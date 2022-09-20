ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara Falls, NY

Niagara Falls one of NYS landmarks to be lit red, white, and blue Tuesday night

 4 days ago
Gov. Hochul announced that 14 landmarks and bridges across the state will be lit red, white, and blue on Tuesday evening.

The illumination recognizes the 5-year anniversary of Hurricane Maria and the devastation it brought to the island of Puerto Rico.

The illumination will also focus on remembering the lives lost during the hurricane.

"Five years ago, Hurricane Maria brought devastation to Puerto Rico, but also showed us the resiliency of the Puerto Rican people," Hochul said. "As we illuminate our state landmarks tonight, we pay tribute to the thousands of lives that were tragically lost and reaffirm our commitment to supporting our brothers and sisters in Puerto Rico."

Niagara Falls is one of the landmarks to be lit on the anniversary. The following landmarks and bridges will be illuminated as well:

  • One World Trade Center
  • Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge
  • Kosciuszko Bridge
  • The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building
  • State Education Building
  • Alfred E. Smith State Office Building
  • Empire State Plaza
  • State Fairgrounds - Main Gate & Expo Center
  • Niagara Falls
  • The "Franklin D. Roosevelt" Mid-Hudson Bridge
  • Albany International Airport Gateway
  • The Lake Placid Olympic Center
  • MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station
  • Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal

