Strongsville will pay engineering firm $319,000 to study possible I-71 interchange at Boston Road

AKRON, Ohio -- The city of Akron will host Open Streets @ the Innerbelt on Saturday, Oct. 1 from noon-4 p.m. The free community event will transform the decommissioned section of the Akron Innerbelt into a park for the day and feature food, music, art and more. The event is held in partnership with Reconnecting Our Community, the city of Akron Recreation and Parks Department and Downtown Akron Partnership.

AKRON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO