ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Nine killed in campaign accident in Brazil

By Handout
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F6tbg_0i3Joo6A00
Handout picture provided by the official Twitter account of Sao Paulo fire department showing firefighters working inside a collapsed building in Itapecerica da Serra, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, on September 20, 2022 /SAO PAULO FIRE DEPARTMENT/AFP

An auditorium hosting a campaign event ahead of Brazil's upcoming elections partially collapsed on Tuesday, killing nine people and injuring at least 31, authorities said.

The accident hit during a visit to a shipping container company in Sao Paulo state by candidates running for Congress and the state legislature, officials said.

Congressional candidate Ely Santos and state legislature candidate Jones Dozinette were among those injured in the accident in the Sao Paulo suburb of Itapecerica da Serra.

Images posted online by state emergency services showed rescuers sorting through the mangled wreckage of a stage and stands pitched to near-vertical angles by the collapse.

There were 64 people in all in attendance at the time, officials said.

"We are making every effort to ensure the rescue operation moves as quickly as possible," Sao Paulo state emergency services spokeswoman Luciana Soares said in a statement.

Brazil is due to hold federal and state elections on October 2.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Lebanon migrant ship death toll rises to 94

Seventeen bodies were recovered Saturday after a boat carrying migrants from Lebanon sank off Syria's coast, raising the overall toll to 94, Syrian state television said, in one of the eastern Mediterranean's deadliest such episodes. "The death toll from the boat that sank off the coast of Tartus has risen to 94," state television said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Cubans to vote in referendum on same-sex marriage

Cubans on Sunday will vote in a landmark referendum on whether to legalize same-sex marriage and adoption, allow surrogate pregnancies and give greater rights to non-biological parents. Some Cubans, for example, have expressed support for same-sex marriage but oppose surrogate pregnancies.
WORLD
AFP

Brazil's business sector still supports Bolsonaro, but with reservations

Brazil's business sector, which views the economic policies of leftist presidential hopeful Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva with suspicion, will again vote for incumbent Jair Bolsonaro, but this time with more reservation, experts say. Bolsonaro had 62 percent of voter intentions in the business sector in a poll published by Datafolha late on Thursday, compared to just 24 percent for Lula.
ECONOMY
AFP

Tens of thousands of Jewish pilgrims in Ukraine despite war

Tens of thousands of Hasidic Jews gathered in the Ukrainian city of Uman for their annual pilgrimage, officials said Sunday, despite authorities asking them to skip the trip because of the war. The central Ukrainian city of Uman is relatively far from the frontline, but Ukrainian and Israeli authorities urged worshippers to skip the celebrations taking place between September 25 and 27 this year.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Elections#Legislature#Sao Paulo#Congressional
AFP

Ukraine war saps Russian sway over Caucasus, Central Asia

As the invasion of Ukraine drains Russia's forces, Moscow's grip on its former Soviet backyard in the Caucasus and Central Asia is loosening with unpredictable consequences, experts say. "We need to keep an eye on what's happening in Armenia," said Michael Levystone, an expert on Russia and central Asia at IFRI, a French international relations think tank.
POLITICS
AFP

Blinken urges calm on Taiwan in talks with China

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Friday for calm over Taiwan as he met his Chinese counterpart, as soaring tensions showed signs of easing a notch. - Taiwan the 'biggest risk' - In a sign that tensions have eased, Wang also met in New York with US climate envoy John Kerry, despite China's announcement after Pelosi's visit that it was curbing cooperation on the issue, a key priority for Biden.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Cubans voting on a landmark liberalization of family code

Cubans went to the polls Sunday to vote in a landmark referendum on whether to legalize same-sex marriage and adoption, allow surrogate pregnancies and give greater rights to non-biological parents. This month, the Cuban Conference of Catholic Bishops announced its stand against several points in the new code, including surrogate pregnancies and adoption by same-sex couples. 
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
Country
Brazil
AFP

