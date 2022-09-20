ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Comments / 1

Melinda Shelton
3d ago

be very careful they maybe lying to you as to get more people vaccinated they are combing the 2 flu and covid in one shot I will not be getting the flu shot this year I do not trust them to tell me the truth as to just getting flu shot

NBCMontana

Flu shot clinic canceled at Polson Farmer's Market

MISSOULA, MT — Lake County Public Health canceled its flu shot clinic at the Polson Farmer's Market due to "disrespectful and inappropriate behavior" shown by a few community members. Lake County Public Health says people can still receive flu shots at the office. Lake County Public Health released the...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
montanarightnow.com

Montana law enforcement receiving funding part of Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants

HELENA, Mont. - Cities and counties across Montana are receiving funding from Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants to train and equip law enforcement to prevent crime. A release from Senator Jon Tester says the funding will be distributed to cities and counties in Montana through the Department of Justice via Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Grants.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula Police Investigate Accident on Russell Street

(UPDATE: September 21 at 7:31 p.m.) The Missoula Police Department provided the following update:. Parties involved are being cooperative with the investigation. The pedestrian was using a motorized wheelchair at the time of the accident. The pedestrian is an adult male. Russell St. opened and resumed to normal traffic flow...
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Cooler Weather Sparks Reminder About Home Fire Prevention

As fall deepens in western Montana and residents start up their furnaces and home heating systems, Missoula fire officials remind residents that October is Fire Prevention Month. We reached out to both Dax Fraser with the Missoula City Fire Department and Battalion Chief Mike Bowman with Missoula Rural Fire for...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Victims identified in Missoula crash

MISSOULA, MT — Missoula County Sheriff's Office released the names of four individuals who died in the two-vehicle crash at Highway 10 and Roller Coaster Road on Sept. 13. Sheriff TJ McDermott announced 27-year-old Jordan L. Armijo of St. Ignatius, 17-year-old Tekla N. McKain of Missoula, 40-year-old Larry D. Old Horn and 58-year-old Sheri M. Old Horn of Missoula died from crash related injuries.
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

14-year-old girl reported missing in Missoula found safe

MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula Police sent out at missing person's alert for 14-year-old Savannah Omeasoo Wednesday night with concern for her safety. According to the alert, Omeasoo is a Native American girl with black hair and brown eyes, who is about 5-foot-5 inches and weighs about 110 pounds. Missoula Police...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Missing St. Ignatius man found deceased

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missing and Endangered Person Advisory for Charles Sanders was canceled after family found him deceased. Sanders was first reported missing on Thursday night. His last known location was in St. Ignatius around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and there was concern for his safety. On Friday morning,...
SAINT IGNATIUS, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

National Voter Registration Day Events Planned Across Montana

Tuesday September 20th is National Voter Registration Day and there are events planned throughout Montana to encourage voter registration put on by the Forward Montana Foundation. There are events in Missoula, Billings, Bozeman and Kalispell. As Montana gets ready for the mid-term elections there is a new pool of potential voters that will need to register. With more and more people moving to Montana, tomorrow is a good reminder that they will need to make sure they are registered too.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

The “Fierce and Fabulous” 5k Run this Sunday in Missoula

Missoula likes to run. I believe Run Wild Missoula puts on a run for almost every holiday, change of season, or just to have fun and Missoulians can't get enough of them. This Sunday to wrap up a full weekend of Homecoming Parades, Montana Grizzly Football, and more it is the "Fierce Fab 5k" this Sunday September 25th. Formerly the "Diva Day 5K" it is a run that encourages and supports all women, including transgender, non-binary and more. It is also open to the men who support the women in our community and who are working together to grow equality and awareness. This is a fun run to celebrate coming together in Missoula. All participants will receive a custom medal, free photos and if you are over 21 a mimosa at the end of the run (apple juice for those under 21), and more. Wearing whatever makes you feel "fabulous" is encouraged! To register for the "Fierce and Fabulous 5k Run click here.
MISSOULA, MT
montanaoutdoor.com

Montana Archery Bull Down

Scott Collinsworth, from Fort Peck Marina, filled his bull elk tag with his good buddy, William Kitchin, from Missoula.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

A Montana Tradition! Turner Farms Pumpkin Patch Back Oct. 1st

It is surely the turn of the Montana seasons when our thoughts change from cookouts to planning the Halloween party or costume or which route will garner the most candy with the least amount of footwork. You would think I’d have outgrown that last one. The return of the Turner Farms Pumpkin patch is one of Missoula's sure signs that fall has arrived.
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Reserve Street Camper With Warrants Gets Caught With Meth

On September 20th, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers responded to the report of a disturbance behind a building in the 4800 block of North Reserve Street. When the officer arrived, he met with the reporting party who said that he heard a male and female arguing loudly in the woods behind the construction site where he was working.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

94.9 KYSS FM

