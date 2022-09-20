ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Anxiety and Anger Have More in Common Than You Think

Anger and anxiety have much in common. One can drive the other; each make it difficult to discern other emotions. Both anxious and anger-prone individuals can be controlling as a way of dealing with anxiety. Increasing your emotional range, translating control into worry, and catching the build-up of anxiety or...
Acceptance or Rejection: How Do You Respond to Bad News?

I’ll never forget when I got the photo. My husband texted me a selfie from Lookout Rock. Earlier that year, my husband had some health issues—trouble breathing, fatigue, and chest pains. After several doctor’s appointments, tests, and lab results, he learned he had sarcoidosis. Sarcoidosis is a disease that inflames the lungs, lymph glands, and other organs in the body.
How to Make Relationship Happiness Last

More than half of people who are “very happy” with their marriage are very happy with life overall. The relationship quality of a married couple tends to decline over time. Thinking about conflict from a third-party perspective stops the decline in relationship quality for married couples. You’ve likely...
Using Anger Wisely

Anger contains information that helps a person survive and thrive. Welcoming anger can help one gain wisdom and respond to situations skillfully. The ego tends to get stuck in "stories" of right and wrong, which prolongs anger and leads to unskillful reactions. Anger is something we all experience now and...
Are Your Good Intentions Sabotaging Your Relationship?

Studies suggest that sacrificing doesn’t guarantee a boost in relationship satisfaction, and it often backfires. Part of the reason our sacrifice is not as beneficial as we may think is that our partner often isn’t even aware of our sacrifice. Relational sacrifices that were more challenging were negatively...
Identifying the Root Causes of Shame

If you’ve ever heard the phrase, “Shame on you!” you know how stinging and devastating it can be. Those words can leave you feeling awful about yourself. Maybe it’s been a long time since someone caused you to feel shamed, but now you carry feelings of being unworthy and inferior. You chronically feel disappointed with who you are. You question whether you’re good enough, and maybe compare yourself unfavorably to others.
How to Eliminate Emotional Distance in Your Relationship

A new study tries to decode “relationship jet lag” and offers insight into how couples can develop the agility to deal with it. Relationship "jet lag” is the feeling that you and your partner are traveling in different time zones and aren’t synced up. Tips for...
Setting Limits With Your Addicted Child

Parents whose adult children misuse substances may find themselves with understandable fears in the face of being manipulated and overwhelmed. Rushing in to solve your adult child's problems for them creates and sustains a dynamic of unhealthy self-esteem and dependence. Learning to set reasonable boundaries and limits may feel initially...