US, China top diplomats to meet on high tensions on Taiwan

The top US and Chinese diplomats meet Friday in New York as soaring tensions show signs of easing, but Beijing issued a new warning against support for Taiwan. In a sign of smoother ties, Wang said he met in New York with US climate envoy John Kerry despite China's announcement after Pelosi's visit that it was curbing cooperation on the issue, a key priority for Biden.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Swiss narrowly back hiking retirement age for women

Swiss voters on Sunday accepted by a hair a divisive pension reform plan, which will raise women's retirement age to the same as men's, but snubbed a push to ban factory farming Final results showed a tiny majority of Swiss approved a government plan to reform the country's pension system for the first time in more than a quarter of a century.  Final results showed just over 63 percent of voters voted "no" to the popular initiative by animal rights and welfare organisations. 
ECONOMY
AFP

Ahead of World Cup, influencer 'Mr Q' lifts veil on Qatar

At a time when prickly questions are being asked about Qatar and its hosting of the World Cup, Khalifa Al Haroon offers a smile, a sigh and a shrug as he seeks to explain its mysteries. Haroon, who is now a consultant to the Qatar Football Association and an eSports entrepreneur, said he is excited about the World Cup "because people can now come here and experience it for themselves and make their own judgements instead of just believing what's written".
SOCCER
AFP

Chinese former senior security official faces life in prison for bribery

A Chinese former top security official faces life in prison after a court on Friday hit him with a suspended death sentence for bribery and other crimes, adding to a flurry of corruption verdicts in recent days. Sun Lijun's death sentence will be commuted to life imprisonment after two years, according to a statement by the Intermediate People's Court in the city of Changchun.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Why are climate activists calling for reparations?

Pakistan's catastrophic floods have led to renewed calls for rich polluting nations, which grew their economies through heavy use of fossil fuels, to compensate developing countries for the devastating impacts caused by the climate crisis. Calls for "loss and damage" payments go further than adaptation financing, and seek compensation for multiplying severe weather impacts that countries cannot withstand.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Iran vows 'no leniency' against wave of women-led protests

Iran's judiciary chief vowed no leniency Sunday against the wave of unrest that has rocked the country since the death of young Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in the custody of the morality police. The judiciary chief "emphasised the need for decisive action without leniency" against the core instigators of the "riots", the judiciary's Mizan Online website said.
PROTESTS
AFP

German bakeries fight for survival as costs spiral

Faced with exploding energy and ingredient costs, German baker Tobias Exner has installed new energy-efficient ovens, shortened his opening hours and even considered baking at lower temperatures. Seventy percent of artisanal bakeries have gas ovens and gas prices are going through the roof," said Friedemann Berg, managing director of the German Bakers' Federation.
BUSINESS
AFP

Mali post-coup PM denounces France, salutes Russia at UN

Mali's military-appointed prime minister on Saturday lashed out at France as well as the United Nations in a grievance-filled address over his nation's deteriorating security. Colonel Abdoulaye Maiga, named last month by coup leaders as Mali's interim prime minister, accused France of having "stabbed in the back" the West African nation with its withdrawal of troops.
WORLD
AFP

Ukraine schools battered by Russian onslaught in south

Just a handful of kilometres from the frontline, a shattered village school in the southern Mykolaiv region is a stark sign of the war damage inflicted by Russia on Ukrainian education. According to UNESCO, citing Ukrainian Ministry of Education figures, almost 300 schools have been destroyed since the invasion began, and over 2,550 damaged.
EDUCATION
AFP

Hundreds rally in Paris, European cities to denounce Iran regime

Hundreds of expatriate Iranians rallied in Paris and other European cities on Saturday to denounce Iran's crackdown on protests following the death of Mahsa Amini after her arrest by morality police. Iran says that 35 people have died in the protests that erupted after the death of Amini but activists say that the number is now over 50 and likely even higher.
PROTESTS
AFP

Germany's Scholz cites energy supply 'progress' on UAE visit

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Sunday his country was determined to never again rely on a single energy supplier and touted "progress" in gas projects while visiting the United Arab Emirates. "We have made progress on a whole series of projects here in terms of the production and purchase of diesel and gas," Scholz told reporters in the Emirati capital Abu Dhabi.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

AFP

85K+
Followers
33K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy