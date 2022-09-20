ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kodak, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBIR

Bianca Belair, WWE star from Knoxville, to be guest picker on ESPN College GameDay Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Bianca Belair, a WWE star from Knoxville, will be on ESPN's College GameDay Saturday as the guest picker. "It's for the big game — Tennessee vs. Florida," she said on social media. "I'm so excited to be back in my hometown, Knoxville, Tennessee. It's also my alma mater. I ran track at the University of Tennessee. I'm so excited to be back in Neyland Stadium and see all the orange. It's going to bring back so many memories from my childhood and my college days. It's such an honor to be the College GameDay guest picker tomorrow."
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Knoxville, TN
Knoxville, TN
Sports
City
Kodak, TN
WBIR

It's fall y'all! Here are East Tennessee's autumn activities

TENNESSEE, USA — Vols football is in full swing. Colder weather is creeping in. Trees are turning red, orange and yellow. That's right, East Tennessee. It's fall, y'all!. Get those comfy sweaters out of your closet and find a pumpkin-spiced treat. Here are some of the area's corn mazes,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

East Tennessee couple focuses on dreams amid challenges

LOUISVILLE, Tenn. — Kelly and Doug Floyd smile as they think about their beloved green rancher tucked away in their tight-knit Louisville neighborhood. Kelly recounts a favorite memory. "We had this little habit when we pulled up to it. We would say, 'Look at that beautiful house, aren’t we...
LOUISVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The First Game#Game One#Smokies Stadium#Tennessee Smokies#Ne Great Smoky Mountains#The Southern League#The Southern Division#The Pensacola Blue Wahoos#Https T Co Qkvt6fpr32
WBIR

UT Army ROTC Alumni Council dedicates memorial for fallen student and staff soldiers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Army ROTC Alumni Council at the University of Tennessee gathered on Thursday to dedicate a memorial to fallen student and staff soldiers. The memorial includes the names of 365 service members who died while serving in the military and who previously attended UT. The memorial is set up near the heart of campus, on Pedestrian Walkway, so people can stop by to pay respects to the ones who passed away while serving.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

KPD: Woman's burned body found in North Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A woman's burned body was found on a property in North Knoxville late Saturday night, according to Knoxville Police. Officers and Knoxville Fire Department crews responded to the call on Watauga Avenue just after 10 p.m. for a reported tire fire. After the fire was put...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Pride of the Southland Band to travel to Europe in 2023

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Pride of the Southland Band has been invited to perform in London next summer, director Michael Stewart announced. UT's marching band will have three main performances while overseas. One of those performances will be a London Tattoo—where other ensembles from across Europe will perform a combined concert.
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WBIR

THP: Cyclist dies after being hit by car in Harriman

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — A cyclist is dead after being hit by a car on Wednesday, Sept. 21, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. At around 9:50 p.m., 47-year-old Amy Hicks of Oliver Springs was hit by a 2001 Nissan Altima on Harriman Highway in Roane County, THP said.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
WBIR

KPD: Pedestrian killed after getting hit by car on Henley Street

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 23-year-old man was killed after getting hit by a car traveling north on Henley Street early Sunday morning, according to Knoxville Police. Officers responded to the crash at around 12:45 a.m. The pedestrian was transported to UT Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

'That is not acceptable to us' | Tellico Plains neighbors concerned over road closure in Cherokee National Forest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Neighbors in Tellico Plains said they are concerned about how a road closure on the Cherokee National Forest could negatively impact the local economy. Barry Duckett described as "unacceptable" the Tellico District Forest Service's decision to close North River Road through the end of hunting season, which officially begins on October 1.
TELLICO PLAINS, TN
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Knoxville local news

 https://www.wbir.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy