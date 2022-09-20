Read full article on original website
‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Is a Dazzling Tour of Palm Springs’ Greatest Mid-Century Architecture
Despite its striking architecture, Palm Springs has seldom been captured effectively on film — even the movie “Palm Springs” shot somewhere else. But no longer. The Olivia Wilde-directed dystopian fantasy “Don’t Worry Darling” makes ample use of the California resort town’s well-preserved mid-century buildings to showcase her vision of 1950s suburban bliss covering up something menacing underneath. Endless sunny skies, broad avenues lined with swaying palm trees and turquoise swimming pools are signifiers of an idealized life for the inhabitants of the fictional Victory Project, like the attractive young couple played by Florence Pugh and Harry Styles. Production designer Katie Byron,...
NBC San Diego
Plan For Desert Surf Lagoon Near Palm Springs Nixed Amid Criticism Over Drought
A Southern California desert city rejected a proposal for a surf lagoon surrounded by hundreds of homes and hotel rooms after critics argued it's the wrong project in the midst of a punishing Western drought. The city council in La Quinta, near Palm Springs, voted unanimously on Wednesday against a...
recordgazette.net
Beaumont is ready for concerts, though not ready for the costs
As Beaumont’s city council meeting inched toward 11 p.m. Tuesday night, Community Services Director Doug Story attempted to liven up discussion after a lengthy housing element discussion. He was tasked with informing the council of costs for potential bands and artists that Beaumont could consider in order to resume...
westsidestorynewspaper.com
‘Jazz on the Rooftop’ Brings the Bayou to Downtown Riverside
RIVERSIDE, CA—-“Oh, those Mardi Gras Nights!”, that’s the theme for this year’s 4th Annual Jazz on the Rooftop fundraising event hosted by the Adrian Dell and Carmen Roberts Foundation (ADCR). The annual event will take place on Friday, October 21, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., at Riverside City Hall’s Rooftop located at 3900 Main Street in Riverside.
KESQ
People react to denied surf park project in La Quinta
Wednesday night the La Quinta city council voted to nix the controversial Coral Mountain Resort project. You can read the full story here. News Channel 3 has heard from developers, proponents and those who opposed the development over the past two years. Today we're hearing reaction to La Quinta's city...
A fire burns a two-story condo complex in Palm Springs
Firefighters in Palm Springs are working to identify the cause of a fire inside a condo complex located on north Via Miraleste near east Vista Chino. Authorities say the fire started in the walls of the second story of the complex just before 4. p.m. Saturday. No one was injured. A resident of the complex The post A fire burns a two-story condo complex in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Temecula, CA
Temecula is home to over 40 wineries and excellent up-and-coming restaurants, including artisan eateries and upscale fine dining establishments. So whether you are looking for a casual evening out or a fine dining experience, Temecula is sure to have the restaurant you are looking to experience. With so many unique and innovative restaurants, there is something for everyone to enjoy for dinner. Below are some of the best restaurants in Temecula for you to enjoy:
Fontana Herald News
Two people died, nine others were hospitalized during music festival at Glen Helen Amphitheater
Two persons died after attending the Nocturnal Wonderland festival in San Bernardino during the weekend of Sept. 16-19, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The annual Electronic Dance Music (EDM) event was attended by more than 70,000 visitors over the course of four days at Glen Helen...
luxury-houses.net
A Magnificent Custom Home with One of The Best Views in PGA West in La Quinta Asks $5.995 Million
The Home in La Quinta, a spectacular one of a kind custom estate where no expense has been spared behind the gates at Peninsula Park offering one of the best views in PGA West is now available for sale. This home located at 57180 Peninsula Ln, La Quinta, California offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Sandi Phillips and Associates (Phone: 760-567-5506) at Compass for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in La Quinta.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Coral Mountain Resort Declined, Council Unanimously Rejects Project
The fate of Coral Mountain Resort and its controversial surf wave basin has been decided. In a surprising unanimous decision, La Quinta City Council rejected this proposed project to wrap up a 6 hour discussion. It was a jam-packed room with not a single seat available in Council Chambers. Locals...
