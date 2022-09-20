Read full article on original website
Vols beat the Gators 38-33!
The Vols beat the Gators for the first time in six years. Fans across Knoxville were decked out in their orange and white for the game!
Bianca Belair, WWE star from Knoxville, to be guest picker on ESPN College GameDay Saturday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Bianca Belair, a WWE star from Knoxville, will be on ESPN's College GameDay Saturday as the guest picker. "It's for the big game — Tennessee vs. Florida," she said on social media. "I'm so excited to be back in my hometown, Knoxville, Tennessee. It's also my alma mater. I ran track at the University of Tennessee. I'm so excited to be back in Neyland Stadium and see all the orange. It's going to bring back so many memories from my childhood and my college days. It's such an honor to be the College GameDay guest picker tomorrow."
Heading to the Florida-Tennessee game? From parking to parties, here's what you need to know
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — No. 11 Tennessee will take on No. 20 Florida in a highly anticipated and sold-out game at Neyland Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Gates open at Neyland at 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 24. It's a Checker Neyland game, which means you are highly encouraged to wear orange...
Liv Noelle to perform in Knoxville tonight
Liv Noelle will perform at Fanatic Brewing company tonight at 7 p.m. livnoelle.com. Sept. 23, 2022-4pm.
It's fall y'all! Here are East Tennessee's autumn activities
TENNESSEE, USA — Vols football is in full swing. Colder weather is creeping in. Trees are turning red, orange and yellow. That's right, East Tennessee. It's fall, y'all!. Get those comfy sweaters out of your closet and find a pumpkin-spiced treat. Here are some of the area's corn mazes,...
KCSO: Former Knox Co. Schools employee arrested as fugitive for charge involving minor in Kentucky
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A former Knox County Schools employee is facing charges in Tennessee and Kentucky, according to deputies. Zachariah Albaba was arrested on Sept. 23 by the Knox County Sheriff's Office for felony fugitive from justice for a crime involving a minor in Kentucky, according to KCSO.
East Tennessee couple focuses on dreams amid challenges
LOUISVILLE, Tenn. — Kelly and Doug Floyd smile as they think about their beloved green rancher tucked away in their tight-knit Louisville neighborhood. Kelly recounts a favorite memory. "We had this little habit when we pulled up to it. We would say, 'Look at that beautiful house, aren’t we...
Alleged armed carjacking in Knoxville sparks police chase over several Atlanta interstates, authorities say
ATLANTA — Four juveniles are in custody after a license plate reader triggered a police chase across several major Atlanta interstates Friday, according to Brookhaven Police. It all started with an alleged armed carjacking out of Knoxville, Tenn., authorities said. The Brookhaven Uniform Patrol Division said it received an...
Knoxville entrepreneurs compete in 'shark-tank' style pitch competitions, win thousands of dollars
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Innov865 Alliance hosted the 2022 Startup Day event, where entrepreneurs were encouraged to come, pitch their business ideas, and seek funding from the judges and community. "It's kind of like a 'Shark Tank' but superpowered, we like to call it Maker's City Tank and make it...
UT Army ROTC Alumni Council dedicates memorial for fallen student and staff soldiers
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Army ROTC Alumni Council at the University of Tennessee gathered on Thursday to dedicate a memorial to fallen student and staff soldiers. The memorial includes the names of 365 service members who died while serving in the military and who previously attended UT. The memorial is set up near the heart of campus, on Pedestrian Walkway, so people can stop by to pay respects to the ones who passed away while serving.
KPD: Woman's burned body found in North Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A woman's burned body was found on a property in North Knoxville late Saturday night, according to Knoxville Police. Officers and Knoxville Fire Department crews responded to the call on Watauga Avenue just after 10 p.m. for a reported tire fire. After the fire was put...
Pride of the Southland Band to travel to Europe in 2023
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Pride of the Southland Band has been invited to perform in London next summer, director Michael Stewart announced. UT's marching band will have three main performances while overseas. One of those performances will be a London Tattoo—where other ensembles from across Europe will perform a combined concert.
Knox Pride 2022 celebration will be first weekend of October with parade, more than 75 performers
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People in Knoxville will be able to welcome October with a huge celebration of Pride. The Knox Pride 2022 celebration is the first weekend of October with a night parade on Friday beforehand. It is called Pridefest, and it starts with the parade in downtown Knoxville....
'A lot of misconceptions' | Organizer of electric vehicle summit at UT hopes to address concerns about the tech
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In early November, the University of Tennessee will host an event where people can learn more about the technology behind electric cars and alternative fuels — the DriveElectricTN Momentum Summit. It will focus on transportation electrification efforts and include sessions on community outreach, electric vehicle...
THP: Cyclist dies after being hit by car in Harriman
ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — A cyclist is dead after being hit by a car on Wednesday, Sept. 21, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. At around 9:50 p.m., 47-year-old Amy Hicks of Oliver Springs was hit by a 2001 Nissan Altima on Harriman Highway in Roane County, THP said.
KAAR: August housing trends indicate possible demographic shifts in Knoxville areas
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Thursday, the Knoxville Area Association of Realtors released its monthly report on the city's housing market. Once again, they said home sales increased in August compared to the previous month, but not by as much as last year. They said home sales increased 4.8% in...
Lenoir City Downtown Street Festival to include antique cars, live music and food
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — On Saturday, locals and visitors will have a chance to enjoy downtown Lenoir City in a unique way. From 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. people will be able to stop by the Downtown Street Festival. The event will include an antique car show, with people...
KPD: Pedestrian killed after getting hit by car on Henley Street
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 23-year-old man was killed after getting hit by a car traveling north on Henley Street early Sunday morning, according to Knoxville Police. Officers responded to the crash at around 12:45 a.m. The pedestrian was transported to UT Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The...
'That is not acceptable to us' | Tellico Plains neighbors concerned over road closure in Cherokee National Forest
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Neighbors in Tellico Plains said they are concerned about how a road closure on the Cherokee National Forest could negatively impact the local economy. Barry Duckett described as "unacceptable" the Tellico District Forest Service's decision to close North River Road through the end of hunting season, which officially begins on October 1.
KPD: Mock active shooter exercise to take place at West Town Mall Sunday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Several Knoxville first response agencies are participating in an active shooter training exercise at West Town Mall on Sunday, Sept. 25, according to the Knoxville Police Department. The exercise will begin after the mall closes at 6 p.m. Officers will begin closing the JCPenny parking lot...
