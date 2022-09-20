Read full article on original website
Related
Engines rev up at the ‘Austin Blue Line’ fundraiser
EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Breaking the stigma about mental health, that’s the goal of one organization in the Poconos. Revving the engine, all to raise awareness for suicide prevention. Motorcyclists gathered at the Moose Lodge in East Stroudsburg Saturday in honor of Austin Scarpone, who tragically took his life last year. “We do […]
Fall Fest in Carbon County
LANSFORD, Pa. — Fall was being fawned over Saturday at Lansford Alive's 9th Annual Fall Fest on West Ridge Street in the borough. Food and craft vendors lined the streets of the downtown, plus there was live entertainment, a car cruise, face painting, and more for everyone to enjoy.
Volunteers ‘pick up’ the Poconos in clean-up event
MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — More than 350 volunteers spent the day volunteering at a region-wide litter cleanup event in Monroe County. Safety vests, trash pickers, and neon shirts were distributed to volunteers on Saturday morning for the “Pick Up the Poconos event. Volunteers tackled 30 different locations to clean up litter in Wayne, Pike, Carbon, […]
Scranton hosts Allied Services 5K and All-Abilities Walk
SCRANTON, Pa. — Runners of all ages crowd the starting line in the Scranton Veterans Memorial Park for the Team Allied Services 5k & All-Abilities Walk. While running isn't her favorite thing to do, Jen Ducharme from Kingston participates in events like this and runs the TCS New York City Marathon to raise money for Allied Services.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Light the Night walk at Nay Aug Park
SCRANTON, Pa. — Dozens went to Nay Aug Park in Scranton Saturday evening to Light the Night for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. The walk around the park in Lackawanna County raises money and awareness for blood cancer research. The red lanterns were lit by those who have lost...
Times News
Piecing together quilts for kids
Ix thousand and eighty-two quilts made and the quilters are going strong. Since 2007 Quilts for Kids, Pocono chapter in Albrightsville has been making quilts for adults and children and donating the quilts to area hospitals, hospices, Janet Weis Children’s Hospital Geisinger, and cancer patients and local nursing homes.
Shoe drive in Monroe County helping community, people overseas
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Inside a trailer behind Girls on the Run Pocono in Hamilton Township, you'll find just about any shoe you can think of. Snow boots to running sneakers, even sports cleats. Alison Fennell is the program director. She says the gently worn shoes are part of...
Fundraiser held for service dogs
PLYMOUTH, Pa. — Honoring public servants, four-legged ones, that is. There was a fundraiser at Behold a New Thing for Canine Companions, an organization that provides service dogs to those who need them. Folks got the chance to hang out with some furry friends, and three lucky winners got...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WATCH: Family of bears break into home for a quick snack
POCONO LAKE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A homeowner in Monroe County received an unusual alert on his Ring doorbell earlier this month, a mother bear and her cubs impatiently waiting for him to open the door. By the time anyone was able to make it back to the house, it seems the family of bears couldn’t […]
Scranton RiverFest 2022
SCRANTON, Pa. — Saturday was the perfect day for Scranton's RiverFest. RiverFest at Sweeney's Beach on Poplar Street included craft and food vendors, displays and exhibits, live music, and of course, the Lackawanna River Conservation Association's 25th Annual Duck-a-Thon. In the Duck-a-Thon, wooden ducks were released into the river,...
Two Local Farms To Take Part In The 16th Annual National Alpaca Farm Days
This weekend will mark the 16th Annual National Alpaca Farm Days, to celebrate two local farms are inviting the public to learn more about these furry friends. MONROE COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA | On Saturday, September 24, and Sunday, September 25, 2022, the 16th Annual National Alpaca Farm Days is set. In observance, The Eredita farm in Saylorsburg and Pohopoco Creek Alpacas in Effort are opening their doors, inviting the public to experience alpacas up close.
WFMZ-TV Online
Helping Harvest given helping hand in fighting hunger
SPRING TWP., Pa. — Helping Harvest has scored a giant victory in its fight against hunger in Berks and Schuylkill counties. Employees of The Giant Company's supermarkets converged on the food bank in Spring Township on Friday. They spent their morning packing potatoes for upcoming food drives and mobile markets.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stroudsburg Wesleyan Church To Host Two Events In Observance Of National Suicide Prevention Month
Within a week of each other, the Stroudsburg Wesleyan Church has two community events planned to bring awareness, prevention, and hopefully healing to an issue that takes a life every 40 seconds.
Bloomsburg Fair vendors busy with last-minute preparations
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — There was a lot going on at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds, but the fair hasn't even started yet. With less than 24 hours to go before the gates open, it's crunch time. "We work all year, and it's all on paper. About a week ago the paper...
abc27.com
Humane Pennsylvania to host weekend full of events
LANCASTER & BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Humane Pennsylvania is going to be hosting a weekend full of events. These events include Stuff The Tiny House: Fee-Waived Adoption Weekend, as well as a Flea Market. This event will last three days and run from Friday, September 23 to Sunday,...
Bloomsburg Fair Preview Day
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Most of the vendors are back in their usual spots on the fairgrounds ready for the 167th Bloomsburg Fair. "I personally think we're going to have a very good fair this year. It's going to be cool so people will want to come out," said Bob Auer, Clack Creek United Methodist Church.
WNEP-TV 16
Fall farm fun On The Pennsylvania Road
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — As we officially welcome fall, many businesses are busy welcoming fall fanatics. Jon Meyer took the Pennsylvania Road to one of them in Columbia County. Take another trip On The Pennsylvania Road on YouTube.
Celebrating Girls in Aviation Day
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The sky is the limit for girls in aviation. "Whether it be a career, a hobby, a passion, you can learn about piloting, air traffic control, marshaling all different aspects of aviation," said Molly Van Scoy, President of NEPA Women in Aviation. 50 girls of...
WFMZ-TV Online
Day after 6th birthday, Berks boy loses cancer battle
SPRING TWP., Pa. — A young Berks County boy lost his hard-fought battle with a cancerous brain tumor Thursday night, a day after celebrating his 6th birthday. The family of Ryder Knechtle announced his death Friday morning on the Rally for Ryder Facebook page. "We are so sad," his...
macaronikid.com
2022 Fall Festival Guide
It's fall! The time of the year when the weather starts to turn, and you can enjoy fun fall outings with the whole family. The Lehigh Valley has so many great farms, festivals, and events. You can enjoy a different one every weekend!. Hausman's Fruit Farm Fall Farm Festival, Coopersburg.
Newswatch 16
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Wilkes-Barre local newshttps://www.wnep.com/
Comments / 0