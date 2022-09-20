ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brodheadsville, PA

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Engines rev up at the ‘Austin Blue Line’ fundraiser

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Breaking the stigma about mental health, that’s the goal of one organization in the Poconos. Revving the engine, all to raise awareness for suicide prevention. Motorcyclists gathered at the Moose Lodge in East Stroudsburg Saturday in honor of Austin Scarpone, who tragically took his life last year. “We do […]
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Fall Fest in Carbon County

LANSFORD, Pa. — Fall was being fawned over Saturday at Lansford Alive's 9th Annual Fall Fest on West Ridge Street in the borough. Food and craft vendors lined the streets of the downtown, plus there was live entertainment, a car cruise, face painting, and more for everyone to enjoy.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Volunteers ‘pick up’ the Poconos in clean-up event

MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — More than 350 volunteers spent the day volunteering at a region-wide litter cleanup event in Monroe County. Safety vests, trash pickers, and neon shirts were distributed to volunteers on Saturday morning for the “Pick Up the Poconos event. Volunteers tackled 30 different locations to clean up litter in Wayne, Pike, Carbon, […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Scranton hosts Allied Services 5K and All-Abilities Walk

SCRANTON, Pa. — Runners of all ages crowd the starting line in the Scranton Veterans Memorial Park for the Team Allied Services 5k & All-Abilities Walk. While running isn't her favorite thing to do, Jen Ducharme from Kingston participates in events like this and runs the TCS New York City Marathon to raise money for Allied Services.
SCRANTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brodheadsville, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Newswatch 16

Light the Night walk at Nay Aug Park

SCRANTON, Pa. — Dozens went to Nay Aug Park in Scranton Saturday evening to Light the Night for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. The walk around the park in Lackawanna County raises money and awareness for blood cancer research. The red lanterns were lit by those who have lost...
SCRANTON, PA
Times News

Piecing together quilts for kids

Ix thousand and eighty-two quilts made and the quilters are going strong. Since 2007 Quilts for Kids, Pocono chapter in Albrightsville has been making quilts for adults and children and donating the quilts to area hospitals, hospices, Janet Weis Children’s Hospital Geisinger, and cancer patients and local nursing homes.
ALBRIGHTSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Fundraiser held for service dogs

PLYMOUTH, Pa. — Honoring public servants, four-legged ones, that is. There was a fundraiser at Behold a New Thing for Canine Companions, an organization that provides service dogs to those who need them. Folks got the chance to hang out with some furry friends, and three lucky winners got...
PLYMOUTH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drive#Food Prices#Nonperishable Food#Volunteers#Christmas#Charity#Valor Clinic
WBRE

WATCH: Family of bears break into home for a quick snack

POCONO LAKE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A homeowner in Monroe County received an unusual alert on his Ring doorbell earlier this month, a mother bear and her cubs impatiently waiting for him to open the door. By the time anyone was able to make it back to the house, it seems the family of bears couldn’t […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Scranton RiverFest 2022

SCRANTON, Pa. — Saturday was the perfect day for Scranton's RiverFest. RiverFest at Sweeney's Beach on Poplar Street included craft and food vendors, displays and exhibits, live music, and of course, the Lackawanna River Conservation Association's 25th Annual Duck-a-Thon. In the Duck-a-Thon, wooden ducks were released into the river,...
SCRANTON, PA
Pocono Update

Two Local Farms To Take Part In The 16th Annual National Alpaca Farm Days

This weekend will mark the 16th Annual National Alpaca Farm Days, to celebrate two local farms are inviting the public to learn more about these furry friends. MONROE COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA | On Saturday, September 24, and Sunday, September 25, 2022, the 16th Annual National Alpaca Farm Days is set. In observance, The Eredita farm in Saylorsburg and Pohopoco Creek Alpacas in Effort are opening their doors, inviting the public to experience alpacas up close.
SAYLORSBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Helping Harvest given helping hand in fighting hunger

SPRING TWP., Pa. — Helping Harvest has scored a giant victory in its fight against hunger in Berks and Schuylkill counties. Employees of The Giant Company's supermarkets converged on the food bank in Spring Township on Friday. They spent their morning packing potatoes for upcoming food drives and mobile markets.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Charities
abc27.com

Humane Pennsylvania to host weekend full of events

LANCASTER & BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Humane Pennsylvania is going to be hosting a weekend full of events. These events include Stuff The Tiny House: Fee-Waived Adoption Weekend, as well as a Flea Market. This event will last three days and run from Friday, September 23 to Sunday,...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Bloomsburg Fair Preview Day

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Most of the vendors are back in their usual spots on the fairgrounds ready for the 167th Bloomsburg Fair. "I personally think we're going to have a very good fair this year. It's going to be cool so people will want to come out," said Bob Auer, Clack Creek United Methodist Church.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Fall farm fun On The Pennsylvania Road

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — As we officially welcome fall, many businesses are busy welcoming fall fanatics. Jon Meyer took the Pennsylvania Road to one of them in Columbia County. Take another trip On The Pennsylvania Road on YouTube.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Celebrating Girls in Aviation Day

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The sky is the limit for girls in aviation. "Whether it be a career, a hobby, a passion, you can learn about piloting, air traffic control, marshaling all different aspects of aviation," said Molly Van Scoy, President of NEPA Women in Aviation. 50 girls of...
FORTY FORT, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Day after 6th birthday, Berks boy loses cancer battle

SPRING TWP., Pa. — A young Berks County boy lost his hard-fought battle with a cancerous brain tumor Thursday night, a day after celebrating his 6th birthday. The family of Ryder Knechtle announced his death Friday morning on the Rally for Ryder Facebook page. "We are so sad," his...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
macaronikid.com

2022 Fall Festival Guide

It's fall! The time of the year when the weather starts to turn, and you can enjoy fun fall outings with the whole family. The Lehigh Valley has so many great farms, festivals, and events. You can enjoy a different one every weekend!. Hausman's Fruit Farm Fall Farm Festival, Coopersburg.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Wilkes-Barre local news

 https://www.wnep.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy