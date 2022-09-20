ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

This Online Investment Platform Is Offering Shares in an Ultra-Rare Japanese Whisky Collection

By Jonah Flicker
Robb Report
Robb Report
 4 days ago

The stock market has been hitting ups and downs faster than the Coney Island Cyclone recently, so at times like whisky can seem like an attractive investment (a responsible sip can also help lessen the blow when you look at your portfolio and see how much you’ve lost). Now wine and spirits investment platform Vint is offering shares in some of the rarest Japanese whisky ever, the Karuizawa Sapphire Geisha Collection.

This collection is valued at $158,000 and consists of four bottles (two sets) from this silent distillery that closed in 2001 and was demolished in 2016, meaning that this is some of the last remaining whisky produced there. The two bottles in question are a 36-year-old single-cask single malt whisky, which according to Vint is among just 105 remaining in the world, and a 31-year-old single-cask single malt whisky, of which there are only 146 bottles. There are 1,580 shares available to purchase for $100 each, and the estimated sale will happen sometime between 2024 and 2027. This should allow these bottles to increase in value beyond their current estimation, and Vint cites the historical return on these whiskies as nearly 28 percent. Indeed, a single bottle of the 36-year-old Sapphire Geisha whisky sold for close to $50,000 in 2020. You can read the entire Vint investment thesis about this whisky collection here .

Japanese whisky as a category overall has exploded in popularity in recent years, as anyone trying to get their hands on a bottle of Yamazaki 18 or Hibiki 21 has certainly noticed. So it follows suit that these incredibly rare bottlings could reach (or maybe even surpass) the heights of single malts from Scottish distilleries like The Macallan , which has had bottles sold at auction for around a million dollars. Other companies are entering the world of online rare whisky investment, like this set of Pappy Van Winkle bottles from Rally .

Still, no investment is a sure thing, and there’s no crystal ball to ensure that any bottle of whisky will increase exponentially in value. We still maintain that drinking great whisky is the best return you can get on a bottle.

More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

A Collection of Extraordinary Egypt-Themed Jewelry Is Heading to Auction at Sotheby’s

Egyptian-revival jewelry is about to make another much-anticipated comeback. Sotheby’s is hosting a sale dubbed “Egyptomania,” which will put a slew of jewelry inspired by the ancient Egyptian world up for grabs. The pieces will be put on the block at Sotheby’s Magnificent Jewels sale on December 7th. But for those that just want to dream a little, they will be placed on display for the public, first in Dubai from September 26th through the 28th and then at Sotheby’s New York galleries from November 30th through December 6th. The Egyptian-focused events coincide with the 100th anniversary of the discovery...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Robb Report

Bardstown Bourbon Is Releasing the Last Two Editions of Its Celebrated Fusion Series

In a move that many newer distilleries are still dreaming about, Bardstown Bourbon Company is moving away from sourcing to using more in-house distilled whiskey and ending its popular Fusion series. Looks like this little distillery (well, pretty big actually) is all grown up now. The Fusion series, which combines whiskey sourced from distilleries in Kentucky with BBC juice, is wrapping up with two final releases, both including four-year-old bourbon produced in-house as the dominant component of the blend. The point of this particular series has been to blend younger BBC liquid with older whiskey from other distilleries, made using a...
DRINKS
Robb Report

This New Indian Whisky Was Aged in 3 Different Barrels

There’s a new Indian single malt just hitting the market, part of a rapidly expanding category here in the US, and it’s making a bold (in whisky terms) claim. Indri-Trini: The Three Wood is being touted as the first Indian whisky to be aged in three specific barrel types… but that might be up for debate. Indri Single Malt is made by Piccadily Group at a distillery in the eponymous city of Indri, which is located in the Indian state of Haryana. The malt distillery has been in operation since 2012, and is said to be the largest independent distillery in...
DRINKS
Robb Report

Panerai Unveils 4 New Moon Phase Editions of Its Luminor Due Watch for Women

Panerai’s colossal watch designs are often sported by Hollywood’s most muscle-bound men, including Sylvester Stallone and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Since 2016, however, the brand’s Luminor Due collection has offered watches in thin case designs more suitable for women collectors. Now the Swiss watchmaker has given the watch a lunar twist, and it comes in four new editions. Dubbed the Luminor Due Luna, the timepiece is housed in 38 mm cases with small seconds and moon phase displays. References PAM01179, PAM01180 and PAM01301 are set in a polished steel bezel with sun-brushed dials. Reference PAM01181, meanwhile, features an all-gold Panerai Goldtech...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Mchale
Robb Report

Casa Dragones’ New Tequila Is the First to Be Aged in Rare Japanese Oak

Is there a spirit that hasn’t been finished in mizunara oak at this point? This rare, expensive Japanese cask has shown up everywhere, and the latest example is in the world of tequila with a new reposado expression from Casa Dragones getting into the mizuanara maturation madness. This is just the fourth expression to be released by Casa Dragones, a brand that has been around since 2009. For the purists out there, let’s get this out of the way—yes, this is a tequila made using a diffuser, which the brand isn’t shy about. A quick look at the website finds language...
DRINKS
Robb Report

This Charming $26 Million Wyoming Mansion Comes With Its Own Flower Shop for Green Thumbs

Imagine all the charm of the English countryside but in the Wild West of Wyoming.  Sitting on nearly five acres in the riverside neighborhood of Tucker Ranch is a stone-clad manse with immaculately manicured gardens and a private lake. The $26 million stunner, which is listed with Tom Evans of Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty, stands out from the area’s typical log cabins and rugged lodges for all the right reasons. Indeed, it shares many of the same whimsical features as the twee cottages across the pond. Think Vermont slate roofing, iron-framed windows, lots of reclaimed wood and copper accents.   Designed by JLF...
WYOMING STATE
Robb Report

Legendary Tiffany Designer, Jean Schlumberger, Is the Star of Christie’s Jewels Online Auction

Tiffany & Co. is one of the few jewelry houses to establish a cabal of in-house designers whose names are as famous as the brand itself. They include Elsa Perretti, Paloma Picasso and Jean Schlumberger, the latter of whose designs still get top billing at jewelry auctions. Christie’s is selling 18 of the designer’s pieces in its Jewels Online auction running from September 19-30. When Schlumberger was a young man in Alsace (which was then part of Germany), his parents sent him to Berlin to pursue a career in banking. Instead he rebelled and went to Paris instead to follow his...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Robb Report

This Bonkers 262-Foot Explorer Concept Has a Giant Glass-Bottomed Pool That Floats Over the Dining Table

Jay Aberdoni is flipping the script on the classic explorer yacht. The Spaniard, who was the senior designer at Alberto Mancini Yacht Design before striking out independently, has just unveiled a new 262-footer that shifts the focus from exploring the high seas to exploring the yacht itself. The concept, christened Prelude, has a modern, minimalist profile with clean, elegant lines. Although it has the imposing proportions of a research vessel, the streamlined design is clear of any unnecessary clutter. Most notably, the large garages for toys and tenders typically found on explorers have been replaced by vast, open living areas. Another noticeable change...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Malt Whisky#Whiskies#Ultra#Japanese Whisky#Beverages#Business Personal Finance#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Food Drink#Business Industry#Sapphire Geisha
Robb Report

Faceplant? Mark Zuckerberg Has Lost More Than Half of His Wealth This Year

It’s a pretty impressive—albeit unfortunate—feat: Despite the fact that we still have three months left in 2022, Mark Zuckerberg has already lost more than half of his wealth this year. So far, the Facebook founder and apparent martial-arts enthusiast has seen $71 billion disappear from his net worth since January 1, according to Bloomberg. That’s the most of any person tracked by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, on which Zuckerberg now ranks 20th, with a still mind-numbing $55.9 billion. For reference, Zuckerberg had a whopping $142 billion a mere year ago. Compared with the beginning of the year, Zuckerberg has fallen 14...
STOCKS
Robb Report

Forget the Gray Market. Bugatti Will Now Sell You Pre-Owned Veyrons and Chirons.

