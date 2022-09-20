ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WACH) — Courtney Hunter is keeping her son's name alive. Four months after six-year-old Winston Hunter was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting inside of his home at McClain Street in the town of North in Orangeburg County, his family along with members of the community joined forces to make sure the little boy is always remembered.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO