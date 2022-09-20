ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookfield, IL

Comments / 14

Soneh Aravim
4d ago

In the meantime, China is working around the clock on global economic domination. We’re busy with this.

Reply(1)
8
Related
centraltimes.org

Naperville Central implements new grading pilot for 2022-23 year

Naperville Central is implementing a schoolwide opt-in grading system pilot for the 2022-2023 school year. The pilot offers teachers the choice of one or both of two grading options: the “GPA” scale, in which teachers will evaluate students on a 0-4 scale, and the “minimum grade” scale, where the floor for assignments is 50%.
NAPERVILLE, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

St. Francis of Assisi in Orland Park to Host Blue Mass on Sunday

Hundreds of police officers, firefighters, emergency services personnel and their families are expected to attend the annual Blue Mass at noon on Sunday, Sept. 25, at St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Orland Park. Hosted by St. Francis of Assisi Parish and the Knights of Columbus Council 16369, the Blue...
ORLAND PARK, IL
centraltimes.org

D203 unveils new motto

The phrase “Partners in Growth” is now plastered on every building in District 203. This new district motto arose from numerous surveys of students, parents and community members in an attempt to determine what mattered most to the community. “We didn’t want to come up with it on...
NAPERVILLE, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Father Tom’s welcome lives on

Your correspondent in Chicago Lawn and Marquette Manor. Back in the June 10 edition of the Greater Southwest News-Herald, we talked about the passing of the Rev. Tom Mescall, who would become the last pastor of St. Adrian Parish before it was combined with Queen of the Universe. In honor...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Riverside, IL
Education
City
Lyons, IL
City
Oak Park, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Education
Lyons, IL
Education
Lyons, IL
Sports
Brookfield, IL
Sports
City
Riverside, IL
City
Brookfield, IL
Riverside, IL
Sports
Brookfield, IL
Education
wmay.com

Illinoisan Jim Post, 1960s One Hit Wonder, Dies At 82

An Illinois folk singer who created one of the great “one hit wonder” tunes of the 1960s has died. Jim Post was a singer and songwriter based in Chicago in the ‘60s and ‘70s. In 1968, he and his wife at the time, Cathy Post, had a Top 10 hit called “Reach Out of the Darkness,” under the group name Friend and Lover. The song has been featured in a number of films and TV shows since then. But Post never returned to the Billboard Top 40.
GALENA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus K12#Linus High School#Homecoming Queen#The Homecoming#Highschoolsports#Lths#River Forest High School#The Student Association
14news.com

Names of victims in suburban Chicago shooting released

OAK FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The names of three people found shot outside a suburban Chicago home and the man believed to have killed them before fatally shooting himself have been released. They were identified Friday by the Cook County medical examiner’s office as 44-year-old Carlos Gomez, 43-year-old Lupe...
OAK FOREST, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
walls102.com

Missing Chicago motorcyclist found deceased near Seneca

SENECA – A Chicago man that was last seen leaving a bar on a motorcycle in Seneca on September 17th has been found deceased. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan states in a press release that an apparent motorcycle crash occurred on US Route 6 east of the trailer park in Seneca that same day. On Friday, family members of 69-year-old Contreras Eulalio discovered his motorcycle in high weeds and trees in the south ditch of US Route 6. Contreras had been ejected from the bike and found deceased in the area of his motorcycle. The crash remains under investigation by Callahan’s office and the Seneca Police Department.
SENECA, IL
bigislandmusic.net

“Take Me Back To Chicago” Coming October 7

Doors: 6 p.m. | Show: 7 p.m. The timeless music of Chicago comes to life with CTA (Chicago Transit Authority), featuring Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and co-founding member of Chicago, Danny Seraphine, in Take Me Back to Chicago. The concert will take place at the Kahilu Theatre on Friday, October 7, 2022, at 7 p.m.
CHICAGO, IL
southsideweekly.com

Best Place to Find That Special Dress: Peaches Boutique

It’s a rainy Sunday in September and it’s a little past noon. Though the sky is gray, my pupils dilate when I open the door of Peaches Boutique—seeing so many colorful puffy dresses, sequins, lace and ornaments that make even the most humble person want a piece of that glamor. It’s a special place.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy