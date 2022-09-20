Read full article on original website
Hope Center celebrates addiction recovery
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of men returned to the Hope Center with friends and family to celebrate their accomplishments. Saturday marked the 19th annual Men’s Alumni Day. Development director Katie Vogel says the day is about recognizing their continued efforts to stay clean and sober. “Just a few...
Kentucky Newsmakers 9/25: Lexington activist Devine Carama
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Lexington activist and hip hop artist Devine Carama. Lexington has been trying to get a handle on violence that has rattled the city. Police have changed strategies, Mayor Linda Gorton has started new programs and this week there was even a prayer service to seek divine intervention to bring an end to the shootings and other crimes.
Block party to help heal hurt in community
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A block party with a goal- to heal and bridge gaps between law enforcement and the community. “We are Survivors”, an organization created by the late Anita Franklin, will hold its second community block party next Friday. “It’ll be the first one held...
Lexington African-American Sports Hall of Fame inducts first-ever class
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The red carpet was rolled out and the lights were shining bright as 22 of Lexington’s most influential athletic figures and sports teams were recognized by the Lexington African-American Sports Hall of Fame (LAASHOF). “We grew up hearing these names, these legends we’re honoring tonight,”...
Lexington Sporting Club in the hunt for new location for proposed stadium
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Sporting Club is looking for a new location for its stadium. They were looking at a spot off Newtown Pike, but received pushback from farm owners and leaders in the horse industry. The fledgling club has faced several setbacks since its unveiling last fall....
Sunday morning shooting marks 37th homicide for Lexington in 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that took place Sunday morning. Officers responded to the 1800 block of Oxford Circle at around 4:00 am for a report of shots fired. They found one male victim with life-threatening injuries from gunshot wounds. According to officials, the victim was declared deceased at the scene by the Lexington Fire Department. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.
Designs for Town Branch Park in downtown Lexington unveiled
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - People in downtown Lexington are getting a look at the final plans for Town Branch Park. A lot of people are excited about this project and what it could mean for the downtown area. They’re getting a sneak peek Thursday at what the finished product is going to look like.
‘It’s just so disheartening:’ Lexington business burglarized
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington family has been hit not once, but twice, by burglars at their local businesses. Java Jukebox on Maxwell Street was hit early Thursday morning. Local musician Lane Allen opened his Java Jukebox Café and Eatery back in July with a main goal in mind....
Beloved Lexington figure Bobby Flynn has died
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A beloved figure in Lexington has died. Bobby Flynn passed away early Thursday morning at the age of 95. He was a former state senator and city councilman for several years. Flynn played basketball at Lafayette High School, then joined the military before coming back home...
Lexington police recover state representative’s stolen vehicle
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has assisted a Kentucky politician in recovering her stolen car. Kentucky State Representative Cherlynn Stevenson reportedly had her Chevrolet Tahoe SUV stolen several weeks ago. According to Lexington Police, they received a call from a resident of the Bridle Creek apartments on...
Kentucky’s oldest festival, October Court Day, returning Oct. 14-17
MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky’s longest-running festival will be back again in about three weeks, and the music lineup is officially set. October Court Day hosts hundreds of vendors selling handmade crafts, antiques, tools, clothing, collectibles, food and more. Live music can be heard on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on two Court Day soundstages (one behind Monarch Mill on South Maysville and the other behind Main Cross on the city lot between Main Street and Locust Street).
WKYT High School Game Time, Week 6
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Results for week 6 of WKYT High School Game Time are in the books! Check out the highlights from Friday’s games below:. Week 6: High School Game Time Pt. 1 : Douglass at Scott County, Lexington Catholic at Tates Creek, Lafayette at Bryan Station, and North Hardin at Boyle County.
KY DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION ANNOUNCES TEACHERS OF THE YEAR IN FRANKFORT, KY
FRANKFORT, KY - Mandy Perez, a 6th-grade English and language arts teacher at Crittenden County Middle School, has been named the 2023 Kentucky Teacher of the Year. "I certainly wasn't prepared for that," Perez said. "I recently watched a video from our superintendent on opening day that left me with an inspiring message that said there’s a difference between wanting to be the best in the world and being what’s best for the world. I know each of us wake up everyday and we walk into our classrooms and do what’s best for our students.”
WATCH | Lexington's 1st African-American Sports Hall of Fame Ceremony
“The September Sale is the most significant sale of the year for us in the way of numbers, in the way of gross,” said V.P. of sales at Keeneland, Tony Lacy. The Hope Center celebrates efforts in overcoming addiction. WATCH | Former Helpware workers report sudden firing over zoom.
A chance to win Lexington’s St. Jude Dream Home means giving hope to some of the sickest children
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the last several months we have been showing you the progress on this year’s St. Jude dream home being built here in Lexington. This weekend, you’ll be able to tour that home for the first time when the house opens to the public.
‘It’s scary times:’ City leader shares concerns with dispatcher shortage
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As Lexington city leaders face mounting pressure from the community and first responders about staffing shortages, one councilmember is sharing his firsthand experience of seeing the challenges. Council at-Large Richard Moloney spoke out at Wednesday night’s Urban County Council meeting. This comes after a WKYT investigation...
Ky. family honoring son’s memory by raising awareness for heart disease
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington community gathered on Friday to raise awareness for an important cause, all in memory of a young boy. “When he wasn’t in the hospital having surgery, he was living life to the fullest,” Finn Collier’s mom, Tricia, said. Finn’s heart wasn’t...
Missing Powell County teen located
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: The teens mother tells WKYT he has been located safe. ORIGINAL: The Powell County Sheriff’s Department has been trying to locate a missing teen. 17-year-old Hunter Collins has been missing for over 48 hours as of Saturday morning. According to relatives, he was...
Keeneland’s September Yearling Sale makes history
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeneland is the largest thoroughbred auction house in the world. “The September Sale is the most significant sale of the year for us in the way of numbers, in the way of gross,” said V.P. of sales at Keeneland, Tony Lacy. The 2022 September Sale...
Snake allegedly falls from Henry Clay High School ceiling onto teacher’s desk
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Fayette County Public School District is responding after a snake allegedly fell on a teacher’s desk this week. Nathan Spalding, a teacher at Henry Clay High School in Lexington, says a “baby rat snake” fell from his classroom ceiling Wednesday morning.
