Lexington, KY

WKYT 27

Hope Center celebrates addiction recovery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of men returned to the Hope Center with friends and family to celebrate their accomplishments. Saturday marked the 19th annual Men’s Alumni Day. Development director Katie Vogel says the day is about recognizing their continued efforts to stay clean and sober. “Just a few...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky Newsmakers 9/25: Lexington activist Devine Carama

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Lexington activist and hip hop artist Devine Carama. Lexington has been trying to get a handle on violence that has rattled the city. Police have changed strategies, Mayor Linda Gorton has started new programs and this week there was even a prayer service to seek divine intervention to bring an end to the shootings and other crimes.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Block party to help heal hurt in community

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A block party with a goal- to heal and bridge gaps between law enforcement and the community. “We are Survivors”, an organization created by the late Anita Franklin, will hold its second community block party next Friday. “It’ll be the first one held...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington African-American Sports Hall of Fame inducts first-ever class

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The red carpet was rolled out and the lights were shining bright as 22 of Lexington’s most influential athletic figures and sports teams were recognized by the Lexington African-American Sports Hall of Fame (LAASHOF). “We grew up hearing these names, these legends we’re honoring tonight,”...
LEXINGTON, KY
Local
Kentucky Society
City
Lexington, KY
Lexington, KY
Society
Lexington, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
WKYT 27

Sunday morning shooting marks 37th homicide for Lexington in 2022

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that took place Sunday morning. Officers responded to the 1800 block of Oxford Circle at around 4:00 am for a report of shots fired. They found one male victim with life-threatening injuries from gunshot wounds. According to officials, the victim was declared deceased at the scene by the Lexington Fire Department. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Designs for Town Branch Park in downtown Lexington unveiled

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - People in downtown Lexington are getting a look at the final plans for Town Branch Park. A lot of people are excited about this project and what it could mean for the downtown area. They’re getting a sneak peek Thursday at what the finished product is going to look like.
LEXINGTON, KY
Person
Isaac Murphy
Person
Jake Gibbs
wymt.com

Beloved Lexington figure Bobby Flynn has died

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A beloved figure in Lexington has died. Bobby Flynn passed away early Thursday morning at the age of 95. He was a former state senator and city councilman for several years. Flynn played basketball at Lafayette High School, then joined the military before coming back home...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington police recover state representative’s stolen vehicle

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has assisted a Kentucky politician in recovering her stolen car. Kentucky State Representative Cherlynn Stevenson reportedly had her Chevrolet Tahoe SUV stolen several weeks ago. According to Lexington Police, they received a call from a resident of the Bridle Creek apartments on...
WTVQ

Kentucky’s oldest festival, October Court Day, returning Oct. 14-17

MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky’s longest-running festival will be back again in about three weeks, and the music lineup is officially set. October Court Day hosts hundreds of vendors selling handmade crafts, antiques, tools, clothing, collectibles, food and more. Live music can be heard on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on two Court Day soundstages (one behind Monarch Mill on South Maysville and the other behind Main Cross on the city lot between Main Street and Locust Street).
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

WKYT High School Game Time, Week 6

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Results for week 6 of WKYT High School Game Time are in the books! Check out the highlights from Friday’s games below:. Week 6: High School Game Time Pt. 1 : Douglass at Scott County, Lexington Catholic at Tates Creek, Lafayette at Bryan Station, and North Hardin at Boyle County.
LEXINGTON, KY
clayconews.com

KY DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION ANNOUNCES TEACHERS OF THE YEAR IN FRANKFORT, KY

FRANKFORT, KY - Mandy Perez, a 6th-grade English and language arts teacher at Crittenden County Middle School, has been named the 2023 Kentucky Teacher of the Year. "I certainly wasn't prepared for that," Perez said. "I recently watched a video from our superintendent on opening day that left me with an inspiring message that said there’s a difference between wanting to be the best in the world and being what’s best for the world. I know each of us wake up everyday and we walk into our classrooms and do what’s best for our students.”
FRANKFORT, KY
WKYT 27

‘It’s scary times:’ City leader shares concerns with dispatcher shortage

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As Lexington city leaders face mounting pressure from the community and first responders about staffing shortages, one councilmember is sharing his firsthand experience of seeing the challenges. Council at-Large Richard Moloney spoke out at Wednesday night’s Urban County Council meeting. This comes after a WKYT investigation...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Missing Powell County teen located

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: The teens mother tells WKYT he has been located safe. ORIGINAL: The Powell County Sheriff’s Department has been trying to locate a missing teen. 17-year-old Hunter Collins has been missing for over 48 hours as of Saturday morning. According to relatives, he was...
POWELL COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Keeneland’s September Yearling Sale makes history

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeneland is the largest thoroughbred auction house in the world. “The September Sale is the most significant sale of the year for us in the way of numbers, in the way of gross,” said V.P. of sales at Keeneland, Tony Lacy. The 2022 September Sale...
LEXINGTON, KY

