ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, GA

Asbestos assessment at former mental hospital property continues, Rome Floyd County Development Authority elects officers

By jbailey, File, By hometownheadlines,
Rome News-Tribune
Rome News-Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RlULg_0i3JonDR00
A centrally-located community building on the 100-plus acres of the former Northwest Georgia Regional Hospital property. File

The Rome Floyd County Development Authority is still working to assess any asbestos mitigation needed for the former Northwest Georgia Regional Hospital site.

Even with the site in its current state, the authority is seeking to recruit new manufacturers to locate on the 100-plus acres of land. There’s also the potential that nearby industries could choose to expand using the available property.

In order to assess the cleanup costs and needs of the site the authority received a $500,000 federal grant in May. The grant funds will be used for, among other things, environmental cleanup assessment and planning purposes for sites like the former hospital property.

Recently there have been two dates they had lined up for engineers to come out to the site to assess it, but both have fallen through.

“We’re just trying to get them out there as quickly as their schedule and our schedule allows,” RFCDA President Missy Kendrick said.

One of the things moving on that property is interest from filmmakers, she said.

“We’re having more interested film scouts come out there to take a look,” Kendrick said. “So far, everybody who’s gone out there has been pretty pleased. So, hopefully, we can make a little money from productions before we start any (demolitions).”

The authority is also looking at 20 acres of land at the North Floyd Industrial Park, the site of the Lowe’s Distribution Center, which was deemed usable for development after a wetlands study for the area.

Another area for potential development is 300 acres of property bordering Huffaker Road. A prospect is interested in the property, Kendrick said, but only if the land is publicly controlled.

“We have entered into an option with the owners of that property for a year in order to submit it for this,” Kendrick said.

In other business, the authority elected officers for 2023. The constitutional officers on the board re-elected current chair Jimmy Byars to another three-year term on the board, as well as back to the role of chair for 2023.

Board member Lowery May was elected to vice chair and Doc Kibler was elected to resume the role of secretary and treasurer for 2023.

Comments / 0

Related
daystech.org

Local man arrested for vandalizing VR businesses | Local News

A Douglasville man is suspected of damaging a number of companies in Villa Rica on Sunday night time, together with autos parked at one of many institutions. During the night time of Sept. 18, a suspect allegedly spray painted a number of Villa Rica companies with a “five-point star with a circle around it.”
VILLA RICA, GA
Calhoun Journal

Piedmont Police Department Investigation Leads to Large Bust

Piedmont, AL – The Piedmont Police Department department shared that on September 22,2022 officers with the Piedmont Police Department conducted an investigation into a theft of catalytic converters. Information was obtained from the victim and Investigations tracked the vehicle to a motel in Piedmont. During the investigation items were recovered from the theft along with 24 grams of Meth, Heroin, Drug Paraphernalia, and Marijuana. This case is still currently under investigation. The department also stated, “Great Job Officers and also great job to the victim in this case!!!”
PIEDMONT, AL
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Dunwoody City Council imposes moratorium on cannabis retail stores

During one of its briefest sessions on record, the Dunwoody City Council on Sept. 19 voted to put a six-month moratorium on permitting or licensing cannabis retail stores within the city limits. According to Dunwoody Community Development Director Richard McLeod, who presented the resolution, the state of Georgia has created laws that allow for the […] The post Dunwoody City Council imposes moratorium on cannabis retail stores appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rome, GA
Government
Floyd County, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
City
Rome, GA
County
Floyd County, GA
Local
Georgia Government
WXIA 11 Alive

Raffensperger: Coffee County probe stalled because local officials lied

ATLANTA — Note: This story was modified to include comments made Friday by Gabriel Sterling, a top official in the Georgia Secretary of State's office. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says an investigation into a south Georgia security breach got stalled by local officials who covered up what happened. Much of the evidence has emerged only in recent weeks.
ATLANTA, GA
thecitymenus.com

Flash Those Pearly Whites: West Georgia Family Dentistry Opens New Office In Bremen

West Georgia Family Dentistry is expanding to serve all of West Georgia’s dental needs. With a location already in Douglasville, Doctors Eric Leithner and Kylee Rider noticed more and more patients coming from the west, and decided to open another location at 107 Valley Run Drive in Bremen. Featuring emergency care, restorative care, general preventative care, and the latest technology, West Georgia Family Dentistry is fully equipped to handle any dental need or questions you may have. “We have a great team of hygienists and staff that work really well with our customers,” said Dr. Leithner.
BREMEN, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asbestos#Mental Hospital#Healthcare Construction#Urban Construction#Medical Services#General Health#Construction Maintenance#Rfcda
weisradio.com

Chattooga County Sheriff Releases Name of Victim in Fatal Pedestrian Accident Friday

A pedestrian was struck and killed on Highway 27 between Summerville and Trion, Georgia on Friday morning, marking the fourth pedestrian fatality in the County this year. A driver travelling southbound on Highway 27 near Dot Johnson Drive around 7:00 that morning struck and killed 57 year-old William M. Lee of Summerville, as he was attempting to cross over the highway.
SUMMERVILLE, GA
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Thursday, September 22nd

Jeffrey Sims, age 50 of Leesburg – DUI/Controlled Substance;. Michael Cox, age 21 of Centre – Failure to Appear (three counts) and a Bond Revocation;. Byron Young, 52 of Cedar Bluff – Court Order and Probation Reocation:. Star Maloof, age 43 of Piedmont – Failure to Appear...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
wrganews.com

GDOT announces nightly Road Closures for paving in Rome

Beginning Monday evening, September 26, 2022, Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) will have nightly closures for road paving at the intersection of of S.R. 293 and S.R. 53, commonly known in Rome as “Five Points”. Construction of this project is limited to off-peak hours with most of the...
ROME, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
chschipper.com

New Distribution Center Comes to Bartow

Economic development in Bartow County will receive a noticeable boost in early 2023 with the opening of a distribution center in Adairsville. The location will serve Wisconsin-based retailer Duluth Trading Company and employ 350 people from North Georgia. The site will serve as a southern hub for Duluth, a company...
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Officials identify teens killed in Paulding County house fire

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Paulding County Fire Rescue on Saturday named the two boys who died from injuries in a devastating house fire on Friday afternoon. "Our units went in rescue mode, and they went through the window, and they located two victims upstairs," said Paulding County Fire Chief Joey Pelfrey.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
WJCL

'Rainbow fentanyl' found in Georgia; Savannah doctor issues warning

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A dangerous and deadly drug disguised as candy or sidewalk chalk is now circulating in Georgia. "Rainbow Fentanyl" was recently detected in the Atlanta area, according to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office. Some fear it may now reach other places in the state, like Savannah. "One...
SAVANNAH, GA
WAAY-TV

DeKalb County road re-opens after all-day Thursday crash cleanup.

4:27 p.m. UPDATE: The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the roadway is now fully open. The DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency reports that state troopers have opened one lane of Alabama 68 between DeKalb County roads 20 and 51 after an early Thursday wreck. Both lanes are expected to be...
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
fox5atlanta.com

Residents persist in call for Civil War shop shutdown

From the outside of Wildman's Civil War Surplus, to the content found within its store walls, some residents call it blatant racism that must stop. A group of Kennesaw residents spoke out against Wildman's Civil War Surplus at a Monday night city council meeting.
KENNESAW, GA
Georgia Recorder

Nonprofits, governments team up to help people keep a roof overhead amid Georgia housing crisis

In Atlanta’s housing market where exorbitant home prices and high rents are excluding even many middle-class families, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and other local luminaries earlier this month stood outside a house built in 1949 that could help buck the trend by providing a safe and affordable place to live. The two-bedroom Oakmont Drive house […] The post Nonprofits, governments team up to help people keep a roof overhead amid Georgia housing crisis appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
ATLANTA, GA
wrganews.com

Bartow Fire Department responds to Residential Fires on Sunday and Monday

Bartow County fire firefighters have reported multiple fires recently:. According to Bartow County Fire and Emergency Services, a doublewide mobile home at Two Run Crossing was lost to fire Monday afternoon. Crews were called to 113 Two Run Crossing off Griffin Road. The occupant and two teenage boys were able to escape. The adult male said the boy first discovered the fire. They attempted to put the fire out with a fire extinguisher and then a hose but quickly got out of control.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
Rome News-Tribune

Rome News-Tribune

Rome, GA
2K+
Followers
506
Post
219K+
Views
ABOUT

Rome News-Tribune is the daily newspaper of Rome, Georgia. Begun originally as a weekly newspaper, the paper has survived several merges with other newspapers. Aside from several months during the Civil War, the paper has been published continuously since 1843. It is owned by Times Journal Inc. based in Marietta, Ga.

 https://www.northwestgeorgianews.com/rome/

Comments / 0

Community Policy