wjct.org
California plans to phase out new gas heaters by 2030
The Golden State just became the first in the nation to begin making fossil-fuel furnaces and heaters a thing of the past. In its ongoing effort to slash ozone pollution, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) voted Thursday to ban the sale of new gas furnaces and water heaters beginning in 2030. Homes will be required to install zero-emissions alternatives, like electric heaters.
wjct.org
'Have a plan': Officials encourage preparation ahead of potential hurricane
Tropical Depression Nine formed this morning in the Caribbean and looks set to develop into a hurricane by Monday morning - with Florida potentially on its path soon after that. Although it is too early for an accurate forecast, the National Hurricane Center's latest model has South Florida in the...
