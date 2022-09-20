ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

wjct.org

FPL to pass along tax savings to customers

With a new federal law providing tax breaks for renewable energy, Florida Power & Light on Friday asked state regulators to approve a plan that would pass along an estimated $384.1 million in savings to customers over the next three years. The plan, which would start with a $25 million...
FLORIDA STATE
wjct.org

California plans to phase out new gas heaters by 2030

The Golden State just became the first in the nation to begin making fossil-fuel furnaces and heaters a thing of the past. In its ongoing effort to slash ozone pollution, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) voted Thursday to ban the sale of new gas furnaces and water heaters beginning in 2030. Homes will be required to install zero-emissions alternatives, like electric heaters.
CALIFORNIA STATE