NBC Los Angeles
Two Rescued Mountain Lions Make a New Home at The Living Desert
ROSE AND SAGE? Just the very words brim with natural beauty, poetry, love, and happiness, too. But for Rose and Sage, two mountain lions found earlier in 2022 in challenging circumstances, the road to better lives would take them on a journey of healing, helpful humans, and, ultimately, a new home at The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens. The Palm Desert animal park announced on Sept. 20 that the two youngsters would now make a "fur-ever" home on the property, giving them a chance to grow, play, and thrive. The pair's arrival date at The Living Zoo felt especially auspicious: Thursday, Sept. 22, the first day of autumn and start to a new season. The mountain lions were transported to the desert destination from the Oakland Zoo, where they had benefitted from months of care and treatment. As for their much-documented discovery stories? Rose was spotted by hikers in a San Mateo preserve in April 2022, "(o)rphaned, emaciated, and malnourished," while Sage made national headlines after being found in a classroom at Pescadero High School in June 2022. Neither cub could be returned to the wild, due to their lack of "necessary skills" to survive.
La Quinta city council denies proposed surf park project
On Wednesday night, the La Quinta city council unanimously nixed the controversial Coral Mountain Resort project. What has been nearly a two-year battle to get the La Quinta Surf Park approved finally came to an end. Public comments on the plan didn't wrap up until midnight. Some spoke in favor of the development, but many The post La Quinta city council denies proposed surf park project appeared first on KESQ.
kcrw.com
Inland Empire as warehouse hub: Is the era ending?
The logistics industry – the business of hauling and especially storing all the goods people buy – has been the economic engine of the Inland Empire for years. Warehouses have sprouted in the open spaces of Riverside and San Bernardino counties like the orange groves and crops they’ve since replaced. But lately, there’s a rattle in the humming motor of that economic engine.
thepalmspringspost.com
Workgroup recommends city cap vacation rentals at 2,500, limit neighborhood density to 10%
A citizen workgroup formed to address issues surrounding the city’s thriving vacation rental industry is out with its recommendations, trying to strike a balance between the needs of visitors, residents, owners of the rentals, and the revenue benefits the city receives. The news: The 11-member workgroup, comprised partially of...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
One of the best spots for apple picking in US is this tiny California farm, Yelp says
Summer is officially over, which means it’s time for all of the iconic fall festivities like apple picking. And a small California farm is one of the best places for apple picking nationwide, according to Yelp’s list of the “top 25 apple picking spots in the U.S.”
Man found dead in bullet-riddled truck in Indio
A wounded driver was found dead after his bullet-riddled pickup truck crashed into a wall in Indio, police said Friday. The driver, who had gunshot wounds, was found dead inside the truck at about 11:45 p.m. Thursday after it crashed into a wall outside of a home in the desert community 130 miles southeast of […]
northcountydailystar.com
Free Trees in Escondido Pick your Tree
Last weekend, Urban Corps of San Diego canvassed neighborhoods in Escondido letting residents know about the City’s Free Tree Program. Councilmember Martinez joined their efforts in distributing materials. The free tree program provides a tree to residents if they qualify, at no cost. Urban Corps is partnering with the...
iebusinessdaily.com
Second WSS store to open in Riverside
WSS shoe store chain has leased space in Riverside formerly occupied by Rite-Aid. The company, which locates primarily in working class communities, will occupy 15,000-square-feet at 3849 Chicago Ave., according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga. Progressive represented WSS in the lease negotiations. Terms of the agreement were...
nypressnews.com
The Betty Bubble: A Week at the Hazelden Betty Ford Addiction Treatment Center
I spent a week at the Hazelden Betty Ford Addiction Treatment Center in Rancho Mirage, California. No, not as a patient, but as a member of the Summer Institute for Medical Students Program (SIMS). Here’s what I learned:. Hazelden Betty Ford is the nation’s largest nonprofit addiction treatment center...
Black Lives Matter IE Chapter Member Donavan Caver Convicted of Vandalism
The IE Voice/ and Black Voice News was there at the conclusion of a trial last month when an all-white jury found Black Lives Matter Inland Empire Chapter Member Donavan Caver guilty of vandalism. Caver was charged with vandalism for spraying the letters “FTP” in chalk on a planter wall...