Your chances of scoring a Bugatti from the automaker may have just gotten a little better. The French marque has just announced the launch of its Certified Program, through which you can buy pre-owned Veyrons and Chirons. And, in case you are anxious about buying a hypercar that isn’t brand new, both models come with a warranty that will be honored anywhere in the world. As anyone who’s familiar with the automobile auction markets knows, pre-owned Bugattis aren’t exactly hard to find. But the brand’s hypercars are incredibly complex machines and keeping them in working order is not cheap (although not quite...
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

How EVs Could Reduce the Burden on America’s Ailing Power Grid

EVs could prove to be even more advantageous than originally anticipated. We know that EVs will help reduce carbon emissions, but they could also help support out-of-date power grids, according to Wired. That’s right, your battery-powered vehicle won’t just help you get places, it could also keep the lights on at home. This is all thanks to bidirectional or vehicle-to-grid (V2G) charging, a technology that’s starting to pop up on EVs like the new Ford F-150 Lightning. Normally, when you plug in an EV to charge, it takes alternating current (AC) power and turns it into directional current voltage, which it stores...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Robb Report

This Storied San Diego Landmark Has Been Transformed Into a Luxe, 13-Key Boutique Hotel

La Jolla natives Max and Hailey Waitt have just revived a 1900s icon in the quaint seaside village. The historic property was designed by American architect Irving Gill, a.k.a. the godfather of California modernism, for the Kautz family. Originally built in 1913, it was turned into a Bed & Breakfast Inn in the ’80s and subsequently lost some of its classic architectural features. The Waitt siblings have since restored the building back to its former glory and turned it into a charming boutique hotel. “Max and I were ideating a hotel concept and at the same time, we came upon a San...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Robb Report

This New 40-Foot Dayboat Brings La Dolce Vita to the Water—With a Modern Twist

The first thing that stood out about the Solaris 40 Open at the Cannes Yachting Festival was its profile. Even with a quay filled with all kinds of new dayboats from the world’s top builders, the the 40’s exterior aesthetics just popped. The fluid lines move like quicksilver. A snubby flare at the bow twists and turns aft along the gunwales, culminating in the right amount of tumblehome aft. The lines are enhanced by the hull’s paint quality—muted silver, platinum and gold that give these boats a rich luster. “It’s a great-looking boat,” says Juan Morillo, the Italian builder’s Miami-based broker. “It’s...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

A Lavish Condo in New York’s Iconic Plaza Hotel Just Hit the Market for $8 Million

Forget holidaying at the Plaza. Now you can live there. In 2005, the New York City icon closed for a $400 million redesign that would make it part hotel and part condominium. The esteemed Fifth Avenue address—which famously welcomed guests like the Beatles, Christian Dior and Frank Lloyd Wright—reopened three years later in 2008 with 181 new private residences. One of these coveted apartments has just hit the market for $8 million, and it comes with more than just a doorman.  Located on the 13th floor of the distinguished building, private residence 1303 was designed by interior decorator (and Olympic skier)...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

This Sleek New 58-Foot Motoryacht Is the Best-Looking Boat You’ll See Today

Wally Yachts’ tagline “The Other Side of the Wind” was emblazoned across the signage near the wallypower58’s berth at the 2022 Cannes Yachting Festival, and it felt especially appropriate after stepping aboard the brand’s latest model. With light-blond teak on the sole and gently angled-out gunwales, there is something undeniably sailboat-y about this motoryacht’s design. The sailing-yacht effect is heightened by liberal use of carbon fiber which was visible across the exterior, from the hardtop to helm console to the cockpit table. Worth noting: a carbon-fiber table is very unusual for a boat; it’s almost always wood or plastic. The carbon-fiber...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

Porsche Could Be Worth Up to $78 Billion When It Goes Public

A single Porsche could be worth hundreds of thousands of dollars. The company itself, though, could be worth orders of magnitude more. As it readies the German marque for its IPO, Volkswagen—Porsche’s parent company—has announced the price range for shares, valuing the company at $78 billion, according to a new report from The Wall Street Journal. The public sale, combined with a private sale of Porsche stock to VW’s largest investor, could raise $19.5 billion overall. In the IPO, which is set for September 29, a quarter of Porsche preferred shares will be sold for €76.50 to €82.50 (about the same in...
BUSINESS
Robb Report

Car of the Week: This Extremely Rare 1962 Aston Martin DB4 Convertible Could Fetch up to $1.4 Million at Auction

I recall having a conversation decades ago with an accomplished Aston Martin restorer—the best in the US, to be sure. At the time, he regaled me with tales of DB5s coming into his shop, more than a few of which had Goldfinger soundtracks stuffed into their aftermarket cassette players. Their prototypical owners all imagined themselves to be Agent 007 and desired a restoration in Silver Birch with black leather interior to match the cinematic example. A classic Aston Martin will do that. It’s probably because they are so good looking, a trait inherited since the first 1958 DB4. But if there’s...
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

Robb Report

40K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy